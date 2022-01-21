20 Cute (& Free) Coloring Printables For St. Patrick's Day Fun

St. Patrick’s Day is a great time for everyone, Irish or not, to don some green and have some fun. For kids, setting up a leprechaun trap or making green eggs and ham might be part of the fun. But when those activities have been cleaned up and put away, pull out these great St. Patrick’s Day coloring pages to keep your own little leprechauns entertained.

As you might have guessed, the majority of these pages display the usual St. Patrick’s day suspects: clovers, shamrocks, rainbows, and plenty of pots of gold. But there’s also plenty of unusual additions to the St. Pat’s party. Unicorns, anyone? Or how about a cameo from Piglet? Who says Pooh’s favorite swine can’t have a good time on St. Paddy’s Day? An Irish princess makes an appearance too. No matter if that’s historically suspect. Kids will never know.

In coloring world, all kinds of characters can get into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit. So get your little one a pack of crayons — make sure you have the entire ROYGBIV suite for those rainbows — and settle in for a creative afternoon having fun with these St. Patrick’s Day coloring pages with these holiday appropriate illustrations.

A Leprechaun Mouse What? Who says mice can't be leprechauns too? In imagination land, every creature can vie for the role of the gold-loving holiday sprite. Let your kids have fun with this sheet featuring a darling mouse in full leprechaun regalia.

St. Patrick's Day Derby Hat A tony derby hat sporting a four leaf clover is the perfect chapeau for St. Pat's. Let your kids consider what kind of hat they'd wear to celebrate while filling in this St. Patrick's day coloring page.

Pot of Gold No St. Patrick's Day coloring pages are complete without at least a few illustrations of pots of gold. So consider this option number one. In this page a leprechaun appears to be actually flying high above the world in a pot of gold.

Leprechaun Guarding a Pot of Gold Let's be real though, not all leprechauns are so generous with their treasure. This illustration shows a much more snarky leprechaun clearly protecting his pot of gold. Something tells us that merely coming to the end of rainbow won't be enough to pry a coin away from this guy.

Leprechaun in a Field What do leprechauns do when they're not hiding gold? Romp around the fields looking for four leaf clovers, of course. At least that's what this guy appears to be doing. That or farming the lucky plants.

Happy Leprechaun If your child wants to build a whole legion of leprechauns, then add this to their St. Patrick's Day coloring pages. It's another illustration of a plucky leprechaun with a pot of gold, but this guy looks so friendly, who wouldn't want to color him in?

Saint Patrick In teaching kids about the St. Patrick's Day holiday, you might find yourself trying to explain who St. Patrick was. This illustration could help. It's a portrait of the infamous saint that help them better wrap their heads around the holiday's history.

Good Luck Rainbow Another big symbol of St. Patrick's Day is the rainbow. This likely stems from the fact that Ireland is such a rainy country, prone to beautiful post storm rainbow displays. Teach your kids about how a pot of gold is supposed to be at the end of the rainbow as they fill this St. Patrick's day coloring page in.

Cute Leprechaun What does a baby leprechaun look like? This illustration seems to suggest that it looks something like this. A forest nymph looking for fun. Your child can get creative filling in the details of this woodland scene.

Four Leaf Clovers In A Hat Perhaps the most exciting thing for a child to do after learning about St. Patrick's Day is look for their very own four leaf clover. Help them get a handle on this member of the legume family by coloring this sheet.

Dancing Leprechaun Leprechauns love to play tricks. Everyone knows that. But your children might not realize that they also love to dance. So cue up an Irish ditty and teach your children a little River Dance while they pull out their crayons to decorate this St. Patrick's Day coloring sheet.

A Harp The harp is synonymous with Ireland. And so the musical instrument shows up a lot on St. Patrick's Day. You can introduce your child to harp music as you play it in the background during their coloring time.

Irish Princess Irish princesses haven't been a thing on the island of Ireland for some time, but it's nice to dream about long lost kingdoms. Let your child play pretend while they go to work on this St. Patrick's Day coloring page.

Unicorn With Shamrock Kids love unicorns. So naturally, a unicorn would make an appearance in a collection of St. Patrick's Day colorings pages. Why not? Let this mystical horse have his day of fun celebrating the luck o' the Irish.

Leprechaun Sliding Down A Rainbow Wouldn't it be fun to ride a rainbow? If you're a leprechaun, you probably can. At least this little guy appears to be able to defy gravity and take a ride on the multicolored spectrum.

Shamrock heart Is your child super into St. Patrick's Day but still on a Valentine's Day kick? Here's the best of both worlds: A shamrock heart! They can celebrate their two fave holidays together when they color this page.

Happy St. Patrick's Day Sign Work on reading while your child colors by filling in this sheet that says "Happy St. Patrick's Day." Kids can color in the page then post it on their door to add their own DIY decor to your home for the holiday.

St. Patrick's Day Worm In Ireland, worms probably even celebrate St. Pat's because why not? This little earth worm looks saucy in his derby hat. He's cleary ready for an underground fete.

Luck of the Irish Sign Teach kids about the luck of the Irish with this sign. Another option for decorating their room or classroom, this one offers plenty of shamrocks to fill in in varying shades of green.

Piglet Leprechaun And finally, looks like Piglet escaped the Hundred Acre Wood just in time for the river to be turned green. Kids can have fun imagining the sweet pig celebrating with her other cast of characters in this St. Patrick's Day coloring page.

Ready to get your green on? Just be sure you have enough shades of the crayon before you dive into these St. Patrick’s Day coloring pages.