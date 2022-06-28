Now that the Covid vaccine is finally available for kids under 5, parents everywhere (after doing a quick happy dance) are trying to figure out what makes the most sense in terms of when and where to get their younger kids vaccinated. You’re probably wondering if your nearest pharmacy or Rite Aid is offering the Covid vaccine for kids under 5, and the answer is yes, but there is an age cut-off you’ll need to know about.

In most cases, it probably makes sense to get your child vaccinated as soon as possible (afterall, you’ve waited so long already) though in some situations — like if your child recently had Covid or they won’t be seeing many people indoors this summer, your child’s pediatrician may suggest waiting so max protection coincides with the start of school max (that’s around 13 weeks post-vax for Pfizer and six for Moderna). And while the vaccine is approved and safe for kids under 5, it’s not quite as simple as strolling into your local pharmacy and asking for a vaccine at the prescription window.

Read on for everything you’ve been wondering about Rite Aid and the Covid vaccine for kids, plus where to go instead if your child is under the age threshold.

Can kids 6 months old to 4 years old get the Covid vaccine at Rite Aid?

The good news is that Rite Aid is now offering the Covid vaccine to kids 3 years and older. If your child falls between the ages of 6 months and 3-years-old, they’re eligible (and encouraged) to receive the vaccine, but you won’t be able to get them vaccinated at Rite Aid.

If you’re wondering why you can’t get your under-3 kid vaxxed at Rite Aid (Walgreens has the same age cut-off) it’s because, “the majority of states prohibit pharmacists from vaccinating children under 3,” as reported by The Washington Post. “Even in areas where it’s allowed, pharmacies are wrestling with whether to administer shots to the youngest kids. Some may decide not to, depending on the comfort level of their staff, corporate rules and whether they have the space for such a setup.”

However, there are still definitely options for getting your young child vaccinated against Covid, which we’ll cover in a bit.

What vaccines are available at Rite Aid?

Beyond the Covid vaccine, Rite Aid offers other vaccinations for both kids and adults (you can find the full list below). Just be sure to check-in with your local store, as many vaccines will have an age cut-off.

Covid

Measles

Mumps

Rubella

Flu

Diphtheria

Chickenpox

Hepatitis A & B

Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib)

HPV (human papillomavirus)

Japanese encephalitis (JE)

Meningitis

Streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumococcus)

Polio

Shingles

Tetanus

Typhoid

Whooping cough

Yellow fever

Where else you can get the Covid vaccine for kids under 5?

If you don’t live near Rite Aid or your child is under 3, rest assured that there are other options for vaccinating kids under 5. CVS pharmacies are offering Covid vaccines for children ages 18 months and up. You can search by zip code and vaccine type using this tool on Vaccines.gov.