When you start searching for the perfect name for your baby girl, what are you looking for? Is it one that honors a family member’s memory? Or a unique name with a meaning that reflects something you love. Every parent’s priorities vary, but what matters is that you choose a name that feels right for you. Among the many girl names that start with “F,” you’re sure to find one that speaks to your heart.

If someone asked you to list more than 10 girls’ names that start with “F,” you’d likely get stuck within that number. But there’s a good reason for this. These “F” girl names are some of the most musical and creative names out there, but you’ve probably never heard of a lot of them because they are tied to many cultures worldwide. And that’s the beauty of it.

While the sounds of names like Fahiri and Freesia (which would also work well as names for sisters) sound whimsical and intriguing, their meanings are even more compelling, which you can find in this list. There are even gems in the simplicity of names like Fae.

If you’re anything like me, you can appreciate a rare name that isn’t on every teacher’s classroom list. Get ready to take note of the ones you love. There’s a lot of magic, joy, and luxury in these baby girl names that start with “F.”

1 Fahari Rebekah Nuyte / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images Fahari, a Swahili name for “fame, honor, splendor,” is gender-neutral. But saying the name sounds like a gentle song.

2 Felicia Many parents feel like the luckiest people in the world when they look into their baby girl’s eyes. That being said, Felicia, Latin for “lucky,” is a sweet choice and such a beautiful girl name that starts with “F.”

3 Fatima The Arabic name of Fatima carries a deep meaning. It means “captivating, a woman who abstains.”

4 Frances Some girl names that start with “F” are more traditional, and Frances is one of them. It’s English from Latin and means “from France or free man.”

5 Frida Frida is a name with a kind sound to it, and it’s German for “peace.” But this name is also super famous because of the Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, whose self-portrait is globally recognized.

6 Faye If you like simple names, then Faye is a good choice, but it’s also a very magical girl name that starts with “F.” The wispy name is English for “fairy.”

7 Faith Naming your child after one of the virtues like Love and Hope is always something to consider. And you can’t slip past Faith on that list of virtues. It has such a graceful sound.

8 Florence Florence is more than just a city in Italy. The girl “F” name is Latin for “flourishing, prosperous.” It has more of a mature sound. While Flo is an older nickname, bringing it back is a total vibe.

9 Felicity An ideal “F” name for your bouncing baby girl is Felicity. The Latin name means “good fortune, happy” and literally sounds like it was composed by a musician.

10 Fawn This girl name that starts with “F” is perfect for animal lovers. Especially if you’re a fan of deer. Fawn is a nature name and means “a young deer.”

11 Fia Where there’s a spark, there’s a flame! And if you have a firey babe, consider naming her Fia. It’s Italian for “a flickering fire.”

12 Fiona Oliver Rossi/DigitalVision/Getty Images You don’t have to be a fan of the movie Shrek to have your own Princess Fiona. Fiona is a girl name that starts with “F” and carries deep Scottish roots. This beautiful name means “white, fair.”

13 Felita Felita isn’t often heard, making it unique and gorgeous. The more typical go-to is the name Felicia, but this Latin variation, which means “lucky,” adds a welcomed twist. It also pairs well with gender-neutral middle names, like Ray or Grey.

14 Fae Fae is such a teeny name, it sounds like a dance in the wind and would be perfect for your whimsical baby girl. In some stories, Fae is another name for fairies. This spelling is a shortened version of Faye.

15 Francine Francine is another “F” girl name that means “from France or free man.” And while Francine is associated more with someone’s aunt, it comes with the cutest nickname in Frankie.

16 Fern If you’re a plant-lover, I can relate, and names like Fern should definitely be on your list. Especially if you like gender-neutral names. Fern is English for a “plant name,” and gives off major earthy vibes.

17 Flora No doubt your baby girl is like a beautiful growing flower, delicate and captivating like the name Flora. This girl name that starts with “F” is Latin for “flower.”

18 Freya Freya sounds like the star of her own movie, and of course, your baby girl will take center stage in your life. This precious name is Norse name and means “a noblewoman.”

19 Fatou Fatou has all the mystery and beauty that a name can hold and the meaning will send you. Fatou is African for “beloved by all.”

20 Farida You can’t end this search without considering the very charming “F” name Farida for your baby girl. This beautiful name is Arabic for “unique, precious pearl.”

21 Fynlee Fynlee (more commonly spelled Finley) is an out-of-the-box name, but it flows and matches well with names like Everly and Harper. Fyn is a cool nickname, too. It means “beautiful and noble warrior.”

22 Favor Favor is something we all crave at some point, so why not choose it as the moniker for your baby girl’s life? It’s French and means “approval.”

23 Francesca If you’re looking for a bold yet glamorous name that belongs on the “runway” of life, Francesca is it. It’s Latin and means “from France.”

24 Faiga Let’s jump outside of the box with the incredible “F” girl name Faiga. This Yiddish girl’s name is for all the bird lovers out there because Faiga literally means “bird.”

25 Frankie The gender-neutral Latin name of Frankie comes with all the confidence of a girl who knows who she is, which is something every parent wants for their children. It means “free, truthful.”

26 Floella Floella is a sweet poetic spin on the name Flora, meaning “flower,” and is just as beautiful. It’s the perfect combo of two classic names — Flo and Ella — and gives off some serious whimsy vibes.

27 Fabiola Fabiola sounds like a name with a story, making people want to lean in. This girl name that starts with “F” has French origins, too, and Fabi is a super cute nickname.

28 Fidella Ella is a sweet nickname for this “F” name of Fidella. It’s Latin and means “faithful.”

29 Felina Felina is a girl name that starts with “F” that effortlessly floats through the air. It’s German and means “catlike.”

30 Fernande The French name Fernande comes from Ferdinand and means “bold voyager.” The “e” at the end of the name gives it a feminine vibe.

31 Freesia Anastasiia Krivenok/Moment/Getty Images Freesia sounds like a sweet fragrance and a charming name for your little one. Also, who wouldn’t adore the nickname Free? The German name means “Freese’s flower.”

32 Fifi Fifi is a bougie short name with fancy energy like Zsa Zsa. But the meaning feels like a huge promise. It’s French and means “Jehovah increases.”

33 Felise Felise has a fun, sassy vibe. If you aren’t afraid of a little spunk, consider this “F” Latin name for your baby girl. It means “lucky, fortunate.”

34 Fiori Fiori is an “F” name that would stand out in the room. This girl’s Latin name sounds like a beautiful flower, which is exactly what it means — “flower.”

35 Femi Femi is an “F” name with mystery, like Remi. The precious Yoruba name means “love me.”

36 Fate The word fate is meaningful to many people when they feel some things are just meant to be. If that’s you, then consider the French name Fate, which means “faith” for your baby girl.

37 Fancy Fancy is a lovely “F” name for a girl, especially if you like Frances. It means “free man.”

38 Felice What a pretty spin on the name Felicia. Felice, Latin for “lucky,” is a dainty and feel-good “F” name that you should absolutely consider.

39 Fidelia If you like biblical names, Fidelia is a precious girl's name that starts with “F.” It’s Latin and means “faithful,” a virtue that is great to possess.

It’s not surprising if you have a hard time narrowing down your favorite girl names that start with “F.” But if you like more than one, try making the longer one the first name and the shorter the middle, like Freesia Fae. It just might work out.