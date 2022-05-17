Pregnancy Announcements

Adult woman hugging mother on front porch, how to tell your family you're pregnant
18 Pregnancy Announcement Ideas Break The Good News To Your Family

One word: puns.

by Grace Gallagher

Whether you’ve been trying to get pregnant for awhile or it happened on your first try, there’s nothing quite like holding that positive pregnancy test and getting to share the news with your partner. After the initial wave of excitement (and shock) wears off, you’ll get a second wave when you realize you get to share the news with people you love. How to tell your family you’re pregnant totally depends on your personal style, but there are tons of fun and unexpected ideas that will surprise them.

Maybe you just like to blurt out the news, or maybe you like a carefully planned pregnancy announcement (like a riddle or a gift). It can be fun to tell your family that you’re expecting in a dramatic way (especially if it’s the first time your parents become grandparents and your siblings aunts and uncles). Whether it’s a fake lottery ticket that doesn’t win you any money but does reveal the news (yep, those exist) a bottle of wine with a new label, or something as simple as an ultrasound picture or a card, these pregnancy announcement ideas for your parents, grandparents, and siblings are sure to get some shrieks of joy (and be sure to have a chair nearby for the grandma-to-be who gets a little too excited).

How to tell your parents you’re pregnant

  • Write a letter from the baby to your parents, informing them of their new role as grandparents
  • Frame your ultrasound picture (and wait for them to notice if you’re feeling tricky)
  • Buy a bottle or pacifier for your parents to keep at their house, and add a note
  • Act like you’re showing them a regular picture on your phone, but swipe to an ultrasound image or a picture of a positive test
  • Wrap a few baby books to keep at their house— bonus points if it’s a book specifically for a grandparent to read to their grandchild
  • Deliver the news with a cute card
  • Make them solve a pregnancy announcement riddle

You can add a personalized printed noted inside this sweet card for grandparents-to-be. Inside it says "from parents to grandparents" and if you choose, you can add details about your baby like due date.
"Nana Loves Your More' written by Jimmy Fallon, illustrated by Miguel Ordóñez
This sweet book from comedian Jimmy Fallon talks about all the fun things Nana and baby will do together. Its fun rhyming structure details just how much Nana loves her grandchild.

How to announce your pregnancy to your siblings

  • Bring wine to dinner and swap the label with an announcement
  • Give them a cute personalized mug sharing the news
  • Casually call them aunt or uncle
  • Ask your siblings or in-laws if they like to babysit
  • Wrap a positive pregnancy test in an phone box (just make sure the top of the test is on)
  • Give them a fun card that shares the news for you
MindBlowingStudio Funny Pregnancy Announcement Card For Sister
This slightly cryptic pregnancy announcement card is a fun way to share your news. It's available in two sizes on high quality matte paper.
TheSpiritedLabels Baby Announcement Wine Labels
This pregnancy announcement wine label fits on most standard 750 ml wine bottles. Place it on right before you drink for a fun surprise they may not even notice right away.
HappyGiftMarket Aunt Mug
This mug is not only useful, but it's a fun way to break your pregnancy news. At checkout, you'll customize the name and date.

How to tell your grandparents you’re pregnant

  • Write out “great grandma” or “great grandpa to-be” in icing on a cake
  • Make a play on words with the word “great” by writing a card that says “World’s Greatest Grandparents” or “We’re expecting 2023 to be a great year” then tape an ultrasound picture inside
  • Challenge them to a game of charades or Pictionary and break the news
  • Give them a fake lotto ticket that announces the pregnancy; when they scratch it off, the final spot says, “We’re having a baby!”
  • Give them a baby onesie announcing their new title
I Love My Great Grandma or Grandmother Baby Onesie
They'll be so happy when they unwrap this cute onesie that the baby can actually wear. It's available in sizes 3M-24M.
5PK Pregnancy Announcement Replica Scratch Off Cards
You can't win money with these scratch-offs, but they're a fun way to reveal a pregnancy to a big group. It includes five lotto cards with five envelopes.

Telling your family and in-laws your pregnant is something you don’t get to do too often, especially for the first time. Sure you can always just casually tell them the news (that’s always been the approach in my family, but it’s also fun to draw the moment out by making it more of an event). From personalized mugs to pregnancy announcement scratch-off tickets and sweet books they’ll get to read when the baby comes, there are a ton of clever ways to tell each individual family member you’re pregnant in a unique way.