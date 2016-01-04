Far from being merely the token love interest to the princesses, so many of the male characters (human, animal, or otherwise) in Disney movies are clever, kind, insightful — and deliver some of the most memorable lines. So, it’s no wonder that you might want to include Disney boy names on your list of baby names to consider, because even when the characters aren’t always so nice, their names are so, so good.

When it comes to baby names for boys, you can’t beat Disney names. The names are perfectly, thoughtfully picked to represent the many, complex inner traits of the characters. On this list of 30 Disney boy names, you’ll find traditional names like Robert (from The Incredibles) to Andy from Toy Story, to The Little Mermaid’s Eric. You’ll find plenty of fun names, too, like Florian (from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs) and Auguste (aka Chef Gusteau, the chef who mentors Remy from the great beyond in Ratatouille).

After all, how cool would it be to name your kid Kristoff from Frozen, or even Mickey — after the mouse who started it all? Not only are Disney names magical — of course — but they’re also very memorable, too. So read through these Disney boy names that will bring on all the nostalgia feels — and maybe find their way onto your baby-naming list.

1 Auguste eclipse_images/E+/Getty Images His first name might not be as familiar as his last name, but Auguste Gusteau is an important character in the Disney-Pixar film, Ratatouille. The chef serves up inspiration (and some important life lessons) to Remy, a rat who loves to cook. As for the name, Auguste is a gender-neutral name of French origin meaning “great” or “magnificent”. It can be a shortened version of the Latin name Augustus.

2 Miguel You won’t be “un poco loco” if you pick Miguel as one of your Disney boy names. Miguel, the protagonist in the film Coco, wants to be a musician, just like his idol Ernesto de la Cruz (who was not what he seemed). The name Miguel is a variation of Michael, which is of Hebrew origin and means “who is like God”.

3 Andy A nickname for Andrew, Andy is of Greek origin and means “manlike” or “brave”. And if you’re totally into Toy Story, you’ll remember that Andy starts off as a young boy playing with Buzz and Woody, and eventually grows up and (sniff sniff) goes off to college, leaving his beloved childhood toys with Bonnie.

4 Gaston There’s no one like Gaston, according to the song in the hit Disney movie Beauty and the Beast. The name originates from France, where it means “man from Gascony”, but it can also mean “the foreigner” or “the guest”.

5 Felix You can’t find a nicer Disney character than Felix. He’s one of the protagonists (and all-around good guy) in the Disney films Wreck-It-Ralph and its sequel, Ralph Breaks the Internet. And his name matches its meaning, since Felix means “happy”, “lucky”, or “fortunate”. And if you’re wondering where it derives from, Felix is of Latin origin.

6 Jacques Lesley Magno/Moment/Getty Images There are so many colorful characters in Finding Nemo, and one of them is Jacques, the French cleaner shrimp. While he might be ordered by the other fish to stop cleaning their tank, his name might make it to the top of your Disney boy names list. Of French origin, his name means “supplanter” and is a version of the name Jacob.

7 Bruno You’ll want to talk about Bruno, the misunderstood uncle who can see the future in the film, Encanto. Although the film is based on Colombian culture, the name Bruno itself derives from the Old High German name Brun, meaning “brown”.

8 Mickey You can’t have a list of Disney boy names and not include Mickey. Of course, the Mickey in question is Mickey Mouse, one of the oldest Walt Disney characters ever created. Mickey is a gender-neutral name and is of Hebrew origin. It means “who is like God”. While Mickey is a stand-alone name, it can also be a nickname for Michael.

9 Mac Mac is a cute name for your kid because it literally means “son of”. Of Scottish and Irish origin, you might be familiar with a Mac if you watch Disney films, since Lightning McQueen (get it?) was the cool Chevy Corvette car in the Cars franchise. OK, it’s a slight stretch. But Mac is a name so cute, it’s worth the reach.

10 Kristoff miodrag ignjatovic/E+/Getty Images Kristoff Bjorgman might be an ice harvester in the Frozen films, but it’s his warm heart that wins over Princess Anna. Kristoff is a boy’s name of Scandinavian origin and means “bearing Christ”. It is a variation of the name Christopher, which comes from Greece. The name breaks down into Christos means “Christ” and phero, meaning “to bear”.

11 Donald A few people might come to mind when you think of the name Donald, but when it comes to Disney, only one matters: Donald Duck. The duck dons a sailor suit, bow tie, and cap, and is one of the earlier Walt Disney characters, created to be a best friend to Mickey. The name itself means “proud chief” and is of Scottish origin.

12 Flynn You’ll see the light when you add Flynn to your list of Disney boy names for your baby. Flynn Ryder is a thief in Rapunzel who ends up stealing the long-haired princess’ heart. Flynn is both a boy’s and girl’s name of Irish origin. It means “son of the red-haired one” and is most common as a surname.

13 Louis Naming your child after a trumpet-playing alligator might seem like an odd choice, but once you get to know Louis from The Princess and the Frog makes sense. The gentle giant with a heart of gold, Louis longs to be a famous jazz singer. The name itself means “famous warrior” and is of French origin. It’s thought to originate from the Old German name Ludwig, (as in the famous German composer Ludwig van Beethoven).

