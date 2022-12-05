One of the most intimate and meaningful things you can experience when becoming a parent is choosing your child’s name. There are some letters in the alphabet that people often skip over when searching for baby boy names, but “G” shouldn’t be one of them. Boy names that start with “G” have some of the most interesting names that range from sounding friendly to distinguished and a whole lot in between.

If you find yourself going back and forth between what’s at the top of your list, which can be a little nerve-wracking, that’s perfectly normal. The number of parents that fluctuate between a traditional boy name that starts with a “G” like Gabriel or stepping off the path with a name like Giannis is a fairly sizable amount. But “G” boy names offer strong choices that can suit your little one, no matter what their personality traits turn out to be.

The first step is starting your search, and we’ve made that part easy. Next up is remaining open-minded while you search because you’re bound to stumble onto names you’ve never heard before. If they feel right, don’t reject them. Make a little space in your heart and see if it works. These boy names that start with “G” are sure to get your mind going with all of the sweet monikers available for your little guy.

1 Genesis ruizluquepaz/E+/Getty Images It makes sense to start this list of boy names that start with “G” with Genesis. Although it’s a gender-neutral name, naming your firstborn son Genesis just seems right. It means “generation, creation,” but as the first book of the bible, in Greek, it’s “beginning.”

2 George George is well-known as a name among royals throughout history, but would you guess that it means “farmer, earth-worker?” Either way, it’s a sweet name for your baby boy.

3 Greg This list of boy names that start with “G” wouldn’t be complete without the name Greg. This friendly name, often a shortened form of Gregory, comes from Greek and means “watchful, vigilant.”

4 Gibson If your baby’s father’s name is Gilbert, Gibson is a neat way to pass on a similar name to your baby boy without making him a Jr. And it’s perfect because Gibson is English for “Gilbert’s son.”

5 Gregor The boy “G” name Gregor has a very sophisticated sound that rivals some royal names. Gregor is Greek for “watchful, alert.”

6 Grant If you already get the sense that your boy’s persona will be larger than life, Grant is a name to consider. It’s Scottish for “great, large.”

7 Gavin Gavin is a popular boy name that starts with “G,” and although it has medieval roots, it also fits well into current trends. It comes from Scotland and means “white hawk, God-send.”

8 Gunther If you’re particularly keen on strong warrior names for your little boy, then you should absolutely consider Gunther. It’s German and means “battler, warrior.”

9 Gabriel Gabriel is a strong boy’s name that is a top choice among parents. It’s the name of an archangel in the bible and is Hebrew for “God is my strength.”

10 Gideon Hebrew for “great destroyer,” Gideon has long been one of the more known boys’ names starting with “G.”

11 Gilbert Gilbert is a smart-sounding boy name that starts with “G” that stems from German roots. It means “bright pledge.”

12 Graham The “G” name Graham takes the cake when it comes to charm. But it also is the ideal moniker for your little leader.

13 Grayson ruizluquepaz/E+/Getty Images Grayson is currently a top “G” name for boys — it was number 35 on the Social Security Administration’s list of Top 100 boy names last year — so it’s obviously loved by many parents. Interpreted as “son of the steward,” Grayson is an English name that’s lively and strong.

14 Grover The name Grover may feel familiar to you from Sesame Street, but the sweet, mischievous muppet is pretty darling. The boy “G” name Grover originates from an Old English word and means “grove of trees.” It’s not a common name, but has a fun vibe.

15 Griffin The “G” name Griffin is Welsh for “prince, lord.” If you’re fond of royal names, like Duke, this one is a great fit.

16 Gunner If you have a mental picture of your scrappy little boy being fearless and outdoorsy, he sounds like this name is his. Gunner is a Scandinavian name with an edgy vibe. It means “war, warrior.”

17 Gene Gene is often used as a short version of Eugene and is very endearing. It’s a Greek name that means “well-born.”

18 Giannis Another intriguing “G” name that might be perfect for your baby boy is Giannis. It’s outside the typical “G” names, which gives it some added allure. It’s Greek for “God is gracious.”

