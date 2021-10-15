For some reason, there’s something about a holiday that seems to call for a matching family moment. That’s especially true when it comes to the holiday season throughout the fall and winter. Sure, everyone is all about the matching pajama sets for Christmas morning and themed costumes for trick-or-treating on Halloween, but sometimes we forget about Thanksgiving. So, this year, pick out a mommy-and-me Thanksgiving outfit for you and your child so that you look extra adorable sitting at the table inhaling all of the turkey and mashed potatoes.

There are so many fun mommy-and-me outfits out there, and, really, any of them are appropriate for Thanksgiving. If you want to dress up a little bit, grab some coordinating dresses and snap some photos. You can keep it casual and cute with matching shirts, or stay cozy in matching sweaters or coats. And, of course, there’s always the option of a lazy turkey day where you both hang out in pajamas. You could also go for something Thanksgiving-themed, or you could choose outfits that are more versatile and can be worn whenever. Whatever you decide, I’ve found a cute mommy-and-me set you can check out below.

1 Minimalist Dresses Aniston Long Sleeve Cable Knit Dress Bailey's Blossoms $38.95 See on Bailey's Blossoms Simple matching dresses are always a good way to go when you want to wear the same thing as your mini. These Aniston dresses from Bailey’s Blossoms are a perfect choice for Thanksgiving. Minimalist and comfy, they’re very versatile and can be worn throughout the winter as well. They have a sleek look and would be so cute with a pair of boots and a hat. The kid’s version comes in sizes 0-3 months up to 5T, so this is best for a mom with a newborn or a toddler. You’ll get a lot of wear out of this one!

2 A Thanksgiving Themed Top Mommy & Me Thanksgiving Top Mia Bella $16.99 See on Mia Bella If you’d prefer to keep things casual for Thanksgiving, then opt for a fun holiday-themed t-shirt. Sure, this one can really only be worn in November, but each piece is under $20, so it’s definitely not a bad price. The shirt says “Turkey + pecan pie + stretchy pants,” which pretty much perfectly describes Thanksgiving. Wear these shirts with jeans and cute shoes, and maybe even throw on some matching headbands if you’re so inclined. They range in kids sizes from 2T to 10Y, and for mom, they’re available in small up to XXL. Soft and comfy, you’ll be so happy with this decision when you’re full later in the night.

3 Plaid Dresses Matching Family Plaid Shirt Dress The Children's Place $48.97 See on The Children's Place If you’re a mom with two daughters and one is an older kid and the other is a toddler or a younger kid, then you’ll love this matching set from The Children’s Place. The adult version for mom is an orange, brown, and black plaid shirt dress; the option for girls (in sizes XS-XXL) is the same shirt dress; and the option for baby and toddler girls (in sizes 12-18 months to 5T) is a cute ruffled dress. While the colors of the dress and the plaid pattern are undoubtedly perfect for fall weather, these dresses can also easily be worn during the winter as well.

4 Thankful Shirts Thanksgiving Mommy and Me Shirt Etsy $16.17 See on Etsy Sometimes dresses are appropriate on Thanksgiving, and sometimes you’re just hanging out with immediate family and want to be as comfy as possible. I don’t blame you! Eating a lot can make tight or restricting clothes so uncomfortable. If that’s your vibe this Thanksgiving, then opt for these cute coordinating t-shirts found on Etsy. The one for mom says, “One thankful mama,” and the one for your little one says, “Little miss thankful.” The kids’ sizes range from a newborn onesie to a youth large, so you can wear this with your brand new babe or your older kid(s).

5 Seasonal Dresses Autumn Smocked Dress Etsy $25.99 See on Etsy A t-shirt and leggings might be the ideal outfit for Thanksgiving for some, but others might like to dress things up a little bit more (or feel obligated to). If you want to wear a dress and still be comfy, that is absolutely possible. This set of matching autumn-themed dresses from the Etsy shop Little Mia Bella is so cute and easy to wear. The dresses are smocked and loose, with chic off-the-shoulder sleeves and a relaxed fit. The print is all leaves and branches and is so perfect for the fall weather and holiday. Plus, these are versatile enough to wear throughout the rest of the year as well.

6 Cozy Sweaters The New Society Sore Woman Maisonette $235.87 See on Maisonette Another option for a cute Thanksgiving outfit is to pair a cozy sweater with jeans or trousers. This is especially ideal if it’s cold outside and you just want to be warm and comfortable. This super soft oversize ribbed sweater comes in a multicolor grey marl that feels perfect for autumn vibes and would look great with a pair of jeans and boots. The matching sweater for kids comes in sizes 2Y to 16Y, so it’s pretty extensive — you might not be able to match with your baby, but you will be able to match with your toddler or older daughter.

7 Sweater Dresses Counting Stars Sweater Dress Roolee $44 See on Roolee Get the best of both worlds by combining a cozy sweater with a chic dress for your Thanksgiving celebrations. This dark green option from Roolee is so cute and comfortable that it’s hard to resist. The dresses feature a wide ribbed texture, long sleeves for added warmth with adorable flutter sleeve hems, a rounded crew neckline, and an overall fitted body. It would look great dressed up for a holiday with heels and the right jewelry, but could also be dressed down for more casual events with ankle boots or even sneakers. The kids dress is identical to the adult one.

