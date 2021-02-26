These 10 Pregnancy Apps Will Help You Keep On Top Of Everything

If you’re pregnant, you’re likely keeping track of questions you want to ask your doctor, religiously noting how far along you are, your baby’s size, your weight gain (if you’re interested in that), what you should and shouldn’t be eating, drinking, and generally doing. Instead of telling yourself you’ll remember (nice idea, but no), or using the note section of your phone to keep track of everything, these pregnancy tracking apps keep all the information you need in one easy-to find place.

Whether you want to keep track of your experience via journal, connect with other expecting parents, find out answers to your most pressing questions (like why you’re peeing every half hour and if it’s normal for your nipples to change color), or if you just want to compare your baby’s size to a fruit, a Parisian pastry, or even ‘90s nostalgia items (because there’s nothing like knowing you’re growing a Gameboy), you’ll find it on one of these apps.

In addition to tracking baby’s growth and your own physical and mental symptoms, some of these apps offer relaxation tools like meditation or yoga, (because while it's an exciting time, pregnancy can bring up anxiety). Using an app to track your pregnancy can help you feel a little more in control, plus it makes it easy to share info with your doctor or partner. Read on for the best pregnancy tracking apps.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

What To Expect What To Expect. Mac App Store $0 download This app is the technological counterpart to the famous book, What To Expect When You're Expecting. In addition to offering week-by-week insight into what's happening to your body and your baby, you'll find articles, videos (narrated by Heidi Murkoff, author of the namesake book), product reviews, and access to a community of expecting parents. If you don't want to measure the baby's growth in fruits (week eight is a raspberry for example), you can pick movie and tv props or '80s and '90s nostalgia instead (i.e., week eight is a gummy bear). The one is free, always.

Glow Nurture Glow Nurture Mac App Store $0 download One thing that sets this app apart is the ability to sync it with your partner's account, and it also integrates with MyFitnessPal and Apple’s Health App so everything you need is in one easy-to-find place. In addition to pregnancy support in the form of charts, articles, symptom logging, and more, there's also an option for postpartum or miscarriage support. The app is free for seven days, then $47.99 for a year or $7.99 per month.

Garmin Pregnancy Tracking Pregnancy Tracking Garmin Connect IQ $0 download This app is a little different in that it requires a Garmin Smartwatch and is downloaded through Garmin Connect as opposed to the Mac or Google app store. In addition to standard features like size tracking, you're able to log your blood glucose levels, baby's movement, how you're feeling both physically and mentally and when the time comes, the frequency and duration of contractions. Having all this info right on your wrist (or in the app) makes it easy to share with your doctor. It is free to download.

Expectful Expectful Google App Store $0 download Pregnancy is an exciting time, but it can also be a time of worry or anxiety (which is normal though still doesn't feel good). Expectful offers a library of meditation and sleep content that gives moms-to-be a sense of calm while gently explaining what's happening in the body and how the baby is developing. There are meditations by week (and you can choose five, 10, or 15 minutes) or you can pick meditations based on certain scenarios, like soothing a headache, preparing for the 13-week scan, or feeling present. There's a free trial, then it's $9.99 a month.

Hello Belly Hello Belly: Pregnancy Tracke‪r Mac App Store $0 download Instead of dense medical guidelines, the Hello Belly app offers tips and lifestyle advice written by experts, which is helpful if you prefer to get all medical advice from your doctor instead of the internet. You'll find out things like what foods to eat to keep you regular (hint: apples) plus meditations, yoga videos, tips on what to pack in the hospital bag, and nutrition guidance, all written in an endearing way that will make you smile. It's free with in-app purchases.

Pregnancy+ Pregnancy + Mac App Store $0 download If you've ever wished you could peek inside your uterus, this app is the next best thing as it shows realistic 3D images of baby's development. You can log your weight, see baby's size as compared to a fruit, log your doctor's visits, time your kicks and contractions, and even get help picking a name. It's free with in-app purchases.

Stork Pregnancy App Stork Mac App Store $0 download This app has everything you'll need in one place. You'll get weekly info on your pregnancy, access to a social network of other expecting parents, a place to track your weight gain (or skip it if it's not helpful to you), store pictures of your growing belly, check out a suggested newborn shopping list, and so much more. It's free to download with in-app purchases.

HiMommy HiMommy Pregnancy Tracker App Google App Store $0 download This app may seem gimmicky to some, but reviewers noted it helped them feel closer to their baby. Every day you'll receive a message that's written as if it came from your baby, telling you what's going on in their growing body (they're getting fingerprints or facial features, or they're the size of an ear of corn, for example). There is also a HiDaddy app, and an emotion tracker that you can sync with your partner's app (a major help when you're having trouble communicating how you feel).

The Bump The Bump Mac App Store $0 download This app has a section of "daily reads" which are articles on things you'd likely be Googling anyway (like the best maternity underwear, or tests you'll get done in the second trimester). You'll see a 3D visualization of the baby's growth, a planner that helps you prep for doctor's visits, a dedicated place to save belly photos, plus reviews on tons of baby products so you know what to buy and what to pass on. This app is free.