One of the major things on your “to-do” list before having your baby boy is choosing his name. Whether you’ve had a name in mind for years or don’t know where to start, you may get an urge to explore name options you wouldn’t have previously considered. A good selection pool to pull from is looking at boy names that start with “F.”

When you think of boy names that start with “F,” there’s a good chance you reflexively think of the basic names like Fred and Frank, and maybe get a little edgy and consider Fitz or Fox, too. But the “F” names in this group can go much deeper and get much more interesting. Since finding the gems hidden in the “F” name pool takes a little fun digging, a nice healthy list of choices for your baby boy is useful. And yes, some of these fantastical “F” names you may have heard for years, but you also get to explore many from other cultures that have origins from around the globe.

Your precious boy may grow to be fearless, fiery, famous, friendly, or even flirtatious. But one thing’s for sure — he will definitely be your favorite. And since there’s so much in a name, it’s good to put in a bit of research to find the one that’s perfectly suited for your little guy. Try any of these boy names that start with “F” on for size by saying them out loud, pairing them with your last name, and thinking of your little dude on the way.

1 Felix Felix is Hebrew and means “happy.” Giving your baby boy this name means a lifetime of him bringing joy and happiness to your family and, hopefully, everyone he meets.

2 Frank The popular Latin name Frank means “freeman,” which as an industrial air but also feels a lot like your son is telling you to just “let me be” with his “F” name.

3 Fernando If you love traveling and are ready to welcome your little road buddy, Fernando is the perfect “F” name for your son. It’s Spanish for “prepared to journey.”

4 Future Layland Masuda/Moment/Getty Images Future is a unique and one-of-a-kind name. Your son won’t likely run into another child who shares it, and while he masters his lane in life, he’s always looking brightly ahead.

5 Fin As far as “F” names go, Fin is Scottish for “fair-haired warrior.” But if your son is the last child you plan on having, Fin is apropos. In French, the word “fin” means “end.”

6 Faizon Faizon has different spelling variations (like Fayzon and Faezon), but the origins are Arabic. It means “an understanding man,” which is a beautiful way to raise your son to be.

7 Finley Finley is an Irish gender-neutral “F” boy name that means “fair-haired courageous one.” The increasing popularity of Finley in recent years has it in the top 250 names in 2021.

8 Francesco If you’re obsessed with all things French and the city of love, Francesco is a sweet “F” name for your baby boy. It’s Latin and means “French.”

9 Fabian This Latin name of Fabian means “bean grower” and comes with a cool nickname — Fab.

10 Franklin Franklin is another traditional boy name that starts with “F.” The Latin name that means “free man” is currently in the top 500 names for popularity.

11 Farley Farley, an English name that means “fern clearing,” is a gnarly boy name that starts with “F.” And that’s not to be corny, but the name is legitimately cool.

12 Fitz Fitz is an “F” name that is a nice mix of edgy and intellectual. The Irish name means “son of Gerald.”

13 Fox Fox is an intriguing word name like River or Hunter, and has a cool, nature vibe. It actually grew in popularity to the top 150 names in 2015, so it might not be as unique as it once was, but still a great “F” boy name.

14 Fortune Fortune is a gender-neutral Latin “F” name that means “luck, fate, wealth.” What a great way to spread positivity over your baby boy's future.

15 Fraser While the name Fraser or Frasier already carries loads of sophistication, the popular show Frasier gave it even more and added a hefty dose of humor. The Scottish name means “of the forest men, strawberry,” and would pair well with names like Francis and Farley if you’re having twins.

16 Floyd Floyd is Welsh for “gray-haired” and a solid boy name that starts with “F.” If you or your partner are fans of boxing champ Floyd Money Mayweather, this is a great name in tribute to the sport and one of its forerunners.

17 Frederick Frederick is an interesting-sounding name with a sweet meaning. It’s Teutonic and means “peace.” This is an ideal “F” name for your gentle baby boy.