8 Fall Flannels Teen Flannel Shirt The Gap $26 See on The Gap Not every mommy and me matching moment has to be between a mother and a toddler. The Gap has matching red flannel shirts for every age, from mother to baby. The red buffalo plaid shirt is casual and versatile, fits perfectly for an autumn aesthetic, and is comfy and cute. You can buy the adult size or the teen size (if you can get your teenager to agree to match with you), both of which are comfortable button downs. They also offer the button down shirt for kids and for toddlers in a wide range of sizes. As for the babies, they offer the same print in a very sweet little dress with a matching headband. There’s truly something for everyone.

9 Casual Dresses Brooks Babydoll Mini Dress Show Me Your Mumu $158 See on Show Me Your Mumu I personally love a mommy and daughter matching moment that doesn’t match exactly. By that I mean that the mother and daughter wear the same print, but each piece of clothing is a little different--basically exactly what Show Me Your Mumu did with their mom and daughter collection. For mom, there’s the Brooks Babydoll Mini Dress, which is a casual and versatile option that could work for warm weather Thanksgiving holidays or even in the summer. For toddlers and kids (sizes 1T to 7Y), there’s the Iris Dress, which is almost exactly like mom’s. And for babies (0-3 months to 18-24 months), there’s The Case Onesie, a comfy and practical jumpsuit.

10 Comfy Cardigans Mommy and Me Falling Leaves Oversized Cardigan Mia Belle $36.99 See on Mia Belle An oversized cardigan in a plaid design? That basically screams autumn vibes. This set of matching cozy cardigans from Mia Belle make the perfect Thanksgiving outfit. The navy and white is a nice change of pace from your typical November aesthetic (orange, black, red, deep greens, etc.), and it will work perfectly throughout the winter as well. The cardigans are made of a really soft knit with large pockets, and would look great over jeans and a tee or a casual dress. The kids sizes range from 2T to 10Y, while adult sizes run from small to XXL. Once you try it on, you’ll never want to take it off.

11 Matching Coats Tabitha Coat Ivy City $135 See on Ivy City Want to match with your daughter without being too overwhelming about it? A more subtle option is to wear the same coat — you’ll only be wearing it for a small part of the night, so it allows you both to continue to show off your individual style. This beautiful houndstooth coat is perfect for fall weather and looks so sophisticated and chic thanks to double breasted buttons and the ideal longer length. It’s great for everyday wear or special occasions, and the kids’ coat is just too cute for words. I love how these look together or on their own.

12 Collared Shirts Atelier Parsmei Tailor Top Maisonette $120 See on Maisonette Opt for a more dressed up and preppy look with matching collared shirts. This long sleeve blouse from Atelier Parsmei is chic and structured, with a fun red ric rac detail on the collar that makes it appropriate for little ones, too. It’s also really versatile: you can wear this with jeans, a high-waisted skirt, or a pair of trousers. Since it’s a shirt, you could both wear it a little differently so you don’t match exactly: for example, maybe mom wears it with a skirt and heels, and the little one wears it with jeans. It’s a cute and fun way to take on this trend. Keep in mind the kids shirt comes in sizes 3T to 10Y.

13 Fun Tops Mommy and Me I Like Big Pies Top Mia Belle $16.99 See on Mia Belle Want to go the punny route? Choose these Mia Belle shirts, which say, “I like big pies.” And, yeah, that has to be accurate for just about anyone, right? I mean, it’s hard not to love pie in any shape or form. Plus, Thanksgiving is basically prime pie time, so this feels just right for the holiday. It comes in a range of sizes (2T to 10Y for kids, and small to XXL for mom), and it’s comfortable, cute, casual, and fun. I love that the little one could wear this any day of the year and get away with it. And at under $20, it’s a great price.

14 Plaid For Everyone Iris Dress Show Me Your Mumu $54 See on Show Me Your Mumu There can never be too much plaid on Thanksgiving, and I really love how this Show Me Your Mumu matching collection offers something slightly different for everyone. For mom, there’s the Lorolie Tunic in Tan Plaid, an oversized, loose, lightweight button-down shirt that can easily be worn casually or a bit more dressed up. The Iris Dress for sizes 1T to 7Y is just too adorable for words. The Soutas Onesie for babies 0-3 months up to 18-24 months is precious, but if you want something for chillier weather, opt for The Case Onesie, which is just as sweet. All the pieces are versatile and can be worn over and over again.

15 Green Dresses Basil Dress Ivy City $105 See on Ivy City These gorgeous green dresses from Ivy City are just more proof that mommy-and-me outfits can be super chic and stylish. This tea-length dress has a smocked bodice, puff sleeves, ruffle details, and an overall loose and flowy fit that just makes you feel good. Available in a beautiful muted green shade with a tiny floral print, it works just as well for autumn as it does for summer. The Mini Basil Dress is available for littles and kids in sizes 12-18 months to 11-12 years, and you can even match with your baby thanks to the Baby Basil Romper, which comes in sizes 0-3 months to 9-12 months.

16 Cute PJs Mommy and Me Spicy Latte Long Sleeve Pajama Set Mia Belle $29.99 See on Mia Belle OK, sure: pajamas are not technically an outfit. Maybe some would even say they’re not appropriate for Thanksgiving dinner. But hear me out: what if you’re doing something small, and you just have everyone wear their pajamas? They’re comfortable and perfect for eating a lot, and it’s a fun theme! Even if you don’t do that and you opt to wear these at night, these matching Thanksgiving pajamas are adorable. In orange and yellow and decorated with cozy looking cups of lattes, these are too cute to pass up. You’ll be tempted to wear them the entire day once you get them on.

It’s hard to select just one of these outfits! Pick something that is versatile, can be paired with other items, and feels comfortable enough to wear when you have a full belly. And once you choose a set, don’t pass the photo opportunity by!