19 Garfield Most of us know Garfield as the sarcastic orange cat cartoon, but it’s actually an Old English name that means “triangle field.” Your little one would definitely stand out with this name.

20 Goodwin Goodwin is Old English for “friend of God.” It’s commonly known as a last name, but being able to call your son by the nickname Good is a pretty cool perk.

21 Garth One reason the name Garth is popular is because of the country singer Garth Brooks. If you’re a super fan and want to give your baby boy this name, it’s Old Norse and means “garden.”

22 Gerald Gerald isn’t one of those boy names that start with “G” that you’ll hear every day, but it has a kind sound. It’s German and means “rule of the spear.”

23 Gamal Gamal, very similar to Jamal, is a captivating boy’s name that starts with “G.” This Arabic name has a genuine feel and means “God is my reward.”

24 Guda Every parent wants their child to be filled with goodness and Guda, Arabic for “goodness, excellence,” is a sweet moniker for your precious son.

25 Glen Pekic/E+/Getty Images Glen is a Gaelic name that means “valley.” It’s relatively popular among “G” boy names and can even fit well as a middle name. You also have the choice of using one “N” or two at the end of it.

26 Gresham This Old English name for “grazing homestead” was and is still used mostly as a last name. But as a first name, it’s pretty adorable, like Graham or Goodwin.

27 Gaston Gaston isn’t the favorite character in Beauty and the Beast, but try not to get hung up on that. With a strong sound, this is still a cool option. It’s French for “man from Gascony.”

28 Giuseppe The boy “G” name Giuseppe not only rolls off the tongue beautifully, but also has a powerful meaning. Giuseppe is Italian for “God will add.”

29 Gilroy Gilroy is a boy name that starts with “G” that comes with two built-in nicknames — Gil and Roy, which can be fun. The Scottish name means “a king’s servant.”

30 Grady Grady is a gender-neutral “G” boy name that has a timeless energy. With Irish roots, it means “noble, renowned.”

31 Gus The Latin name Gus means “majestic, exalted.” It’s usually short for August, but it can also stand alone. Simpler names like this typically pair well with a longer middle name like Alexander or Christopher.

32 Gustav Gustav is an interesting Teutonic name that means “staff of the Goths.” It’s not a boy name that starts with “G” that you’ll commonly hear in the U.S., but if you like the sound of it, see how it feels for your little one.

33 Gabe Short for Gabriel, Gabe is an adorable boy name that starts with “G.” Gabe comes off as such a strong name, and that’s because it’s Hebrew for “hero of God, God is my strength.”

34 Gino Gino is popular among Italian boy names and has a variety of meanings like “well-born, noble, farmer, earth-worker.” It’s one to consider if you have Italian ties in your family.

35 Guy Guy may sound like a pretty straightforward name, but it holds a lot of responsibility. The French name means “guide, leader.” If you want your boy to have a knack for taking the lead, Guy is a name to consider.

36 Garret If you like names representing kind and tender energy, you should try out Garret and see how you like it. The name is Welsh for “gentle,” and it’s a pretty unique boy name that starts with “G.”

37 Giovanni Giovanni is the perfect “G” name for your son if you're going for intrigue and style. It’s the Italian form of John and means “God is gracious.”

38 Gerard Gerard is Germanic for “spear, brave, hardy.” If you like names with meanings that resemble strength and courage, this one’s for you.

39 Germain Germain isn’t your typical “G” name, but it still has a cool energy. It’s a French name that means “from Germany.”

40 Garnet Garnet is a gender-neutral “G” name that comes from being an English last name. Its popularity has increased over the years, but that doesn’t detract from its simple charm. It also gives off major jewel vibes.

41 Galen In Greek, Galen means “calm, peaceful,” and this boy “G” name gives off chill vibes. Something to consider if you have a super mellow little one.

Hopefully, you’ve found your perfect “G” name match for your boy, but don’t rush it. Try it out. Say it around the house and when you’re rubbing your tummy. When it’s the right name, it’ll fit like a cozy blanket.