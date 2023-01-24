When your kids are bored on a road trip, you want to entertain a gaggle of grade-schoolers at a sleepover, or you just want to jazz up your usual family game night routine, a rousing round of Would You Rather works a treat. This classic game doesn’t cost a thing, has no equipment, and requires zero prep work on your part... except for coming up with the questions. For that, you can turn to this list of Would You Rather questions for kids.

From silly to serious and everything in between, these Would You Rather questions for kids are also fantastic conversation starters. Simply choose a category to get you started and ask away. It’s super interesting to see where a child’s mind will take them when they’re asked to choose between drinking a jar of jalapeño juice or eating a bowl of dog food-flavored ice cream.

Would You Rather questions about activities

When it comes to the things a kid wants to do with their time, having fun is the name of the game for most. If you ask these Would You Rather questions for kids about their preferred activities, you’ll get a feel for whether they have an adventurous spirit or would rather embrace their inner couch potato.

Would you rather climb a mountain or scuba dive?

Would you rather sing or dance?

Would you rather swing on a swing or slide down a slide?

Would you rather play hide and seek or 20 questions?

Would you rather draw well or paint well?

Would you rather watch a baseball game or a basketball game?

Would you rather watch fireworks or a sunset?

Would you rather be able to jump on a trampoline all day or swim in a pool all day?

Would you rather learn to ride a unicycle or ride a surfboard?

Would you rather play indoors or outdoors?

Would you rather lay on the couch all day or lay in the grass all day?

Would you rather go water skiing or go snow skiing?

Would you rather ride a big roller coaster or fly with a jetpack?

Would you rather always win every video game you play or always win every sporting event you’re in?

Would you rather roller skate everywhere you go or ride a bike everywhere you go?

Would you rather have a picnic at the park or at the beach?

Would You Rather questions about animals

Especially for young kids, Would You Rather questions that pertain to pets or zoo animals is easy for them to think about. Reach for these topics when you need to toss a simple question into the mix.

Would you rather have a pet rabbit or a pet pig?

Would you rather be as tall as a giraffe or as small as an ant?

Would you rather transform into a dog or a cat for a day?

Would you rather learn how to ride a horse or swim with dolphins?

Would you rather have a pet that is super fully, but that sheds a lot, or a pet that has no hair at all?

Would you rather have gills like a fish or wings like a bird?

Would you rather have a pet snake or a pet spider?

Would you rather be able to understand what animals are saying or have them understand you?

Would you rather have a dog as big as you are or a cat that fits in the palm of your hand?

Would you rather live at the zoo or have three zoo animals you choose live in your backyard?

Would you rather have a pet dinosaur or a pet dragon?

Would you rather take care of a beehive or raise chickens?

Would You Rather questions about life

Imagining what life will look like in the future is so much fun when you’re young. These Would You Rather questions for kids let them dream big dreams and use their imagination to explore the wide world of possibilities at their fingertips. Some of the questions here will also challenge them to think outside the box a bit more than usual.

Would you rather be a ship captain or a pilot?

Would you rather be super smart or really funny?

Would you rather be 10 years older or 2 years younger?

Would you rather live in a house or an apartment?

Would you rather be a chef or a firefighter?

Would you rather create a TV show or make a movie?

Would you rather live somewhere where it’s always warm or always cold?

Would you rather the weather today be warm and rainy or cold and snowing?

Would you rather come up with a new holiday or a new sport?

Would you rather discover a new medicine or a new planet?

Would you rather become the President of the United States or the Governor of your state?

Would you rather be your mom for a day or your dad for a day?

Would you rather sing a really popular song or write a really popular book?

Would you rather live in a house with no windows or a house with no doors?

Would you rather redecorate your room however you want or redecorate your parent’s room without their help?

Would you rather everything in your house be a single color or every wall painted a different color?

Would you rather fly across an ocean or sail on a ship?

Would you rather visit London or Paris?

Would you rather have $100 today or $1,000 in one year?

Would you rather take a trip to another planet one time or have a jet with unlimited fuel that can fly anywhere in the world?

Would you rather have the power to be invisible or be able to fly?

Would you rather be able to speak any language or remember anything you’ve ever read?

Would you rather meet your favorite singer or meet your favorite actor?

