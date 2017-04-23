18 Single Mom Memes That Prove Women Are Strong As Hell

Raising kids takes a tremendous amount of time and effort and love, as any parent can tell you. And plenty of people are doing the whole parenting thing solo, taking on every role at once. As these single mom memes go to show, these parents deserve all the love and support imaginable, because their lives tend to be incredibly busy.
With some 12 million single-parents families in the US, growing up in a household with one parent is incredibly common, according to the Journal of Counseling Psychology. And for the most part, it looks like single parents are doing an amazing job. Although there’s been some concern about how kids are affected by life with a single mom, it turns out quality family relationships appear to matter more than simply having a two-parent household, as noted in the Journal of Family Psychology. In fact, there were no noted differences in the mother’s mental health or the children’s behavior. However, a big concern for all of these families was the stress of parenting a child through the middle childhood years (around the ages of 6 to 12). For the most part, single parents are able to raise happy, healthy kids on their own, which is no small feat. Here’s some inspiring and occasionally silly memes that celebrate single mothers everywhere.