11 Best Sex Positions To Help You Get Pregnant Fast

When you and your partner finally make the decision to make a baby, sex takes on a whole new meaning. It’s not just fun and orgasmic, but it becomes even more momentous and special, too. That said, once weeks (or sigh, months) pass and you’re still not knocked up, sex can become downright unsexy. So if you’re looking to position your partner’s little swimmers in the right direction, these 9 sex positions to help you get pregnant can make baby-making a whole lot more fun — and get you the baby results you want.
And here comes the boring, clinical disclaimer. If you’re looking for the one tried-and-true, guaranteed-to-get-you-pregnant sex position, it doesn’t exist, according to OB/GYN Dr. Kim Langdon. “There are no specific positions that enhance conception,” Dr. Langdon says. But some are better than others: “The best ones are those that allow the deepest penetration so that sperm is deposited closest to the cervix,” says Dr. Langdon.
So which ones will lead to a positive sign on a pregnancy test? Well, make way for the missionary position, which can boost your chances of getting pregnant, or any variation thereof. “The best thing you can do is be in the missionary or supine position so that the semen doesn’t come out due to gravity,” advises Dr. Langdon.
In the meantime, you might want to try out these positions if you’re TTC, to help you get pregnant — and have some awesome orgasms in the meantime.