Leggings, who can live without them? They are the all-purpose clothing item that makes life a little bit easier. And at no time in your life will you want things to be easier than during postpartum recovery. You have a baby, after all. The last thing you want to fuss with is uncomfortable clothing. Not to mention your body is trying to heal and that means you likely need a little additional support. Enter: the best postpartum leggings.

These pants are so much more than a covering for your derriere. In almost every case they’re an entire compression vehicle designed to help your body shift back into place after giving birth. Whether it’s back support, abdomen pressure, or a little help breastfeeding that you’re after, reviewers say these are the pants that do the job the best. In fact, some call one of these pairs magic pants! How’s that for a great endorsement?

The best postpartum pants have the following qualities: they’re worth their price point, they give you the support you need, they allow freedom of movement, they’re size inclusive, and they are easy to care for. Consider purchasing a pair as an investment in yourself and your health.

1 Best Postpartum Compression Leggings BaoBei Sculpt and Recovery Postpartum Leggings BaoBei Sizes XS - L $108 SEE ON BAOBEI Why it’s the best: You’ve heard of compression socks. But what about compression leggings? Voila. BaoBei’s Sculpt and Recovery Postpartum Leggings are designed to provide core compression to the abdomen, low back, pelvis and legs in order to support healing and recovery. But you won’t feel like you’re wearing a corset. The leggings are made of buttery soft material so you’ll be comfortable while getting the added core support you need. Price: $108 Sizes: 0 - 16 Materials: 82% Performance Nylon / 18%Spandex Machine washable: Yes Dryer-friendly: Yes Best review: “The material made me feel supported at 6 wks postpartum… I would recommend to all mama's for recovery and when attempting activities that include a lot of movement (walking with the family, cleaning, climbing etc).” — BaoBei

2 Best Breastfeeding Support Postpartum Leggings Blanqi Highwaist Postpartum Leggings Blanqi Sizes XS - XXL $64 SEE ON BLANQI Why it’s the best: One thing people don’t talk about enough is the burden on the back that breastfeeding can cause. Bending over to accommodate an infant can take its toll. That’s one of the reasons so many women love Blanqi Highwaist Postpartum Leggings. That high waist actually acts as a support system for the belly and back via breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. Price: $64 Sizes: XS - XXL Materials: 92% nylon/8% spandex Machine washable: Yes Dryer-friendly: No Best review: “These leggings provide the perfect amount of support and coverage! I have two pairs and love them! I am 8 months postpartum and nursing. The high waist keeps me covered and helps me nurse confidently.” — Amazon

3 Best Color Variety Postpartum Leggings Louisa Maternity & Postpartum Support Leggings Kindred Bravely Sizes S - XXL $89.99 SEE ON KINDRED BRAVELY Why it’s the best: As this list proves, there are plenty of postpartum legging options. However, nearly all of them come solely in black. If you want to expand your closet and give yourself more options while you recover, consider Kindred Bravely’s Postpartum Leggings, available not just in four colors, but also with a pocket option (yes, please!). Not only that, these leggings won the NAPPA Best for Moms 2021 Award Winner. Can’t argue with that. Price: $89.99 Sizes: S - XXL Materials: 87% polyester, 13% spandex Machine washable: Yes Dryer-friendly: Yes Best review: “These are absolutely the best leggings I have ever had! They are supportive but also so comfortable!! I developed diastasis recti with my most recent pregnancy and these leggings give me back my confidence when leaving the house. I literally wear them exclusively when out and about. I have pairs with and without the pocket but definitely prefer my pairs with pockets!” — Kindred Bravely

4 The Best All Purpose Postpartum Leggings Hatch The Ultimate Before, During And After Legging Hatch Collection Sizes XS - XL $98 SEE ON HATCH COLLECTION Why it’s the best: Saying a legging can handle both before, during, and after delivery is something. But reviewers seem to agree: These leggings are up to the challenge, postpartum included. That might have to do with the stretch factor, a point that means these leggings will keep their shape even when your belly has put them to the test. And though some people want heavy compression as they recover, others just want a soft place to land, which is what these ultra soft, c-section friendly leggings provide. Price: $98 Sizes: XS - XL Materials: 80% Bamboo 20% Spandex Machine washable: Yes Dryer-friendly: Yes Best review: “So very comfortable, you want to wear them everyday. Soft fabric hugs the belly without any pressure.” — ShopBop

