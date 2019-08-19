Announcing that a new baby will soon be joining the world is a thrilling moment. It's typically the first celebration of this growing little human in your belly, and it's a joyous feeling to share your life-changing news with the world. However, for families who have experienced loss, this announcement is truly sacred, not to mention emotional. If you're preparing to announce your own miracle, draw some inspiration from these sweet rainbow baby announcement ideas.

A rainbow baby is a baby who is born after the loss of a baby (either by miscarriage, still birth, or death in infancy). While all pregnancies are unique, many rainbow parents would that unless you've experienced a loss, you cannot truly understand the gratitude that comes from having a rainbow baby.

Having a rainbow baby doesn't mean your loss is forgotten, or your wounds from experiencing trauma are miraculously healed. Having a rainbow baby is a testament to the deep love you feel for all of your children, whether they're in your arms or in your heart, offering renewed hope after your storm. The following rainbow baby announcement ideas are creative and meaningful ways to share your joy and gratitude with the world.

1 DIY Rainbow Backdrop Create your own backdrop using a light blue sheet or blanket, clouds shaped from any white fabric you have lying around, and a rainbow striped scarf. Lay your little one down and snap a shot from overhead. The photo will be colorful, beautiful, and is an adorable way to announce that your baby isn’t just any baby — he or she is extra special because they’re a rainbow baby.

2 Painted Rainbow Jessica Giffin celebrated her rainbow pregnancy with a little help from adorable son, Miles. With a paintbrush in hand (and the sweetest little painter overalls!), Miles paints his newest sibling across the sky. If you want to involve your little one and have a few Photoshop skills in your back pocket, this is a perfect announcement idea to consider.

3 Balloon Bunch Keep It 100/DigitalVision/Getty Images There are so many ways you can use multi-colored balloons to help you announce your rainbow baby. Simply hold them yourself, tie them to a rocking chair, have their sibling(s) hold them, or make a little arch out of them.

4 Here Comes The Sun Rainbow mom Hannah got a little help from the Beatles to announce her family's upcoming arrival. To recreate this announcement idea, just grab some chalk and your latest ultrasound photos. Add these perfectly-fitting lyrics and your estimated due date, and voila! You could create this on a chalkboard or grab some sidewalk chalk and take your project outside.

5 Nursery Sneak Peek Cavan Images/Cavan/Getty Images If you’re incorporating rainbows into your baby’s nursery, snap a picture of one of the details and share it as your announcement. Your nursery doesn’t have to be complete for this to work, it can be a single shot of a mobile, blanket, or even a stack of colorful diapers or onesies sitting on a dresser.

6 Birth Dates Announcement This rainbow baby announcement from mom Lisa Henry will give you goosebumps. Using two carved trinkets, Henry celebrates both her marriage, as well as her beloved angel daughter Eden and new baby, with a rainbow and every family member's birthday written in chalk alongside the statues. Every member of the family is honored in this announcement.

7 Rainbow Sprinkles Rainbow sprinkles are a fantastic prop for a rainbow baby announcement. Lay your ultrasound photo on a flat surface and scatter the sprinkles around it, or use them to create a multi-colored heart around the photo. If you’re not into the idea of a big mess, add a few to some cookies or pick up some sprinkled donuts to use as props in the announcement.

8 Painted Belly Cathérine/Moment Open/Getty Images If you waited to make a big announcement until you were further along and you have a bit of a bump, paint a rainbow on your belly and smile for the camera. You can also paint rainbow stripes onto your hands, press them onto your belly, and then take a picture of the handprints instead.

9 Sweet Announcement After losing one of her identical twin boys, baby Izaac Joseph, Grayce found joy again through baking – which is how her business, Icing for Izaac, was created. That's why it made perfect sense to Grayce to announce her rainbow baby pregnancy through Icing for Izaac, in the form of multi-colored cupcakes. Recreate this using a variety of rainbow colored icings, or take a page out of Grayce's book and incorporate your favorite passions or hobbies in your announcement.

10 Baby Toys John Keeble/Moment/Getty Images The best thing about using colorful baby toys and blocks for an announcement is that you can gift them to your rainbow baby after its arrival. There are all kinds of toy options to choose from, too, like a rainbow block tower similar to the one in this photo, a Montessori-style stacked rainbow, or even just a few toys in different hues.

11 Rainbow Umbrella Using a colorful umbrella in your announcement is a beautiful way to depict the “rainbow after the storm” metaphor synonymous with a rainbow baby. A few ways to do this: lay the umbrella on the ground after a storm to make the colors really pop, hold the umbrella in front of you and your partner as if you’re kissing behind it, or have your older child(ren) stand under it while smiling.

12 Calendar Countdown You’ll adore this sweet due date announcement from mama Jessica Dell, using a ring of rainbow-colored flowers and an ultrasound picture, with the exact due date circled. Luckily, you don't need to be a florist or talented photographer to recreate this one. Just grab an adorable calendar and you’re all set.

13 Little Shoes Andre King / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images We’ve all seen the cute announcements that include baby shoes, and you can do the same with a rainbow twist. In this photo, they were able to capture a little rainbow bouncing off a pair of baby shoes. Another idea is to mix up the classic Converse picture with different colored shoes or add some rainbow shoe laces to the baby’s pair.

14 Smoke Show Parents-to-be often use smoke bombs for gender reveals, but you can certainly use them as a rainbow baby announcement, too. Get a variety of colors and line them up, light them, and then have someone take a picture of you standing in front of the beautiful smoke show.

15 Plush Rainbow To announce her rainbow baby, Alyse Sykes used her positive test, due date calendar, and ultrasound photo. To stick with a more subdued color palette, she added this cream-colored knitted rainbow to the flat lay. I love the idea of using a soft rainbow item in your announcement, so that in a few short months you can recreate the photo with a sweet newborn baby snuggling up to it.

16 Floral Rainbow What better way to celebrate your blossoming baby than with flowers? If you don't have a green thumb or access to fresh florals, pick up some fake blooms in a rainbow of colors at a craft store like Michael's or Hobby Lobby. Then, you can reuse the flowers as nursery decor.

17 Sibling Celebration This candid shot from mom Gigi is a darling way to announce both a rainbow pregnancy and a rainbow baby's gender all in one. Big sister Amanda's rainbow dress honors her angel sibling, while the pink balloons celebrate her new sister on the way. Recreate this announcement with a rainbow dress and, if you know the gender, a handful of balloons.

18 Rainbow Cereal Grab a box of Froot Loops, Trix, or Lucky Charms and use the pieces to add some rainbow color to your announcement. Sprinkle the cereal around your ultrasound photo, put some in a clear bowl and set it next to your letterboard, or create an actual rainbow out of the pieces.

19 Rainbow Cupcakes & Clothing Danielle's journey to this rainbow baby wasn't easy, and it was important for her to acknowledge that in her pregnancy announcement. She incorporated her business in the post, with colorful sprinkle cupcakes to celebrate her "mini cupcake,” as well as her rainbow baby's furry sibling.

20 Woven Rainbow This shot from mom Felicity Joy's announcement is absolutely dreamy. They used a simple piece of woven rainbow decor to honor their first baby, and Felicity keeps a hand on her bump to celebrate her baby on the way. You can grab your own woven wall hanging from the company Woven Together, to use for both your announcement and nursery.