14 Eric You’ll be so happy when your baby is part of your world. And you’ll be particularly happy if you pick the classic baby name, Eric. After all, Prince Eric is one of the protagonists in the Disney film The Little Mermaid — and Ariel’s main love interest. Eric is an Old Norse name which means “forever ruler” or “always ruler”, and derives from the word “Eirkr” which means “ever powerful”.

15 Gideon Gideon Gray isn’t exactly a good guy at the beginning of the Disney movie Zootopia. But, eventually he sees the error of his ways, becomes more aware of the dangers of stereotyping, and apologizes to Judy Hopps, the first-ever rabbit officer in Zootopia. The name Gideon means “great warrior” in Hebrew, or “one who cuts down”.

16 Hudson David A Land/Tetra images/Getty Images If your kid is crazy about Cars, they might want you to name the baby you’re expecting Hudson. As in Doc Hudson, the dark blue car that acted as both Radiator Springs’ medical doctor and judge. It’s an English name, meaning “son of Hudd” or “son of Hugh” and was once a last name.

17 Hiro The “hero” of the 2014 Disney film Big Hero 6, Hiro is an intelligent 14-year-old boy who forms an unbreakable bond with a robot named Baymax. Hiro, a Japanese name, means “generous”, “prosperous”, and “tolerant”. It’s a popular name in Japan, and can be gender-neutral, too.

18 Iago Although Iago starts off as an antagonist in the 1992 film Aladdin, the ill-tempered parrot eventually sees the error of his ways over time and becomes good, especially in the sequel, The Return of Jafar. If you like the name Iago, you should know that it means “supplanter” and is of Spanish and Welsh origin.

19 Ian In the Disney-Pixar film Onward, Ian Lightfoot is an elf who misses his father whom he never got to meet. He and his big brother Barley spend the film on a quest to create a visitation spell so they can see their dad for just one more time. As for the name Ian itself, the name is of Scottish and Gaelic origin. It means “God is gracious” or “the Lord is gracious”, and comes from the name Yohanan, which is of Hebrew origin.

20 James You might know James P. Sullivan by his nickname Sully, but that shouldn’t stop you from adding James to your baby naming list. The blue and green monster from Disney Pixar’s Monsters, Inc. is a lovable smush — much like your own baby. James is a Biblical name and comes from the Hebrew name Jacob.

21 Ling Ling is a very lovable character in the Disney film Mulan. It is his good-hearted nature — he’s always trying to cheer everyone up — that makes him so endearing. His name means “spirit”, “soul”, or “bell chime,” and is of Chinese origin.

22 Maurice Meaning “dark-skinned” or “Moorish”, Maurice is a name of Latin origin. It can be pronounced as “More-eese” or “More-iss.” Disney fans might recognize the name as Belle’s kind father in Beauty and the Beast.

23 Percy StefaNikolic/E+/Getty Images Even though you might not want to tell people that you named your child after a pug, they’ll probably understand when you explain that Percy from Pocahontas was your inspiration. Initially, Percy is an anti-hero but then later becomes friends with Pocahontas, John Smith, Meeko, Flit, and Grandmother Willow. The name means “one who pierces the valley” and is a boy’s name of French origin.

24 Robert Looking for an incredible (ha) name for your kid? Look no further than Robert. Better known as Bob Parr (aka Mr. Incredible) from the Disney movie The Incredibles, Robert is a solid name for your little sweetie. It’s an Old German name that means “bright fame.”

25 Sebastian Sebastian almost stole the spotlight from Ariel in The Little Mermaid — and with good reason. After all, who can resist a cute crab that sings a song like, “Kiss the Girl” so very well? Sebastian is a male name of Greek origin and it means “revered” or “venerable”.

26 Stefan That’s King Stefan to you. The father of Princess Aurora in Sleeping Beauty, Stefan is soft-spoken, deeply caring, and a loving, doting dad. And it makes sense that the King should be named Stefan, since his name literally means “crown”. The name is of Greek origin, where it’s derived from the word “Stephanos” which means “to crown”.

27 Timothy You couldn’t ask for a better buddy than Timothy. In Dumbo, Timothy is the elephant’s BFF, believing that Dumbo can fly, and helping the pachyderm to find his precious mother again. The name Timothy means “one who honors God” and comes from the Greek name Timotheos.

28 Adam Roberto Westbrook/Tetra images/Getty Images Perhaps better known as ‘The Beast’, the male protagonist of Beauty and the Beast is actually named Prince Adam. He became a beast when he was cursed by an enchantress who put a magic spell on him for his selfish ways. Meaning “son of the red Earth”, Adam is a Biblical name and is of Hebrew origin.

29 Naveen Kissing a princess is the only way that Prince Naveen from The Princess and the Frog can transform from an amphibian back to a human again. His name, which is Indian in origin, means “new”, “fresh”, “bright” and “creative”, and is gender neutral. It’s pronounced “Nah-veen” and can be spelled either Naveen or Navin.

30 Florian Of Latin origin, the name Florian means “flowering”, “flourishing”, or “blooming”. While he might not get a lot of screen time in the Disney film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (hey, he had to compete against seven other guys), he and Snow White do go on to live happily ever after.

Still struggling to find a name for your newborn? Take some inspiration from some of the male characters in Disney movies that will hopefully make naming your little charming prince so much easier.