5 The Best Affordable Postpartum Leggings Homma Premium Thick High Waist Tummy Compression Slimming Leggings Amazon Sizes S - XL $19.95 SEE ON AMAZON Why it’s the best: They’ve been called Magic Pants and great for postpartum. There are over 5,805 global ratings on Amazon for these leggings and 63% are five stars. Suffice it to say, the people have spoken and they love these leggings. In fact, US Weekly dedicated an entire story to them noting the best parts, like the fact that “these babies are squat-friendly!” Did we mention they’re also less than $20? Steal! Price: $19.95 Sizes: S - XL Materials: 88% Nylon, 12% Spandex Machine washable: Yes Dryer-friendly: No Best review: “Let me tell you what I saw when I opened my package... a tiny pair of leggings that felt like they could never stretch over my body. "Crap. Okay. Kind of need these for Friday." I held them up to me and omg they were capris. Even more crap. Friday will be cold and I need PANTS. Okay, I chose to try them on just to see. Well, I managed to put them on and pulled the legs mid calf...like capris. Noticed it felt bunched around the knee. These things magically became pants. Jesus multiplied the freaking fibers in them or something and made pants out of capris. I'm 5'7", mind you. I am used to things not fitting right. Nope. They go up to almost my bra line and down to my ankles. I also have 0 desire to take these off. They are perfect.” — Amazon

6 Best Plus-Size Postpartum Leggings MAMA PRIMA Plus Size Post Pregnancy Essential Leggings Target Sizes 1X - 3X $22 SEE ON TARGET Why it’s the best: Shaping, smoothing, and supportive are the hallmarks of these Motherhood Maternity Plus-size leggings designed to be work post pregnancy. A mid-rise power mesh belly fabric gives moms the help they need to feel comfortable and confident in their fourth trimester. And the cotton/spandex blend ensures no irritation on recovering skin. Price: $22 Sizes: 1X - 3X Materials: Cotton 87% Spandex 13% Machine washable: Yes Dryer-friendly: Yes Best review “They are so comfortable and help to hold everything in!” — Target

7 Best C-Section Postpartum Leggings Mother Tucker Postpartum Compression Support Leggings Belly Bandit Sizes XS - XL $79.95 SEE ON BELLY BANDIT Why it’s the best: Have you heard the term Muffinology? According to Belly Bandit, it’s the brand’s patented “compression technology for 360° support” designed to “smooth and sculpt your figure, and ultra-high waistbands with No-Show Tush.” Why is this great news for people who are recovering from a C-section? Because they’re made to encourage healing, especially for those individuals who have experienced surgical delivery. Price: $79.95 Sizes: XS - XL Materials: 90% nylon, 10% spandex Machine washable: Yes Dryer-friendly: No Best review: “I had a C-section so I loved the support it gave in my ab area to help me feel like my guts aren’t falling out. I wish I knew about this company in my first two pregnancies but I’m so happy I have this in my last pp journey!!” —Belly Bandit

8 Best Capri Postpartum Leggings Postpartum High Waist 3/4 Capri Leggings Amazon Sizes XS - 4XL $19.99 SEE ON AMAZON Why it’s the best: Here’s something all petite women know: buying capri leggings is the ultimate legging hack. When you’re short, grabbing a capri can often be the perfect ankle-length fit. So these are a boon for short of stature women. Add to that the fact that they still pull in great reviews for compression support and are super affordable and you can see why so many postpartum women have made them their leggings of choice. Price: $19.99 Sizes: XS - 4XL Materials: 92% Polyamide, 8% Elastane Machine washable: Yes Dryer-friendly: Yes Best review: “If you are considering buying these Capri leggings, do it! They far exceeded my expectations. Such soft material, and excellent compression for tummy. I’m 2 weeks postpartum, 5’5 and around 180-190 pounds. (Gained a lot of baby weight in my thighs and bum,) I ordered a medium and they fit absolutely perfect!! I researched a ton of tummy compression leggings and these were most affordable and after arriving, I’m obsessed!” — Amazon

