Here's How Your Baby Knows You're Their Mom

The short answer is yes, newborns know their mother at birth. “Research has shown that when newborns are held skin-to-skin by their mothers that there are significant changes in their vital signs — their breathing rates and heart rates slow down as they become calm against their mothers’ bodies, and they are also better able to regulate their body temperatures,” Madden tells Romper. In other words, the baby knows they are being held by their mother right away. But exactly how does a baby know its mother? Again, it’s that combination of senses.

Babies can actually hear their mother’s voice while in utero. “There's evidence that babies begin to recognize their mother's voice as early as the third trimester of pregnancy,” Dr. Rebekah Diamond, M.D., board-certified pediatrician and assistant professor of pediatrics at Columbia University, tells Romper. “Right after birth, infants seem to recognize their mother's voice and have a preference for her voice over others. They also have a preference for sounds made in the language their mother spoke while pregnant, further showing how much mom's speech has shaped their brain development.” This means that by the time your little one is born, they already know who you are just by the sound of your speaking voice.

A 2012 study published in Acta Paediatrica found that unborn babies actively listen to their mother's voice in the womb, specifically her vowel sounds, during the last 10 weeks of pregnancy. The findings were evidence that the mother has “first dibs on influencing the child's brain," as study researcher Patricia Kuhl put it.