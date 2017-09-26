These Zombie Makeup Ideas Aren’t Too Scary For Kids

When you ask your kids what they want to be for Halloween, you might get a couple of different answers; a few ideas that they toss out from which they can figure out exactly what their costume will be on the big night. Practically without a doubt, however, you know that they'll need your help to pull of the perfect Halloween costume, whatever it may be. If they don't like the super-scary stuff, but want to be a zombie like all of their friends, get ready to perfect non-scary zombie makeup for kids so that they can rock their costume confidently without getting a little bit spooked each time they look in the mirror.

Some kids want their Halloween costumes to be as scary as possible and in some cases, you might just tell them to go for it. Other times, however, whether it's because it's what they want or what you do, you might want to try to tone down the scary in small ways here and there, even if the rest of their costume embraces it. Makeup is an easy way to either tone it down or ramp it up. In most cases, subtler looks are going to be less scary and less realistic, while elaborate, over-the-top looks will be more involved and — in the case of zombies — scarier. Grab your makeup bag and plant yourself in front of a well-lit mirror. Practice makes perfect.

1 Scarred Zombie BeforeAndAfterTV on YouTube This zombie look requires all-over coverage and some layering of colors. First, sponge on some light makeup. Then, mix green and black shadows together for the creepiest color to darken the eyes, cheekbones, nose, and forehead. Draw veins and things on their little face with black liquid eyeliner. They'll look like a zombie, but it won't be too scary.

2 Injured Zombie RandomUsefulStuff on YouTube This zombie look requires you to apply makeup to the neck and shoulders as well as the face. Then, use a dark eye shadow all around the eye to create that un-dead look. Blend it all together and then outline the bones in the neck, the outsides of the nose, and the mouth. Finish it up with some bloody cuts if you want to make it just a little bit spookier, or leave them off for a more G-rated version.

3 Black And Green Zombie iCandiemakeupBri on YouTube Start with a layer of primer and concealer all over their face. Then, use black and green eyeshadows for a ghoulish look. Layer a different shade of green over the darker colors and blend. Then, use a light color (like white or gray) and apply there wherever the dark colors aren't. Contour the neck with the black and green color. Baby powder all over the lighter colors gives you even more of a spooky look. How easy is that?

4 Glam Zombie Kim Conner on YouTube For this subtle, glam zombie, all you'll need is baby powder, some makeup brushes, dark eyeshadows to hollow out the eyes and do a bit of contouring, and black lipstick or liquid eyeliner. The key to this subtle look (minus the lip, of course) is to blend, blend, blend.

5 Subtle Zombie Alyxify on YouTube This zombie look, basically, just looks like you haven't slept in a while. Use primer, foundation, a light liquid makeup and setting powder first. Fill in the eyebrows and then put smudgy eyeliner under the eye. Use purples, browns, blues, and greens all around the eyes and apply with your finger. Contour with dark colors, as well (use your fingers again). Don't forget about your lips. You'll look zombie-like, but not enough to really scare anyone.

6 Contoured Zombie Kristi Collings on YouTube This zombie look looks more complicated to pull off than some of the others, but is really easy when you get right down to it. All you'll need is white and black makeup and some moisturizer. Apply a layer of light makeup with your hands, a makeup brush, or a sponge. Don't forget to cover their ears and necks as well. Use a dark-colored makeup stick to contour. Then, blend your contouring lines, adding more and more color until you get the look you're going for. That's it. Now they're Halloween-ready.

7 Baby Zombie Zach Duty on YouTube For this zombie look, layer brown, green, and beige to create your base. Blend it all together with your hands. Then, go back in with shades of red and purple to make it look like they have scrapes on their face. Blend and blend in a little bit more of the brown tones if needed. They'll be the cutest, creepiest baby zombie on the block.

8 Bleeding Zombie BlueEyedJackson on YouTube This zombie tutorial includes directions for gashes and the like, but you can skip those if you don't want things to get too scary. Apply a light face makeup all over their entire face, including their eyelashes and lips. Apply dark shades of eyeshadow on their cheeks and forehead and blend it in until you achieve the look you wanted. Smudge black eyeshadow all over their eyes for a hollowed look. Use red lipstick for blood if you'd like. They're ready to trick or treat!

9 Easy Zombie Effect YouTube When it comes to getting a child Halloween-ready, sometimes speed and ease is of the essence. Your little zombie might not have the patience for a several hours-long makeup transformation. In that case, use this easy zombie makeup tutorial which will have them looking spooky faster than you can say “boo!”

10 Don’t Forget The Hairstyle YouTube Nailing a creepy makeup look is just part of the challenge of making your kid look like an A+ zombie. Don’t forget the hair. This tutorial will help you amp up the creepy look without totally freaking out your child and their friends.

11 Zombie Frankenstein YouTube What was Frankenstein if not a man-made zombie? If your child wants to get that monster zombie look, then this YouTube guide is what you need. This tutorial gives you maximum effect with minimal scare