Would you rather have a room in your house filled with balloons or filled with fluffy pillows?

Would you rather learn how to do magic tricks or learn how to make wood carvings?

Would you rather ride an elevator up to the 100th floor of a building or walk up 20 flights of stairs?

Would you rather have a robot that does your homework or a robot that folds your laundry?

Would you rather turn 50 tomorrow or stay a kid until you’re 65?

Would you rather win a medal in the Winter Olympics or the Summer Olympics?

Would you rather live in a cave or on a sailboat?

Would you rather have one job forever or change jobs once a year?

Would you rather always stay up late or always get up early?

Would you rather have a wallet that doubles the money you put in it or a bank account that grows by $10 every single day?

Would you rather be able to make your dreams into a movie that you can watch when you wake up or be able to control what you dream about?

Would you rather live in a big city or a small town?

Would you rather have a new shirt to wear every single morning or a whole new outfit once a week?

Would You Rather questions about food

Food is bound to make an appearance in most Would You Rather games with kids and adults alike. It’s hilarious to determine which seemingly gross this or that option they’ll go with when told they must choose one to eat.

Would you rather never eat food that’s warm or never eat food that’s cold?

Would you rather drink every meal like a smoothie or never eat dessert/sweets again?

Would you rather only be allowed to eat birthday cake on your birthday or eat it on everyone else’s birthday, but not have any on your own birthday?

Would you rather eat a banana or an apple?

Would you rather use peanut butter as soap in the shower or use toothpaste to make a sandwich for lunch?

Would you rather always smell like strawberries or always smell like cinnamon?

Would you rather pizza always taste like chocolate or chocolate always taste like pizza?

Would you rather eat dog food-flavored ice cream or drink a jar of jalapeño juice?

Would you rather eat a hot dog or eat a hamburger?

Would you rather only drink your favorite type of fruit juice or only drink lemonade?

Would you rather eat cookies or cupcakes?

Would you rather swim in a pool full of Jell-O or full of melted ice cream?

Would you rather be able to cook like a chef or eat out once a day for free?

Would You Rather questions about school

If the kids you’re playing Would You Rather with spend the bulk of their weekdays at school, these questions are an interesting way to get them thinking about their education and all that comes with it.

Would you rather do school work by yourself or with a group?

Would you rather get all B’s without studying or have to study and earn straight A’s?

Would you rather eat lunch with your teacher or eat lunch with your principal?

Would you rather replace gym class with art lessons or extra recess?

Would you rather do all of your school work with a dull pencil or pen that’s running low on ink?

Would you rather spend an entire school day in the library or the cafeteria?

Would you rather the cafeteria serve ham sandwiches or PB&J’s every day?

Would you rather never have to read at school again or never have to do any math at school again?

Would you rather be able to type faster than anyone else alive or write with a pen using only your mind?

Would you rather be really good at sports or really good at math?

Would you rather get paid $20 a day to do your homework or never have homework again?

Would you rather write a book report or do a science project?

Would you rather have one 6-month-long summer break or every other month off from school?

Would you rather have your favorite teacher be your teacher every year or never have to go to school again?

Silly Would You Rather questions for kids

No game of Would You Rather really feels complete until you ask a question that comes completely out of left field. These silly Would You Rather questions for kids are just wacky enough to make them giggle, but hopefully not so outrageous that they’ll refuse to answer.

Would you rather brush your teeth with shampoo or drink spoiled orange juice?

Would you rather have to wear extra-heavy boots everywhere or walk barefooted everywhere?

Would you rather wear a hat every day or never wear socks again?

Would you rather have a flying carpet or a flying broomstick?

Would you rather always have to wear purple clothing or never be able to brush your hair?

Would you rather have hair that changes color depending on your mood or eyes that change color with the weather?

Would you rather be a superhero or a wizard?

Would you rather have to jump up and down all day or stand completely still all day?

Would you rather sleep on a pile of LEGO bricks or sleep on a bed covered with honey?

Would you rather have a tail like a bunny or a tail like a horse?

Would you rather have worms for arms or worms for legs?

Whether your goal is to start a conversation with your kids to help get the wheels turning in their brain or you just want a fun game to play together, you can use these Would You Rather questions to get the ball rolling.