18 Francis Anchiy/E+/Getty Images Francis has a mature feel that might be just what you’re looking for in a boy name that starts with “F.” Although the Latin name is gender-neutral, the meaning for a boy means “Frenchman or freeman.”

19 Faron Faron is a charming name that gives your son an edge because it's outside the box. The English name, which means “handsome servant,” is a fun “F” boy name you should definitely consider.

20 Fred Fred is a fairly common boy name that starts with “F” and has remained popular through the years. It’s usually a nickname for Frederick or Alfred, but the Teutonic name means “peace.”

21 Fulton Fulton is a boy's name that starts with “F” with a classic but modern ring to it, like Hudson or Farley. It’s English and means “fields of the village.”

22 Fenton If you’re looking for an “F” name rarely used so your boy can always feel his individuality, Fenton should be in your top choices. And Fen is a pretty cool nickname, too. Fenton is English and means “marsh town.”

23 Ferdie Ferdie is just a bunch of cute and cool wrapped up in one name. It’s German for “bold voyager,” and is a super unique boy name that starts with “F.”

24 Fletcher The name Fletcher feels like an old tradition that warms your heart. It’s a classic French name that means “arrow maker.”

25 Farrell Farrell is a gender-neutral Irish “F” name that means “courageous.” If you want your baby boy to carry a name that symbolizes strength and bravery, consider Farrell.

26 Fischer German for “fisherman,” Fischer is an “F” name that has maintained median popularity. Although this spelling is commonly used as a last name, you won’t be breaking any rules by giving it to your son.

27 Farah You want your baby boy to have happiness every day of his life, right? Farah is an Arabic name that means “happiness” and would be a sweet “F” name for your little one.

28 Foster Having visions of hikes or bike rides through the forest with your little boy is a sweet image. If you daydream about spending time together in the woods, then the English name Foster, which means “forester,” may be a perfect choice.

29 Felipe If you’re fond of the name Philip but want more of a twist, Felipe should be next on your list. It’s the Spanish variation of Philip but is pronounced feh-LEEP-ay and means “lover of horses.”

30 Flynn This Irish gender-neutral “F” name of Flynn is playful and cunning. And if red hair runs in your family, the meaning of Flynn — “son of the red-haired one” — is the ideal fit.

31 Faris Faris isn’t a traditional name, but you should consider it. This “F” boy's name is Arabic and means “rider, knight.”

32 Fergus Fergus has a strong Gaelic vibe, and here’s why — it’s Celtic for “of manly strength.” It’s a nice brawny “F” name for your bouncing boy.

33 Filip Filip is a Swedish variation of Philip and means “lover of horses.” While you may not know what your son will grow to like, if you’re a horse fanatic, you can put it out in the universe by giving him this name. It’s a cool spin on the traditional spelling.

34 Falcon Falcon is a name that’s full of strength and has an obvious meaning of “falcon, a bird.” Any kid named Falcon has to be cool.

35 Fable If you’re a writer or have a love of literature, then Fable would be an endearing “F” name for your precious boy.

36 Fallon Fallon is a gender-neutral “F” name with the same meaning for both genders — “leader.” It’s unique and grabs people’s attention.

37 Forrest If you’re the outdoorsy type and plan on giving your baby boy the best camper’s life he could ever hope for, then the name Forrest will fit him like a glove. It's English for “dweller near the woods.”

38 Fitzgerald Fun fact: the “F” in John F. Kennedy stands for Fitzgerald, and it’s Irish for “son of Gerald.” If you are really big on classic “F” names that cling to an older time, this is your pick.

39 Fenix Fenix is Greek for “dark red.” While it’s typically spelled Phoenix, this version adds some extra funk to an already captivating name.

40 Freeman Freeman simply means “free man.” This “F” boy’s name holds a lot of meaning for your son.

While you’re in the process of finding which one of these boy names that starts with “F” best suits your child, try to have fun with it. It’s just another memory you can look back on and share with them one day.