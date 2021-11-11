Throw The Best Minnie Mouse Party Ever With These Fun Ideas

Mickey gets all the glory, but Minnie Mouse, for so many children, is the real star of the show. With her cute bows and perky polka dot pumps, uplifting personality and optimism, she’s a gal for all seasons. That’s why Minnie Mouse also makes for a great party theme. Have a birthday coming up? Deck the house in these Minnie Mouse party ideas.

The beauty of being a 93-year-old of stage and screen is that its given makers and marketers plenty of time to come up with every conceivable Minnie party accessory. There are Minnie headbands and Minnie juice box stickers, Minnie balloon bouquets and Minnie cakes. Basically, if you pick a Minnie-themed birthday, you’ll want for nothing when it comes to finding great party decor, favors, and treats.

Plus, toys! There are so many Minnie toys to choose from, you’ll have a hard time narrowing it down for your little one’s birthday. Of course, there’s no reason to limit these great items to a child’s birth. Throw together any celebration — backyard picnic, New Year’s day potluck, surprise trip to Disney Hanukkah present — with these items and you’re guaranteed to garner a Minnie-worthy giggle from your own little mice!

Minnie Mouse Cake Ideas

Sure, cake is usually the finale of any big party, but it should top your to do list if you’re planning one. Whether you’re baking a cake yourself or ordering one, you’ll want to have your cake plan in order well in advance of the big day. Here are some products to help you get going, from gorgeous Minnie Mouse cake toppers to actual cakes you can order from places like Publix grocery store.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Minnie Mouse Party Games

What’s a party without games? You gotta keep your kiddos entertained and opening presents and eating a cake might not cut it. Fortunately, there are Minnie Mouse-themed games available that are perfect for children’s parties. Pin the tail on the donkey? Naw. Try pin the bow on Minnie!

Minnie Mouse Party Decorations

To really give your party the appropriate Minnie vibes, you’re going to need to go wild on the pink and red. But you don’t just have to toss streamers all over the place. The internet is bursting with Minnie paraphernalia, much of which are great decorative items. From banners to serving ware, if there’s a mini face that can be put on it, it’s been done.

Minnie Mouse Party Invitations

Can’t have a party without guests and to get guests you need to send out invitations. This can be in the good old fashioned snail mail mode or you can send virtual invites. Either way, ask yourself, “What would Minnie do?” She’s an old school gal, so sending something in the mail might be her jam. Then again, she’s navigated nine decades of life in the spotlight. Surely, she appreciates the convenience of email.

Minnie Mouse Party Favors

Send your guests off with some great items to remember all the fun they had in the Magical World of Disney. You can go with one little Minnie item or a baggie full of them. From Minnie face masks to the obligatory Mouse ears (a must have), you can pick from these great Minnie Mouse party favor ideas.