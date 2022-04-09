Have you ever wrapped up a day of work and suddenly realized you didn’t take a break for hours, so now you really have to go to the bathroom? It’s easy to get so distracted that you don’t pay attention to your body, but when this happens to a potty training toddler it often results in an accident because they don’t know how to “hold it” quite yet. A potty training watch is designed to avoid these types of accidents by regularly reminding a toddler to go sit on the potty.

How do potty training watches work?

There are a handful of different types of potty training watches, but they all work somewhat similarly. Parents can set the watch up so that it alerts their toddler that it’s time to go potty in certain intervals, such as every 30 minutes, every 60 minutes, or every 90 minutes. How exactly each potty training watch reminds a tot to try to go to the bathroom will vary based on the model. It may vibrate, light up, play a song, or do a combination of all of these things. One way or another, it will capture your toddler’s attention.

Do potty training watches work?

A potty training watch can be really helpful, but you may find it’s best for use after your toddler has become somewhat comfortable with the potty. At the beginning of potty training, there are a lot of accidents because toddlers have no clue how to use their muscles to “hold it,” so there’s a lot of racing to get them to the potty. After that, though, a potty training watch is a great tool to help kids remember to check in with their body when they might otherwise get so lost in playing that they don’t realize they have to go until it’s too late. It’s also a good way to remind parents it’s time to walk their child to the bathroom to try.

We at Romper only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Best potty training watches

1. A simple potty training watch under $15

The Pottywin Potty Training Watch isn’t decked out in bells and whistles, but it still gets the job done. While it doesn’t vibrate or have flashing lights, this watch does play music every 30, 60, or 90 minutes to remind toddlers that it’s time to go to the bathroom. It’s available in two cute colors and it has a fun, kid-friendly design (that isn’t over the top). This watch is all one piece and made from water-resistant silicone, so kids can safely splash while washing their hands without damaging it. Unfortunately, it’s not a rechargeable watch, but the battery will last anywhere from six to 12 months, depending on how you use it.

2. A potty training watch with a looping timer

The SKYROKU Silicone Kids Potty Training Timer Watch sends a reminder to your tot that it’s time to go potty every 30, 60, or 90 minutes and, thanks to the looped timer, you won’t have to reset between sessions. It’s available in four fun, bright colors, is made from soft and flexible silicone, and has a water-resistant design. With this watch, your child will be reminded to use the restroom with flashing lights and catchy music (that will also keep them occupied while they sit on the potty and try to go).

3. A character-themed potty training watch

With the Benny Bradley’s Potty Training Watch you not only get a watch, but you also get a cute e-book to go with it. The book is written to help kids get excited to use the potty (or possibly to be read while they sit on the potty) and the watch features a little print of the main character’s face. Parents have the option to set the watch’s timer at 30, 60, 90, or 120-minute intervals, and it automatically resets after each reminder. The reminder alarm can be set to play “Wheels on the Bus” or vibrate, depending on what works best for the toddler. As with most of the other models, this watch is made with soft silicone so it’s water-resistant and comfortable.

4. A potty training watch that lights up and plays music (or one or the other)

The Original Potty Watch will light up and play music whenever it’s time for your toddler to go sit on the potty. The watch’s timer can be set to go off every 30, 60, or 90 minutes, and it automatically resets itself after it’s gone off (so you don’t have to keep messing with it while you’re also trying to help your kiddo to the bathroom). It plays three different songs for little ones to sing along to, but if the sound is just a little too annoying, the watch can be set to just flash lights (and if the lights are too much, the watch can be set to just play music, too). It also has a water and tamper-resistant cover and it’s available in four fun colors.

5. A potty training watch that works as a traditional watch

The Kidnovations Premium Potty Training Watch is another good option for parents who want something effective but stylish. It’s available in several solid colors and prints and it has a simple design that looks like a traditional digital watch. The watch plays music and vibrates based on an interval timer that can be set to go off every 15, 30, 45, 60, 90, or 120 minutes. Finally, it also features a rechargeable battery and is made from soft silicone rubber to reduce the risk of irritation.

6. A dinosaur-themed potty training watch

If you’re looking for a potty training watch that’s a little more kid-friendly, then you will love this Potty Training Toilet Timer Watch. It looks like a smartwatch (just with cute prints along the wristband) but it’s designed to play music, light up, and vibrate to alert toddlers it’s time to use the bathroom. The watch’s timer can be set to go off on a loop every 30, 60, 90, or 120 minutes and it has an easy off button for nighttime and naps. Instead of a traditional watch battery, this is rechargeable so you don’t have to worry about it dying constantly. It’s also water-resistant and is equipped with 16 different alarm options.

A potty training watch is an excellent tool for toddlers who often find themselves so engrossed in their play that they end up having accidents. Plus, it’s a fun accessory that plays music, flashes lights, and/or vibrates, and what kid would say no to that?