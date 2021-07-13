These 25 Space-Themed Nursery Ideas Are Out-Of-This-World

You’re already over the moon about the impending arrival of your baby. So if outer space is your thing, you might want to consider a space-themed nursery. It’s easy to create an awe-inspiring area for your baby that will make you feel like you’re in a galaxy far, far away. From shelving to stickers, books to bedding, these items will send your little astronaut in the making straight to the stars.

There truly are so many options for a gorgeously galactic nursery. Although you could paint all the walls a dark color (to represent space and all), walking into a black or even super dark blue nursery might not be exactly what you envisioned. Instead, you can always opt to paint an accent wall a darker color and then decorate it with stars or other artwork.

Are you ready for liftoff? Well, then get ready to take flight and be inspired by these space-themed nursery items that will make you feel like you’ve taken one small step for man, one giant leap for, well, motherhood.

1 Space-Themed Nursery Moon Shelf Moon Shaped Shelf Pottery Barn Kids $149 see on pottery barn kids This sweet little shelf from Pottery Barn Kids can house a bunch of baby books and some toys, too. It measures 20” x 6” x 24”, so you have ample room to display sentimental items. Hang this sweet statement piece over Baby’s crib or their changing table.

2 Space-Themed Nursery Book Goodnight, Moon Amazon $5 see on amazon Okay, it’s not necessarily space-themed, but as an adorable ode to the moon, Goodnight Moon is a classic for your kiddo’s bookshelf. You can snuggle with your sweetie after their bath and rock as you read this beloved children’s book by Margaret Wise Brown.

3 Space-Themed Nursery Ceiling Stickers Glow in The Dark Stars Decals Amazon $9.99 see on amazon Your baby will literally be sleeping under the stars with these ceiling stickers. This set includes a whopping 633 glow-in-the-dark 3D stickers that will light up when it’s lights out. You can create any constellation that you’d like, and once it’s bedtime, the self-adhesive stickers will glow for 8-15 hours.

4 Space-Themed Nursery Ceiling Projector Starry Globe Nightlight - Pillowfort Target $20 see on target The Starry Globe Nightlight can work as a standalone statement piece during the day. But come night, the ceramic night light will cast glowing stars onto the ceiling and nearby surfaces. The on/off switch allows you to control how long the globe will stay lit for, and can add some additional illumination for those middle-of-the-night feedings.

5 Space-Themed Nursery Crib Sheets aden + anais™ essentials Space Muslin Fitted Crib Sheet in Blue buybuyBaby $18.99 see on buybuybaby Between diaper blowouts and spit up, you learn pretty quickly to have extra crib sheets. This Space Muslin Fitted Crib Sheet from aden + anais is made from pre-washed, open-weave cotton muslin. The design allows for breathability and super softness. It’s one small step for man, one giant leap towards a full-night’s sleep.

6 Space-Themed Nursery Crib Bedding Mccarroll Good Moon'n 5 Piece Crib Bedding Set Wayfair $77.99 $83.99 see on wayfair Sometimes you want your space-themed nursery to be a little more subtle. The Mccarroll Good Moon’n 5 Piece Crib Bedding Set is just subtle enough, featuring an adorable elephant on a crescent moon, along with stars and clouds. The set comes with a sheet, pillow, diaper stacker, dust ruffle, and blanket/quilt. The muted grey and white color can create a calming, more serene vibe for Baby’s room.

7 Space-Themed Nursery Mobile Planet Wool Hanging Mobile Pottery Barn Kids $39 see on pottery barn kids All the planets are represented in this modern space-themed mobile. The handmade mobile is constructed from felted wood, and hangs from the ceiling with a wool loop. It’s made in a Fair Trade Certified facility, and can be spot cleaned in case it gets dirty.

8 Space-Themed Nursery Lamp Milky Way Blue/Silver Rocket Ship Nursery Lamp with Shade & Bulb Lambs & Ivy $54.99 see on lambs & ivy You’ll be blasting off to bedtime with this cute rocket lamp from Lambs & Ivy. The base is a rocket ship that matches a starry shade. And because it doesn’t look so babyish, it might become a staple of your toddler’s bedroom, too.

9 Space-Themed Nursery Hamper Space Laundry Basket Wayfair $16.99 $24.99 see on wayfair It’s inconceivable how many outfit changes your newborn will go through on the daily. Keep the dirty clothes contained until it’s laundry day with this Space Laundry Basket. It has two handles which make it easily portable from Baby’s nursery to the washing machine. And since it’s compact, it won’t take up too much floor space, either.

10 Space-Themed Nursery Decals Wall Stickers “Space” Name Labels $22.95 see on name labels If Baby’s nursery is looking a little, well, boring, these wall stickers will give send it straight into orbit. Apart from planets, there are rockets, satellites, stars, and an astronaut floating in space. There are 45 stickers to place throughout your baby’s room, and woot, if you decide you want to switch the wall stickers up, they’re easily removable — without removing your wall, too.

11 Space-Themed Nursery Onesie Baby Bodysuit In Organic Cotton Hanna Andersson Available in sizes 0-3 months - 18-24 months $8.99 $22 see on hanna Andersson Listen, if you’re going to have a space-themed nursery, your baby better dress the part. And this Baby Bodysuit in Organic Cotton from Hanna Andersson will let your little one look like a legit astronaut. It’s made from organic cotton rib knit that’s crazy soft on Baby’s skin. And with its short sleeves, you can take your baby out in it or layer it as well.

