After you have a baby, not only are you recovering from the entire pregnancy and birth process, but you’re tasked with taking care of a newborn baby’s every need — which might likely include breastfeeding. Comfy postpartum pajamas are a must for nursing moms, even months after giving birth. But sometimes, instead of basic loungewear, you want a pretty pattern, a bit of lace, or even — dare I say — something sexy? This list of nursing lingerie has it all. From nursing PJ’s that are as soft as silk to babydoll-style slips that are eye-catching, but still functional when you need to feed your little one. Plus, you can find them all on Amazon for less than $40.

Aside from their affordability, these nursing lingerie and pajama options all have another important thing in common: They’re practical for breastfeeding. From button-down nightshirts to tops with built-in breastfeeding flaps paired with cute shorts and nightgowns ultra-stretchy necklines, there’s a variety of nursing PJ styles to choose from. Several options are even designed to be worn during pregnancy, birth, and beyond, so you can get the most bang for your buck. Whether you’re shopping for style or looking for comfort, you can find something here to fit your nursing needs.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 A soft plus-size nursing gown IN’VOLAND Plus Size Sleeveless Night Dress in Black Amazon Available in sizes 12-plus to 28-plus $14.44 $16.99 see on amazon Made from a blend of stretchy modal fabric and spandex, the IN’VOLAND Plus Size Sleeveless Night Dress is a soft and comfortable plus size nursing lingerie option. The lightweight nightgown is designed to hit just above the knees with a loose, flowy fit, so it’s breathable and will help keep you cool. It also has adjustable straps, comes in a variety of colors and patterns, and can be easily machine-washed and dried. Review: “I really love these nightgowns. I originally ordered my usual size but found it was too big and loose- the underarm was cut too low so my breast could slide out the side. I decided to keep it for breastfeeding but ordered others in one size down. One size down is a perfect fit in the prints. The fabric feels a little different and so the solid gowns are a little clingier. I might recommend doing your usual size in the solids and one size down in the printed gowns. I now have 4 of these (all printed and one size down) and they have held up to wash/dry. I'm about 5'8" and these end just above my knees.”

2 A slinky babydoll nightie for nursing Avidlove Lace Babydoll Teddy Amazon Available in sizes XS-4XL $17.49 see on amazon If you’re looking to elevate your nursing lingerie collection, the Avidlove Lace Babydoll Teddy will give you a flirtatious look that you can also breastfeed in if you need to. (Because try as you might, sometimes even date night gets interrupted by a hungry baby.) Made from a blend of nylon and spandex, the lacy v-neck design is cut deep and has adjustable spaghetti straps that easy to slip over your shoulders. This elegant chemise comes with a coordinating pair of lace panties that can be worn below your postpartum belly for comfort. Available in a variety of colors and sizes, this cheeky look is the perfect addition to your lingerie drawer. Review: “I’m five months postpartum and this fits nice and hides my tummy. The open back and cheeky underwear gives me the look I wanted! I Love it!! It might run a little big. I’m 5’6,177 pounds and I’m wearing a 36 DD nursing bra. I had to adjust the straps quite a bit. I’m carrying some extra weight and my breast’s are currently larger due to breastfeeding. I’m normally hourglass shaped and I carry the majority of my weight on my butt and legs. I’m definitely going to purchase another color in a medium and keep this large for Valentine’s Day!”

3 A soft nursing nightgown with lace trim Avidlove Lace Chemise Nightgown in Purple Amazon Available in sizes XS-3XL $19.99 see on amazon The Avidlove Lace Chemise Nightgown is a soft and sweet nursing lingerie option. The super soft material of this slip dress-style nightgown is made from a breathable blend of 95% cotton and 5% spandex. With a bit of stretch and fully adjustable spaghetti straps that can slip right over the shoulders, you can easily nurse in it. The charming lace trim around the neckline and mid-thigh hem makes this a cute choice if you’re looking to liven up your nursing pajama game. To wash, simply use your washing machine’s delicate cycle and hang to dry. Review: “I’m living in this. Just bought another, I’m 6 months/closer to 7 months pregnant and I have a 14 month old. My body’s been through a lot of changes in the past two years and I was having a hard time feeling sexy, desirable, or like my old self. There’s no sexy maternity nightwear! I found this nightgown and I feel like it’s so effortlessly sexy and I’m so grateful. I feel beautiful again and I feel like this can carry through postpartum and be useful for breastfeeding. Fabric is light and kind of sheer (it might just be the color, I got the baby blue.) but it’s serving it’s purpose, it’s also super soft, I’m pretty petite and it’s mid thigh length on me.”

