These Are The Most Popular Nursery Themes & Colors Of 2021

Designing your baby’s room is one of the most joyful parts of pregnancy. Everything from who your baby will look like to sometimes even their name and sex feels so mysterious during those nine months, and designing a space you love just for them (and honestly, for you too) is a way to picture your little one in the world. If you’re in the process of planning your baby’s room (or if you just like to be in-the-know because nurseries are so dang cute) then check out these popular nursery themes, colors, and design elements for 2021.
I spoke with Etsy Trend Expert, Dayna Isom Johnson, and Naomi Coe, founder of Little Crown Interiors and author ofYour Perfect Nursery: A Step-By-Step Guide For Creating The Nursery Of Your Dreams, about their predictions for popular nursery themes. If you’re wary of ideas that seem trendy or super current, try them out in a small way that lets you change it up as your baby grows. “You can layer them in using decor and accessories that are easy to replace in coming years. That way you can avoid going overboard with a trend or theme, and also avoid spending a ton of money on something you might get sick of in a few years,” Coe says. “The nursery is the perfect place to experiment!”
If you’re hoping to create a kid’s bedroom that feels timeless and inviting, “I suggest opting for nursery decor that easily transitions into their child’s toddler years, and beyond,” Isom Johnson tells Romper. “Try natural wood accents, a chic play mat or kid-friendly boho rug, muted shades instead of a bold color scheme, and adaptable furniture that ages with their children.”