These Instagram Captions About The First Day Of Homeschooling Say It All

You and your child are probably both anticipating the first day of school with an equal mix of nerves and excitement. Either way, this year, there may not be a school bus stopping out front to take your kids to you know, an actual school building. Whether you've been teaching your kids all along or you're adjusting your usual approach to education, these first day of homeschooling Instagram captions will capture the jumble of emotions you’re probably feeling: the jitters, the chaos, the am-I-actually-doing-this?

As a new or seasoned homeschool teacher, you've likely spent the summer finding the best kids' desk, brushing up on your math skills, building up a list of homeschooling resources, and loosely dreaming up a curriculum your child will love. Maybe you've even found some new clothes that make you feel like a comfortable teacher (flowy dresses, anyone?). Now all that's left to do it is get the kids to pose on the front porch for a first day of school photo, then march the crew back inside and let the learning commence. Read on for 24 Instagram captions that are perfect for the first day of homeschooling, and feel free to look back on the list when you need an encouraging word (which, realistically, will probably be about 30 minutes after posting).

1 "We got this." filmstudio/E+/Getty Images Short, sweet, and to the point, this caption helps build your own confidence with homeschooling (and seriously, you do have this). Plus the "we" includes your kiddos, their peers, and any other parents who are undertaking homeschooling or facilitating remote learning for the first time.

2 "Anything, everything, can be learned if you can just get yourself in a little patch of real ground, real nature, real wood, real anything... and just sit still and watch." — Lauren Hutton This quote from model and actress Lauren Hutton captures the true essence of education. This caption will remind your followers that so much can be learned from paying attention and getting outside.

3 "The first lessons in my homeschool are how to clean up breakfast & take a good selfie." A bit tongue-in-cheek, this caption is perfect for a selfie with your kids. Homeschool is more than just learning academics (and every kid could stand a lesson in how to load the dishwasher properly).

4 "Education must not simply teach work — it must teach life." — W. E. B. Du Bois Whether you've dreamed of homeschooling since before you had kids, or you've found yourself in this situation as the best of many not-great options, it's true that you're teaching your kids about life, and about what's truly important beyond just long division.

5 "I always wanted to be a teacher... " Well, it's never too late to follow your passion. This is the perfect caption for the parent who thought about going back to school for teaching (or who used to play pretend school in front of a "classroom" full of stuffed animals).

6 "It's never too late to start something new." Regardless of what school looks like this year, it's likely an unfamiliar situation for students, teachers, and parents. This short and sweet caption serves as a reminder that trying something new can be the first step on an amazing journey.

7 "Can someone teach me fractions for the 100th time?" Homeschooling can be a humbling experience in that it highlights the holes in your own knowledge. Rest assured, other parents are in the exact same boat, and you can always turn to them (or to a YouTube video) if you need a little reminder on how to find a square root or when to carry the one.

8 "When we are connected, when we feel heard, when we feel like we aren’t being force fed an education... that’s when real, passionate, fiery learning takes place." — Jessica Pilton You may not be a trained teacher, but you love your kiddo and have their best interest at heart. On days when you're doubting yourself, you can scroll back to this caption to be reminded that all you need to do is listen, gently guide, and let your child follow their natural interests.

9 "When the atmosphere encourages learning, the learning is inevitable." — Elizabeth Foss Some days learning may look super academic, and other days you may go on a hike, make a meal, or read a book about a tough topic together. Even on the days where you don't feel like a good teacher, your kiddo is still learning, using their imagination, and getting to know the world around them.

10 "Where's the iPad?" Brothers91/E+/Getty Images You're going to need to the iPad sometimes, and it seems like it's always getting lost (did you check in the couch cushions?). Whether it's watching a quick YouTube video, playing a game, or hosting a Zoom with your kiddos' pals, the internet is your friend.

11 "179 days until summer." Summer didn't feel like much of a break this year, but maybe next year it will? (We can always hope.) This quote will start the countdown.

12 "The first real lesson I learned as a homeschool teacher is that it's the students that lead the way." — Patti Armstrong Journalist and mother, Patti Armstrong, offers some good homeschooling advice with this quote. It can be hard when you think you need to control every aspect of the school day, but the kids will lead the way, reminding you what they're into and when they need a break.

13 “There is no school equal to a decent home and no teacher equal to a virtuous parent.” — Gandhi Note to self: you are a good parent, and you've made a nice home for your children, who are also good kiddos. Now try to remind yourself of this the next time you're trying to teach a lesson, and the sink is filled with dirty dishes, and the laundry's been sitting folded on the steps for four days...

14 "Too often we give children answers to remember rather than problems to solve.” — Roger Lewin Very rarely in life do you need to prove that you've memorized the periodic table or can recite the capital of every state (though if these things interest your child, then by all means). The mark of a truly good educator is that you're teaching children to think for themselves.

15 "Homeschooling allows you the freedom to step off the highway of learning and take a more scenic route along a dirt road." — Tamara L. Chilver Who doesn't love a scenic route? One of the joys of homeschooling is that you get to move at the pace of your children (and not the average speed of 28 of their peers). If your child gets really into a certain book or a period of history, you have the time to go all-in on one subject, so they have an in-depth knowledge about something they love.

16 "Day 1 of being Miss Frizzle, except the bus is a minivan and the adventure is Target." Look, even Ms. Frizzle (arguably the best teacher of all time) had to leave the classroom frequently. Some days you're going to need to get out of the house and go on an "adventure" with your kiddos, which may or may not be a trip to Target's dollar section followed by a slice of pizza.

17 “The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character — that is the goal of true education.” — Martin Luther King, Jr. You've spent a lot (like, really just a lot) of time with your kids over the past few months, and while they've probably seen you at some not-so-great moments, they've also seen you do things that will build their own character and make them better citizens of the world. Whether it's stopping to have a conversation and say thank you to the mail carrier, or joining in on a neighborhood protest for equality, there are tons of children learn to be great people just by watching you.

18 "You are more ready than you think." Sisoje/E+/Getty Images I saw this quote on the Instagram account for the podcast "Homeschool Unrefined," and it really resonated. All parents — whether homeschooling, distance learning, or sending their kids to school — may not feel quite ready for the challenge. But you are ready, and you will do great.

19 "Do I work from home or live at school?" Ah, the age-old question. Work, home, and school life are officially jumbled together in a way where it's nearly impossible to extract what's what. If you're homeschooling, the lines get even more blurred, and this caption humorously captures that feeling.

20 “Is anybody available to substitute?” Yes, homeschooling can be joyful for the teacher/parent, but like any job, sometimes you’ll need a break. Let this humorous caption serve as a call for people who you can look to when you need backup.

21 “It doesn’t have to be perfect.” This caption is a good reminder whether or not you’re homeschooling. Maybe there is a pile of unfolded laundry in the middle of your living room/classroom, or toys cover the floor, or your kid isn’t into listening one day. It’s not perfect, but it can still be great.

22 “Finding my inner Miss Honey.” Miss Honey, the sweet and encouraging teacher from the classic Roald Dahl book Matilda, is one of the best teachers in all of children’s literature. If there’s one educator to emulate, it may be Miss Honey, floral suit and all.

23 “Anyone want to come over for recess?” If you’ve made the decision to homeschool, some well-meaning but overstepping person is bound to ask you how you plan to socialize your kids. You don’t need to answer, of course, but inviting other homeschooled kids to come over for a break in the day can be a great way for you and your child to get some variety in the day.