4 A striped nightgown for nursing Ekouaer Nursing Sleep Dress in Stripe Black Amazon Available in sizes S-XXL $24.99 see on amazon The double-layered, pleated front design of the Ekouaer Nursing Sleep Dress gives you plenty of coverage, but the ability to maintain easy access for breastfeeding without any buttons or snaps to undo. Made from a blend of eco-friendly rayon and spandex, this nursing nightgown is sleeveless, airy, loose-fitting, and hits right above the knee. It comes in a variety of colors and patterns, including stripes and florals, plus it can be machine-washed and dried without shrinking or fading. Review: “This was perfect for after my c section. Easy to breast feed my baby and i wore it during my hospital stay and it made it a lil more comfortable considering having a baby and surgery. I had my baby 9 months ago and still wear this sometimes because its so comfy! Every lil thing matters after giving birth. Im happy i bought this.”

5 A pretty nursing robe to wear over lingerie SWOMOG Maternity Nursing Robe in Pink Amazon Available in sizes S-XXL $24.99 see on amazon When you need a robe to throw on over your favorite nursing lingerie, the SWOMOG Maternity Nursing Robe is a standout choice on Amazon. Made specifically to be worn throughout pregnancy and during the postpartum period, this robe has plenty of fabric secure tie closures on the inside and outside of the robe to keep you covered. Made form a soft polyester blend, the design has long sleeves, a deep v-neck, and a lace hemline that hits right above the knees. Review: “I haven’t gotten out of this thing since the baby has been born! It’s so comfy and light weight. Perfect for postpartum recovery and nursing.”

6 A nursing nightgown with pockets Ekouaer Short-Sleeved Nursing Nightgown in Navy Blue Floral Amazon Available in sizes S-XXL $25.96 see on amazon The top of the Ekouaer Short-Sleeved Nursing Nightgown has a row of henley-style buttons down the front that you can easily undo when it’s time to nurse. Made from a blend of soft and stretchy rayon and spandex, this nightgown is loose-fitting and lightweight, so it’s perfect for postpartum wear. Best of all, this short-sleeved nightgown has pockets. It’s available in several color options, including striped and floral designs. Some reviewers note that this style runs a bit small, so it’s a good idea to size up. To clean, this nursing nightgown can be machine washed and hung to dry. Review: “This is my favorite maternity and nursing nightgown! It’s so soft, the perfect length, and has pockets - just what you need so you can grab your phone for all the nighttime nursing sessions! The buttons also button down pretty far, making it super easy to access for nursing. I also wore it just about my entire pregnancy and it was comfy right up until 40+ weeks.”

7 A nursing PJ set for warm weather Ekouaer Nursing Pajamas Short Set in Black Stripe Amazon Available in sizes S-XXL $25.99 see on amazon Looking for nursing pajamas to beat the summer heat? (Or simply a pair that won’t let your tiny hotbox of a newborn make you too sweaty.) The Ekouaer Nursing Pajamas Short Set is a two-piece set that’s made of lightweight fabric, with a sleeveless tank top and shorts to keep you cool and comfortable while you’re breastfeeding. The tank top’s criss-cross v-neck design stretches easily over the breast when it’s time to nurse, but stays in place when you need it to. The shorts have an adjustable elastic waistband with button extenders to create a comfy fit for postpartum bodies. Based on reviews, this set also holds up well after multiple runs through the washer and dryer. Review: “Buy a second set because you'll never want to take these off! I love the criss-cross design for the top because I don't have to mess with straps or snaps which is great for those middle of the night feeds/pumps.”