12 Space-Themed Nursery Rug Safavieh Carousel Kids Selvinaz Solar System Rug Overstock $86.16 see on overstock You’re going to spend a lot of time swinging and swaying your baby to sleep at night. Now you might as well make the floor more cushy and comfy for your feet, thanks to the Safavieh Carousel Kids Selvinaz Solar System Rug. It comes in a variety of sizes and colors (think grey/lavender, teal/ivory, and navy/ivory), so that you’ll have a Neil Armstrong moment every time you step onto the rug.

13 Space-Themed Nursery Swaddle Hudson Baby Unisex Baby Plush Swaddle Wrap Target $11.29 see on target Swaddles are a must for most newborns. So swaddle your little one in a starry night with the Hudson Baby Unisex Baby Plush Swaddle Wrap. It’s made from 100% polyester and is ideal for everyday use. Your little one will feel snug as they’re sleeping among the stars.

14 Space-Themed Nursery Diapers Clean Conscious Diaper Space Traveling Honest $10.95 see on honest Your baby can channel their inner astronaut when they pee and poop in the Space Traveling Diapers from Honest. The print features an astronaut, planets, a rocket ship blasting off — even satellites and stars.

15 Space-Themed Nursery Teether Manhattan Toy Space Themed Rocket Silicone Teether Amazon $19.53 see on amazon For the times when a tooth wants to blast through Baby’s gums, the Manhattan Toy Space Themed Rocket Silicone Teether can make it easier. The 100% silicone teether is soft, durable, and food-grade, offering multiple textured surfaces for your baby to gnaw on. Pop it in the fridge for extra relief.

16 Space-Themed Nursery Clock Personalised Kids Space Shuttle Glass Clock Etsy $32.34 $32.58 see on etsy And the countdown to bedtime starts in 10, 9, 8… The personalized kids space shuttle wall clock from Etsy seller TreatRepublic features a space shuttle blasting off. It can be personalized with your baby’s name, and with its “quarter past,” “half past,” and “quarter to,” it offers teachable moments, like when your kiddo is big enough to start telling time.

17 Space-Themed Nursery Toy Deep Space Tummy Time Toy Crate & kids $69 see on crate & kids Tummy time will be out of this world when you use this toy from Crate & kids. It features all the planets, along with a mirror, squeaker, and other interesting things for your baby to explore. And woot, there’s even a little astronaut and an alien to play with, too.

18 Space-Themed Nursery Burp Cloth Outer Space Theme Burp Cloths Etsy $7.95 see on etsy If you’re looking for something to protect your clothing while you get all the gas out of baby, these outer space-themed burp cloths will work. The 3-set is made from flannel and terry cloth, so that will absorb anything that your little astronaut can spit up.

19 Space-Themed Nursery Bottles Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature Boldly Go Decorated Gift Set Amazon $19.95 $28.89 see on amazon Your feeding sessions can boldly go where no baby has gone before, thanks to the Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature bottles. The set of three has a space-themed design, and is designed to feel more like a nipple. There’s an anti-colic valve that allows for proper venting — and less gas going into Baby’s tiny tummy.

20 Space-Themed Nursery Stuffed Animal Cuddle Barn Blast Off Adventures (Astro The Monkey) Amazon $29.99 see on amazon Your baby can channel their inner astronaut with Astro the Monkey. Not only does he twirl in a circle during a launch countdown, but he plays space-themed music, too. The cuddly monkey runs on three AA batteries, and will become your baby’s favorite lovey.

21 Space-Themed Nursery Pillow Milky Way Rocket Ship Nursery Throw Pillow Plush Lambs & Ivy $19.99 see on lambs & ivy Your baby is just so beautiful that you can’t take your eyes off of them. So make sure that you don’t break your back while you admire your baby by using this rocket ship pillow in your rocking chair. It’s cuddly and soft, and is wrinkle-resistant, too.

22 Space-Themed Nursery Wall Art Nursery Print Decor Etsy $54 see on etsy You can elevate Baby’s nursery with this artwork from Etsy seller PaolaZakimiStudio. The astronaut can be customized to represent your own little space traveler. The 3-print set (which includes a spaceship and a moon with astronauts floating around it) comes in various sizes, starting at 8 x 10. It’s a sweet, calming addition to your space-themed nursery.

23 Space-Themed Nursery Bib Retro Rocket & Planets in Outer Space Bib Zazzle $16.85 see on zazzle Babies spit up. So. Much. Ensure that Baby’s applesauce doesn’t stain their clothes by using this rocket ship bib from Zazzle. It’s made from super soft fabric that won’t scratch your baby’s skin.

24 Space-Themed Nursery Curtains Sweet Jojo Designs Space Galaxy Window Curtain Panels Bed Bath & Beyond $54.99 see on bed bath and beyond Open the windows to a new universe (or just to your backyard) with these Sweet Jojo Designs Space Galaxy Window Curtain Panels. The set of two has planets and spaceships galore that will add visual interest to your windows. They’re made from 100% brushed microfiber polyester, and with their dark color, can (hopefully) set the stage for better sleep — for all of you.

25 Space-Themed Nursery Changing Pad Outer Space Changing Pad Cover by Jaxson's World Amazon $19.99 see on amazon The smell coming from your baby’s diaper might send your head spinning into orbit, but at least they’ll be on a cute changing pad. And this one from Jaxson’s World is made of soft minky polyester fabric that will keep Baby’s tushie totally comfortable. Elastic edges ensure that the changing pad won’t slip, and when there’s an accidental tinkle or two, the changing pad is machine washable.

Stars, rocket ships, and planets, oh my! Once you decide on a space-themed nursery, you can let your imagination explore new galaxies as you come up with creative ways to show your love for planets — and being a parent.