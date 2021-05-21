When a friend has just come home from the hospital with their new baby and is faced with the challenge of breastfeeding, they could use a few kind words. Breastfeeding can be difficult, exhausting, emotionally harrowing, but also extremely intimate and rewarding. So what should you say to a friend breastfeeding?

Depends on the friend, of course. For some, words of encouragement are what she needs to hear. Perhaps you can offer to help out or give the contact to a lactation support group. If she rolls her eyes at unsolicited advice, a text that’s more “I get what you’re going through” might be in order. Remember, don’t get preachy and for the love of all things milky, don’t tell her how easy breastfeeding was for you. No one wants to hear that. Instead, what might be best is trying to help her see the humor in the experience. As any woman who has been there can attest, there are certainly funny moments within the breastfeeding experience. How can there not be. Overnight, you’re feeding another human from your own body. You’re like a soda machine that doesn’t take loose change. All it needs is to hear the cry of a mewling infant and suddenly, voila, a beverage is served.

Supportive Texts

Breastfeeding can be an incredibly lonely experience. Moms can feel isolated as the sole individual responsible for their child’s health. Reach out and let your mom friend know she can do this and that she’s not alone with these texts.

“You got this, mama.”

“Your body is an amazing machine. Don’t forget that.”

“Can I bring you lunch?”

“Can I get you anything?”

“I left some food outside your front door.”

“Breastfeeding can be tough at first…”

“There’s a support group nearby”

“Can I get you a support pillow?”

“I support your breastfeeding decision”

“You are enough.”

Commiserating Texts

Breastfeeding isn’t always a sweet, special time. Sometimes you have to pull over on the freeway, wiggle your a screaming baby out of its carseat, and disrobe in your car to feed them mid-errands. Tell your friend you get it. Sometimes all that sucking, well, sucks.

“Cluster feeding > Cluster headache”

“Remember when the only bottles we worried about were those we had to clean up after a college party?”

“I scream, you scream, we all scream for nipple cream.”

“Let’s just pray these kids don’t start teething anytime soon.”

“TFW your baby falls asleep nursing and you then your arm falls asleep too.”

“Got milk?”

“One day we’ll wear real bras again. One day.”

“I’m in udder disbelief at how much this baby can nurse.”

“You are the Dairy Queen!”

“It won’t hurt that much forever.”

Funny Texts

Perhaps the greatest therapy one can offer when a friend is breastfeeding is the gift of a laugh. Any breastfeeding mom could use one when she’s tired and perma-damp. Be sensitive of course, but don’t be afraid to joke around too.

“Keep calm and milk on.”

“Gives a whole new meaning to the phrase “milk mustache” doesn’t it?”

“You are your own humanitarian aid service. You are ‘Feed the Children’”

“You haven’t really lived until you’ve found yourself on a conference call covered in leaked breast milk. Am I right?”

“On the plus side, your boobs have never looked perkier.”

“Sure beats a push-up bra, huh?”

“I promise you there will be wine at the end of this…”

“Moo hoo, any body home? Call me if you need someone to talk to.”

“You up?”

Whatever you do, do text your friend. Don’t make her go it alone.