8 A button-down nightshirt for nursing Samring Button-Down Pajama Nightgown in Dusty Rose Amazon Available in sizes S-XXL $26.99 see on amazon Made from comfortable modal material, the Samring Button-Down Pajama Nightgown is a breathable nursing pajama choice that is suitable for all seasons. The button-down design is cute and functional, allowing for easy access when it’s time to breastfeed. The collar and front chest pocket are fun details, while the contrast piping around the nightgown’s edges give it an elegant look. The cut of these nursing PJs is loose-fitting and the hemline is designed to fall just above the knees, though some reviewers noted the length may be a bit longer on shorter bodies. Review: “I bought this nightgown to use in the hospital after delivery. It has absolutely been one of my favorite postpartum items. It is comfortable enough that I feel good in it while allowing easy access for breastfeeding/pumping.”

9 A silky nursing nightshirt Ekouaer 3/4 Sleeve Satin Nightshirt in Green Amazon Available in sizes S-3XL $28.97 see on amazon If you’re looking for nursing lingerie that has an elegant look, the Ekouaer 3/4 Sleeve Satin Nightshirt is a top-choice for postpartum wear. The silky satin material is soft, lightweight, and made to be machine washed, so despite the upscale look of this nightshirt, it can be easily washed and dried without shrinking or fading. With 3/4-length sleeves, a flirty notched collar, a loose fit, and a high-to-low hemline, this nightgown buttons down for easy access when it’s time to breastfeed. Available in a variety of colors from vibrant to subtle, this is a must-have item for your nursing lingerie collection. Review: “I purchased this for my after labor gown, it’s soft, easy for nursing, and it super cute! I love it!”

10 A 3-in-1 nursing nightgown Baby Be Mine 3-in-1 Nightgown in Sage Amazon $28.99 $39.99 see on amazon Perfect for your hospital bag, the Baby Be Mine 3-in-1 Nightgown will take you from pregnancy through birth, breastfeeding, and beyond. Made from 100% cotton jersey knit fabric, this machine-washable nursing gown comes in multiple solid color choices, as well as several patterned options with flowers, polka dots, and stripes. Designed to hit right at the knees, there’s also extra fabric across the front that drapes across the belly area for extra coverage. The neckline features super stretchy elastic for easy breastfeeding access and both of the shoulders also snap open and closed as well. There are also snaps down the back for total coverage and the empire waistline can be easily untied to loosen or pulled tighter when needed. Review: “This is a MUST HAVE! I took a few gowns/dresses for the hospital and I made my husband go home and wash this so I could wear it everyday. Being able to unsnap both shoulders and breastfeed or do skin to skin is invaluable. I also had to do some extra stuff to work on breastfeeding and other dresses that only expose one side would get in the way of the n-shield etc. One of my nurses was pregnant and added it to her registry!”

11 A sweet nursing nightgown with lace trim Motherhood Maternity Lace Trim Nursing Nightgown in Black/White Dot Amazon Available in sizes S-3XL $29.98 see on amazon Made from a soft jersey knit material, the Motherhood Maternity Lace Trim Nursing Nightgown is an easy-to-wear sleeveless chemise you’ll love to lounge in. The top of the gown has convenient bra strap-style hooks that can be unclipped to flip the top down when it’s time to nurse, but stay securely fastened to keep the adjustable spaghetti straps in place the rest of the time. The top also has a cute, scalloped ruffle detail and sewn-in cups for modesty. This nursing nightgown comes in several colors and patterns including polka-dots, tie-dye, floral, and fair isle prints. Review: “These are so amazing! I lived in about 5 different nursing night gowns the first 3 weeks I was home from the hospital. I don't like sleeping in pants so these were perfect. Nursing was so easy all day and night. This one was my favorite. It is very soft. I have over DD sized great currently and it gives me enough support to be comfortable. And I could just put on a small robe when guest came over to see the baby while still being modest and comfortable. Still using them weekly to help ease night feedings. Will use more in the summer so I don't get as cold on my arms.”

