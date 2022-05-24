Completing Kindergarten is such an enormous milestone, for parents as well as kids. It means a child has left the baby realm behind. And to show that your kid’s latest milestone was seriously major, you’ll need these Kindergarten graduation Instagram captions. Along with a gift and a big hug, this is your chance to mark the moment with a photo and a fun phrase that shares with friends and families just how special this day is.

So sure, your kiddo might not even remember their big Kindergarten graduation ceremony, and that’s fine. They have bigger fish to fry, like figuring out how to tie their shoes in time for the start of first grade. But for you, this is an opportunity to take a moment to ponder all that they’ve gone through and how far your baby has come. Now they enter the real world of elementary school where there are no more naps. Reading, writing, and arithmetic are on the docket and their preparation for it all is what’s worth celebrating.

Put all those feelings into words with these Kindergarten graduation Instagram captions that spell out your pride in your little person. Even though they might not see the social media post, you’ll know it’s there. And seeing it in your Memories or Archive years from now will make it all the more sweeter.

1 Onward and upward. That’s the whole point of graduation, right? Your child has achieved all the goals of kindergarten and they’ve been deemed ready to pursue the next level.

2 One grade down. Eleven to go. Kindergarten graduation feels so monumental, but if you’re a practical person you’re probably thinking, this is just the start. Plenty of years to go.

3 Introducing the newest first grader on the block! Courtney Hale/E+/Getty Images If you grabbed a great picture of your proud grad, post this Kindergarten graduation Instagram caption with it.

4 Look who just got her masters in coloring, counting blocks, and identifying shapes. This girl right here. It’s sort of funny to think about what a Kindergarten diploma represents. Developmental and fine motor skills not to mention emotional learning top the list.

5 What, like it’s hard? Gotta love the Legally Blonde quote. It perfectly fits a kiddo who is feeling blasé about their graduation from kindergarten.

6 Here he is, a gentleman and a scholar. This is just a funny caption to give a child, especially when they might ask, “what’s scholar mean?”

7 Baby’s first diploma. Courtney Hale/E+/Getty Images If your Instagram is a series of your child’s first experiences, naturally, you have to include this big first.

8 This girl is on fire! When in doubt, go with this Alicia Keys lyric to summarize the potential of your kiddo.

9 Congrats grads! Can’t come up with what to say for a Kindergarten graduation Instagram caption? Keep it simple with this joyful sentence.

10 Thank you teachers for all you do to get kinder kids to this point. Don’t forget to give love to the educators who looked after and supported your student during their Kindergarten year. That’s hard work!

11 You’ve come a long way, baby. Was kindergarten tough for your child? Are you hugely relieved to bid the year adieu? That’s worth sharing too.

12 You’re off to great places. Jorge Villalba/E+/Getty Images Hint at Dr. Suess’s famous book, Oh the Places You’ll Go, with this note.

13 All the tears! Here’s my little one graduating from kindergarten. Having a tough time holding it together watching your child graduate from kindergarten? You’re not alone.

14 Here’s the class of 2022, er, I mean 2034. Want to blow your own mind? Tally up what year your child will graduate from high school, then put that as one of your Kindergarten graduation Instagram captions.

15 “Dream big and dare to fail.” — Norman Vaughan. When in doubt, borrow a caption idea from a great quote, like this one.

16 Kindergarten was just the beginning. You have so much to look forward to. Sometimes we treat social media as a place to keep wishes. This one is worth writing down and sharing about your future first grader.

Ready to post those fabulous pictures of your kinder kid in a cap and gown? Consider using these Kindergarten graduation Instagram captions while you’re at it.