Here's Where You Can Buy Those Amazing Postpartum Mesh Undies
They’ll change your life.
If there's one piece of advice every seasoned mom gives a mom-to-be, it's this: Take all the goodies you can from the hospital when you leave. Those extra diapers, umbilical cord wipes, and giant sanitary pads come in handy. But those mesh panties? Game-changing.
“Postpartum mesh underwear are disposable high-waisted briefs for women to wear during their healing following both vaginal and Cesarean section childbirth, worn most often during the first few weeks after delivery,” Dr. Barbara McLaren, board-certified OB-GYN and co-founder of Kushae feminine wellness products, tells Romper. But as it turns out, these special undies aren't just some hospital novelty, and you don't have to steal them in bulk and hope for the best. Like all good things, you can actually find postpartum mesh underwear on Amazon, and there are several different brands to choose from.
Why would you need these wonder panties when you have your comfiest briefs at the ready? To put it plainly, these mesh treasures are actually a lot more than just a comfy pair of underwear. Anyone who delivers a baby vaginally or via C-section is going to have some postpartum bleeding for a while and their body will need time to heal. “In those first four to six weeks after delivery, women will experience bleeding and discharge called lochia,” says McLaren. “Postpartum mesh underwear are special underwear to use during this time of healing, particularly during the first week when you may be sore due to any vaginal lacerations from delivery and when bleeding is at its heaviest,” she adds. “They are stretchy, high-waisted, and large enough to accommodate usage of multiple pads, including bulky sanitary pads along with a layer of other soothing products like ice packs and witch hazel pads."
Apparently this type of undergarment is also popular for those suffering from incontinence, so it's not entirely unheard of to order packs. You can also find postpartum mesh underwear at nearly any medical supply website, especially if you're hoping to order several pairs.
What to consider before buying
McLaren suggests disposable undies made of soft and breathable mesh, great for postpartum hot flashes and sweats. “These panties are also easy to put on and take off,” she adds. “An added benefit is less laundry! Any new mother can testify that house chores are the last thing you want to worry about when getting very little sleep.” Reusable panties, she says, are best when they’re made of 100% cotton since this material is natural, breathable, absorbent, and can provide a bit of compression. So the material being technically “mesh” for disposable or reusable postpartum underwear is actually less important than them being breathable, comfortable, and stretchy. Any big comfortable panties that fit this bill will be a lifesaver during those postpartum recovery weeks.
If you’ve blown through your stack of freebies from the hospital — or just want to be prepared with your own supply — here are the best pairs of postpartum mesh underwear you can find on Amazon.
To really round out the entire postpartum bleeding package, may I also suggest grabbing yourself a gentle, pH-balanced wash (McLaren suggests the Kushae Gentle Feminine Foaming Wash) and a peri bottle for some easy, painless cleansing? It's like a bidet, but just for moms. You know, because you deserve it.
Expert:
Dr. Barbara McLaren, board-certified OB-GYN and co-founder of Kushae
