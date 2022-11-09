Whether you are close to bringing your new baby boy into the world or are just planning for the future, choosing your son’s name is exciting. And these baby boy names that start with “R” should definitely be in the running.

When you name your baby, you want to go for something that’s sentimental and also defines how they will impact the world around them. And there are definitely some “R” names that will bridge that gap. Whether you want an “R” name to match someone in the family or just like how it sounds paired with your last name, it’s a fun way to get a list going of potential baby boy names.

Initially, when you think of “R” boy names, you might get stuck on longtime forerunners like Robert, Ryan, or Richard. But that’s one reason why this list of “R” baby boy names comes in handy. Laid out here are a lot more options you may not initially consider. The “R” name family goes deep, and many of them have a unique ring to them. They include names that are playful, unconventional, and intriguing. (And, surprisingly, there are a lot of meanings related to wolves.)

Once you’ve narrowed your choices, don’t feel pushed to make a decision right away. Say it a few times, call the name in the house to see how it feels, or even email your family to see what they think. Have fun with it and choose what feels right.

1 Riley Riley is a unisex name with such a fun sound, and can be spelled in a few different ways. This popular baby boy “R” name is Irish and means “courageous.”

2 Rylan If you’re keen on the name Ryan, Rylan has a nice twist to it. It’s interesting how adding one letter can add a fresh zing to it. Plus, “Ry” is such a cool nickname. Rylan is a gender-neutral Old English name meaning “land where Rye is grown.”

3 Ronan Ronan is an “R” boy name you can take on. It’s strong, unique, and perfect for your fierce little boy. It’s risen in popularity from #315 in the U.S. to #274 top names chosen, according to the Social Security Adminstration.

4 Reuben Reuben is an “R” boy’s name with such an elegant sound. It has declined in popularity over time, but there’s no reason you can’t bring the Hebrew name back for your boy. If you’ve had a strong desire for a son, this is your pick. The name Reuben literally means “behold, a son.”

5 Romeo The name Romeo is always a reminder of young love, and is a romantic “R” boy name. But I also think of the vibrant and energetic personality of the rapper Lil’ Romeo. The Italian name Romeo means “pilgrim to Rome, Roman,” so it’s a nice choice if you have a connection to the city.

6 Rafael The Spanish name Rafael is a boy’s name that means “God has healed.” What a beautiful name that can represent recovery or even be perfect for your rainbow baby boy.

7 Remy The French name Remy, which means “oarsman,” is gender-neutral, and I get it. It’s a cool name for a girl or a boy. It also works well as a twin name like Remy and Reese or Romeo.

8 Royal The name Royal can work for a girl or a boy, and it stands out either way. Royal is known as a word-name because the meaning is the name. It’s an intriguing theme you can have among your children, adding names like Reign, Prince, or Duke.

9 Reese Reese, normally spelled Rhys, is traditionally a Welsh boy’s name. But in the 2000s it became gender-neutral, and a great “R” baby name. No matter how you spell it, Reese is a vibe.

10 Raymond If you’re listing “R” baby boy names, Raymond is bound to come to mind. It’s German for “wise protector,” and if you like the nickname Ray, this one just works.

11 Rodney SVPhilon/E+/Getty Images The “R” baby boy name Rodney is English for “island near the clearing.” If you’re a water-loving family, you may have sentimental ties to a name like this. Your sweet body can also have a cool nickname like Rod or Ro.

12 Reign Fitting right in with a Royal theme, the “R” baby boy name Reign sounds both regal and earthly at the same time. While it’s gender-neutral, the meanings differ from boy to girl. For your son, it means “little king.”

13 Rio Rio is not just a place where the Blue Macaw dance. It’s also a Spanish name for a boy that means “river.” It may be outside of typical “R” names, but that’s what makes it a great choice.

14 Ronaldo Ronaldo means “powerful counsel” in English or German. And for a baby that has an old soul and wise eyes, it’ll fit perfectly. Plus, Ronnie or Ron make for cute nicknames.

15 Ross Ross is an “R” baby boy name that can work easily as a first or middle name. If Friends is one of your favorite shows, you may be keen on choosing this one. It’s English and Scottish and means “upland, peninsula.”

16 Rico Rico comes from the Spanish language and means “dominant ruler.” Interestingly, all the Ricos I’ve known have had big personalities. If you already suspect that your boy will take charge, definitely consider Rico.

17 Rashad Rashad is a friendly “R” name that pairs great with middle names like Ross or Reign. It’s Arabic and means “having good judgment,” which is what everyone hopes a baby boy grows up with.

18 Rocky If you had a soft heart for Rocky, the lovable underdog boxer who won’t give up, then you’ll want to put this “R” baby boy name on your list. It has English and Italian roots and means “rock or rest.”

19 Reginald This “R” name has held popularity in the U.S. for a while now. The baby boy name Reginald is English and means “counsel power.” There are a couple of nicknames you can use for it, like Reggie or Reg. Toss them around and see how they feel.

20 Rudy The movie Rudy brought the baby boy name Rudy to the forefront in a way it hadn’t previously been. It’s a gender-neutral German name that means “famous wolf.”

21 Raheem Raheem is a strong Arabic name. The unique sound garners attention, making your baby boy one to watch. It means “empathetic, merciful.”

22 Ray Ray is often used as a nickname, but the simplicity of it is a sweet name choice for your baby boy. It means “wise protector.”

23 Randy Randy is actually a gender-neutral name that means “shield-wolf.” Surprisingly, there are a few of these “R” names that carry a wolf meaning, and Randy also has a very cute, boyish vibe.

24 Raul Raul is a Spanish name pronounced “rah-ool,” and means “wolf counsel.” This “R” baby boy’s name has varied in popularity over the years, but if you’re a lover of wolves, it’s one to consider.

25 Rowan Rowan is an often passed-over “R” name, but it has style and a distinct vibe for your baby boy. The gender-neutral name is Scottish and means “rowan tree, little red-head.”

26 River The first time I heard the name River, I fell in love with it. It has a mystique that just pulls you in. If you love nature, this is a beautiful choice for your baby boy.

27 Reid For a very long time, I’ve only known Reid as a surname. But the gender-neutral English name meaning “red-haired” has risen in popularity over the years. It’s a smart name that stands on its own, and is a great choice for an “R” baby boy name.

28 Ryder Ryder is a unique name that sits right outside the typical “R” boy names. It originated as a British surname and means “cavalryman, messenger.” This one feels perfect for your spunky boy.

29 Robert Robert Downey Jr. (aka Iron Man) gives this name an extra layer of cool. Robert, which is English for “bright fame,” is perfect for a baby who is bound to shine. And there are plenty of nicknames to choose from if he ever wants to use one.

30 Ren This sweet gender-neutral name of Ren is Japanese for “lotus.” Although it can sound dainty for a girl, it can be solid and strong for your baby boy. It also has a bit of a quirky vibe.

Don’t let the process of picking a name for your baby stress you out. Yes, it’s a big deal, but just wait for the perfect name to settle over your heart, and you’ll know you’ve found the Right one.