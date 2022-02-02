Whether you’re going in for a planned C-section or end up having an unplanned C-section after being in labor for some time, you will be wheeled into the operating room without your partner or support person so the nurses and doctors can prep you for surgery. The process can take 15 to 20 minutes, during which the anesthesiologist will place a spinal block or top up your epidural. You’ll also get a catheter to collect urine while you’re under anesthesia (insertion usually doesn’t hurt at all!), a blood pressure cuff, an oxygen pulsometer, an IV line in your hand, wrist, or arm (wherever your veins are biggest), and two heart monitors — one for you and one for your baby.

Once you’re all prepped and the team is ready to start the surgery, your plus-one will be invited in. After your baby is born and the surgery is complete, they will be asked to step outside while the medical staff cleans you up, but you’ll be reunited in the recovery room. (For more on exactly what happens during a C-section, read our minute-by-minute guide to the procedure.)