12 A simple set of nursing PJ’s with shorts Ekouaer Breastfeeding Double-Layer Sleep Set Amazon Available in sizes S-XXL $29.99 see on amazon If you prefer to wearing nursing PJ’s that have shorts, but are concerned about postpartum comfort (especially following a C-section) the Ekouaer Breastfeeding Double-Layer Sleep Set is one option on Amazon to consider. The fabric is a light and breathable spandex blend that will keep you cozy and is stretchy without being too clingy. The top has short, flowy sleeves, rouched sides, and a double-layer design in front that opens discreetly for easy nursing access. The shorts have an elastic waistband that can be easily adjusted and the set is available in a myriad of color choices. Review: “I bought these as my hospital pajamas for after having my Son. My Son ended up coming very early and I had an emergency c-section.... these are great for c-section Moms as well! Light weight, they don’t put pressure on your body. Wash great and were the best things to wear after my son was born and I was recovering. The Nursing top portion of this was my favorite. It kept me covered, secure and made feeding baby easy! Highly recommend!”

13 A nursing pajama set with sunflower pants Ekouaer Sunflower Printed Nursing Pajamas Amazon Available in sizes S-XXL $33.98 see on amazon How adorable is the sunflower print on this set of Ekouaer Printed Nursing Pajamas? When you wake up in the middle of the night to nurse your newborn in these cozy jammies, at least you’ll have a bright and fun pattern to keep you company. Made from soft and stretchy material, the elastic-waisted pants on this set are easy to pull on and off, and also feature an interior button adjustment to customize the fit. The short-sleeved top has a henley-style design that buttons down for easy breastfeeding access. Though the sunflower print is incredibly cute, there are other design options to choose from including stars, plaid, and additional floral prints. Review: “I’m 2 weeks postpartum via c-section and still wear these around the house. The material of this set is so soft and stretchy that it was the only set of top and bottoms that I could wear after my c-section. Other sets would still slightly rub on my incision but these are absolutely perfect. Great and comfy alternative to a maternity dress.”

14 The best 3-piece nursing PJ’s on Amazon Bearsland Maternity 3-Piece Set in Green Amazon Available in sizes S-XXL $39.99 see on amazon The Bearsland Maternity 3-Piece Set includes a sleeveless breastfeeding top, half-sleeve cardigan, and stretchy pajama pants with an adjustable waistband. The tank top has a built-in double-layered shelf that can be moved aside when it’s time to nurse, but provides plenty of coverage when you’re just lounging around. The cardigan has trim detailing and a silky tie closure that gives this nursing lingerie set an elegant feel. Easy to clean, this entire set is machine washable. Review: “I'm 5 months postpartum and not gonna lie y'all I solely live in these pj's. Legit, the only clothes i wear at home. They are so freaking comfortable and convenient for a breastfeeding mom. I will still wear these even when I'm done breastfeeding. I got a medium and a large both are comfortable but the large is a lot longer and I need to hem it.”

15 Plus-size nursing PJs with pockets IN'VOLAND Plus Size Capri & Lace Pajama Set in Navy Amazon Available in sizes 16-plus to 24-plus $36.89 see on amazon If comfort is your main objective when shopping for nursing pajamas, the IN’VOLAND Plus Size Capri and Lace Pajama Set checks all the boxes. Made from soft and stretchy material, this flowy tunic-style top and elastic-waisted capri pants are loose enough to be comfortable, but still hug your curves in the best way. The stretchy v-neck can be easily pulled down to nurse in, but the loose fit of the top means it’s also easy to pull up if you’re more comfortable feeding like that. The set has sweet lace detailing around the neckline, short sleeve edges, and pant leg hems, and the capri pants also have deep pockets. Review: “Fabric is very soft and is perfect weight for year round use. Even the lace trim isn't picky. The elastic in the waistband is thick enough to lay flat but is still comfortable around the waist. The fit is relaxed and does not pull under the arm, across the rest or hips. Its loose on the legs so its made for comfort and the trim just makes it seem a little dressy.”

In the throes of sleepless nights, you may not care exactly what goes on your body — and honestly, your baby doesn’t care, either. But nursing lingerie that’s as convenient to breastfeed in as it is comfortable to wear can help you feel just a tiny bit of normalcy in the middle of the postpartum experience.