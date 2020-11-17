These Prematurity Awareness Month Instagram Captions Will Bring Hope To Your Feed

Parents the world over deal with the realities of premature births all the time, but sadly this issue is not always well understood by those who haven’t experienced it firsthand. These Prematurity Awareness Month Instagram captions for November help spread awareness about and solidarity for the babies (and parents) who go through this ordeal. After all, increasing others’ awareness of premature births will only help those families who have to brave these trying circumstances.

Recognized as Prematurity Awareness Month, November is a time to learn more about babies who are born before full term and the struggles they often face. There’s also World Prematurity Day on Nov. 17 to bring even greater focus to the cause. Anyone interested can learn a whole wealth of information at the March of Dimes Prematurity Awareness site, which also suggests ways to get more involved with the cause as well.

Why is an early delivery so serious? When a baby is delivered before 37 weeks of pregnancy have passed, then it is considered a premature birth, as explained in the Mayo Clinic. (Remember, a typical pregnancy lasts for about 40 weeks.) Early births are still a serious issue in the United States. In fact, the rate of preterm births in the US is rising, according to the March of Dimes, likely fueled by a gap in the healthcare system. This is concerning because babies born preterm are at risk for health issues such as breathing problems or developmental delay, noted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In general, premature labor and delivery makes everything 1,000x harder as a parent, as Romper writer Megan Zander candidly explained. These parents deserve all the support, so here are some meaningful Insta captions to share with your followers for Prematurity Awareness Month.

1 "As a premature baby myself, my family faced many challenges in ensuring that I had a healthy start at life. There are so many obstacles for these babies and their families that each new day is a milestone." — Ally Brooke Anyone who experiences a premature birth deserves so much love and support. Because having a baby born prematurely can be stressful, it's also crucial for these parents to have a strong support system and chances for rest, as noted in Romper.

2 “Miracles are often disguised as preemies.” — Unknown All children are precious. But these tiny warriors can feel especially miraculous to their families.

4 “Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a hard battle.” — Ian Maclaren Families who are experiencing a premature birth deserve all the love and support imaginable. They are fighting quite the battle.

5 “Once you have a premature baby, you enter a world you never knew existed. The surprising result is that you will meet a group of people you will never forget for the rest of your life.” — Rebecca LaClair, NICU Nurse. The kindness and support from healthcare workers can make a world of difference. They're helping parents through some of the most difficult times imaginable.

6 “There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle.” ― Albert Einstein People who have cared for a premature baby are probably firmly on the "miracle" side of things. The strength of these tiny people can be awe-inspiring.

7 "[Motherhood is] the biggest gamble in the world. It is the glorious life force. It's huge and scary — it's an act of infinite optimism." — Gilda Radner Sometimes you have to dig deep to find strength to be a parent. Through sleepless nights to worrying in the NICU, premature parents know how to find their strength.

8 Premature birth can affect any family. In fact, many celebrities have delivered preterm babies, including Kim Kardashian West, Blake Lively, and Sherri Shepherd. It can happen to anyone.

9 “We acquire the strength we have overcome.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson It can be a tough battle. This type of parenting takes a lot of inner strength, especially when you're waiting on your little one to start breathing independently, maintain body temperature, or show other signs your premature baby can go home.

10 “From the tiniest acorn grows the mighty oak.” — Anonymous Parents of babies born prematurely already know just how much strength resides in their own little "acorn." It's not about size at all.

11 “You can do the impossible because you’ve been through the unimaginable.” — Christina Rasmussen If you need an uplifting moment, just watch this video of a mother holding her premature baby for the first time. Yep, parents of preemies can definitely handle the impossible.

12 “Don’t give up. I believe in you all. A person’s a person, no matter how small.” — Dr. Seuss Leave it to Dr. Seuss to say something meaningful in just a few charming words. It's the kind of reassurance parents everywhere deserve.

13 "Sometimes the strength of motherhood is greater than natural laws." — Barbara Kingsolver This is hardly news to any parent, let alone those who have experienced premature birth firsthand. That love helps you get through the tough parts of raising a child.

14 "You don't take a class; you're thrown into motherhood and learn from experience.” — Jennie Finch And for parents of babies who are born premature, those lessons come at double speed. Here's what one mom learned about leaving your baby in the NICU. (It's an honest and emotional read.)