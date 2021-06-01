31 Baby Names Like Arlo In Sound & Meaning

There’s a point in the baby naming process when you almost have the right choice picked out (but not quite). Maybe you’re in love with the name Arlo, but it won’t totally work with your baby for some reason. If you’re in this situation, then there are many similar baby names to consider if you like Arlo. Names that feature a similar sound or resurgence in popularity all make great choices, too.

If it feels like the name Arlo is having a moment, then you’re completely right. One of the most-viewed names on Nameberry, Arlo is set to have a rise in popularity for 2021. A gender-neutral name, Arlo has wide appeal and a fascinating history. Possibly a shorter form of the name Carlo, the name Arlo first appears in English in Edmund Spenser’s The Faerie Queene, and it’s common in pop culture still (think singer Arlo Guthrie, or the character Arlo Givens from Justified), according to Nameberry. But if the name won’t totally work for your own baby, then there are many other names with a similar feel. Whether you like names that start with the letter A, two-syllable names, or names that end with a long o sound, there’s no shortage of other choices. Read on to find the perfect baby name that’s similar to Arlo for your kid.

1 Ada recep-bg/E+/Getty Images Meaning noble or nobility, the name Ada is also making a resurgence, according to Nameberry. Your kid could share a name with famed mathematician Ada Lovelace.

2 Aiguo Meaning patriotic, the name Aiguo is another strong choice, according to Our Baby Namer. Plus, it starts with an A and ends with an O, like Arlo.

3 Alo The name Alo has several potential meanings, including a spiritual guide, according to Family Education. It’s also a fun spin on the name Arlo.

4 Archie Unsurprisingly, the royal baby Archie caused the name to trend. It’s a classic name that will forever have a royal connotation now.

5 Amara A name with Italian, Greek, and African origins, Amara means grace. It’s also skyrocketed in popularity over the past few years.

6 Amos A name with Hebrew origins, Amos is also resurging in popularity, according to The Bump. It has a similar sound to Arlo.

7 Charlotte A name with French origin, Charlotte means free man. Plus, it’s just the name Arlo with a few additional letters.

8 Cho Meaning butterfly or beautiful, the name Cho is another strong choice. It’s another cool name that ends with the long o sound.

9 Cleo Meaning glory, the name Cleo is another gorgeous choice. Plus, it references one of the most well-known female rulers from history.

10 Coen / Koen kate_sept2004/E+/Getty Images Meaning bold advisor, the name Coen has a Dutch origin. It’s a form of the name Conrad.

11 Franco Meaning free man or French man, Franco is another great-sounding choice. It’s another two-syllable name ending with an o.

12 Hibo The Somali and East African form of Hiba, the name Hibo means gift, according to Nameberry. It’s a sweet choice for your own little present.

13 Isla A name with Scottish and Spanish origin, Isla means island. It’s also a fun choice for fans of actress Isla Fisher.

14 Lola A shortened form of the name Dolores, Lola is a another cute name similar to Arlo. It’s grown in popularity since the early aughts.

15 Luna A name with roots in several languages, Luna means moon. It’s also the name of Chrissy Teigen’s daughter, who recently turned 5.

16 Marcos Meaning dedicated to Mars, the name Marcos is another fun choice, according to The Bump. If you like the planetary vibe, then there are plenty more space-inspired baby names, such as Orion or Leo.

17 Masego Meaning "blessings" in Tswana, the name Masego is a beautiful choice, according to Behind the Name. Plus, it just sounds lovely.

18 Milo Meaning soldier or merciful, the name Milo is another strong choice. Like Arlo, it has two syllables and ends in an o-sound.

19 Myo Meaning beautiful generations, the name Myo is another great option, according to Baby Name Meaningz. It also ends in that long o sound.

20 Nova Catherine Delahaye/DigitalVision/Getty Images Because it means new, Nova is kind of the perfect baby name. It’s also the name for a bursting star.

21 Odina Another form of the name Odin, Odina means divine creative inspiration, according to Baby Names. It’s also a fun choice for fans of the Marvel Universe.

22 Ola With a meaning like ancestor’s heir, the name Ola has a cool and historic vibe, according to Baby Names. Plus, it shares many of the same letters as Arlo.

23 Omari A name with Swahili origin, Omari means God the highest, according to The Bump. It’s been steadily gaining popularity since the 1970s.

24 Onir A name meaning shining, Onir is another excellent option, according to Baby Name Meaningz. Like Arlo, it’s a two-syllable name with four letters.

25 Otto Meaning wealthy, the name Otto is another retro name making a comeback, according to Nameberry. After a peak in 1880, the name has had a recent resurgence in popularity, the site explained.

26 Sofia Meaning wisdom, the name Sofia has a Spanish origin. It’s based on the Greek name Sophia.

27 Tara Meaning hill or star, Tara is a beautiful name. It has a similar sound to Arlo.

28 Tarlo A name that means bear cub, Tarlo is definitely worth considering, according to Baby Names. Honestly, it’s the name Arlo with an extra letter.

29 Theo Thien Woei Jiing / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images Meaning brave people, Theo is another cool name that works for any kid. It’s similar to the names Theobald and Theodore.

30 Seiko Meaning accomplish, truth, or child, the name Seiko is another great choice. (It’s also the name of a longtime watch brand.)

31 Silas A Latin name meaning man of the forest, Silas is a cool name with a deep history, according to Baby Names. It can also reference the titular character of George Eliot’s Silas Marner, or the character from The Vampire Diaries (among others).

Naming a baby is almost never easy, but these names that are similar to Arlo will help spark some ideas for your own little one.