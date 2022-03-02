These 18 Gorgeous Goddess Baby Shower Dresses Will Make You Feel Ethereal

When you’re pregnant and really showing and your skin has that dewy pregnancy glow, you might be feeling like a goddess. If you have your big day coming up there’s only one garment to wear: A goddess baby shower dress.

Look the part of a modern day Aphrodite in one of these goddess baby shower dresses that show off your curves in all their glory. Flowing and voluptuous, these dresses were designed to make you feel like you just drifted down from the clouds. Perfect for a baby shower, goddess gowns, noted for their loose, often off the shoulder designs with maxi lengths of fabric, are fancy enough to be party appropriate.

And you can go as formal as you (and your budget) like. There are all kinds of goddess baby shower dresses available in every possible material, from silk to linen. You can glam them up with lace or keep it monochromatic to suit your mood. The key is that a goddess baby shower dress, with an Empire waist and free flowing fabric, will keep you comfortable while making you feel fabulous on your big shower day.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Tie Dye Goddess Gown Dechom Kaftan Tie Dye Dress Etsy One Size $59.95 SEE ON ETSY Like the boho hippie aesthetic? Then consider this oversized, caftan-style goddess dress. You get full coverage on the arms with a ruched beltline, but a deep plunge to reveal pregnancy décolletage. High side slits allow you to show a little leg and the material is a soft rayon fabric. Each dress by this Etsy vendor is made using the twist-tie dying technique which results in a linear design going up and down the body of the dress. Each is one size fits all, but are made voluminous to accommodate pregnant customers.

2 Lace Goddess Gown Lace Goddess Gown Glamix Sizes S - XL $59.99 $99.99 SEE ON GLAMIX There should be more occasions that call for lace. Why not make a baby shower one of them? Drape yourself in pink, white, or maroon lace for a decidedly romantic goddess gown baby shower look. This flowing lace maternity dress makes for great formal photos with its deep v-neck and high leg slit. With a generous maxi design, it will gracefully trail behind you, adding to its royal appeal. The sleeves have a wide bell cut, another goddess-esque design choice. Just bear in mind that this is a cold wash only dress that requires hang drying after you wear it to your baby shower.

3 Chiffon Goddess Gown Chiffon Goddess Gown Pink Blush Maternity Sizes 2X - 3X $89 SEE ON PINK BLUSH MATERNITY Are you a goddess who likes a splash of color? Then go get some with this feather print chiffon goddess gown. The maxi length and long sleeves give you full body coverage, while the draping and cut of the wrap top add a sophisticated touch. A bow ties just below the breasts so that you can make your dress fit just as you want above your bump. A polyester chiffon, the gown will comfortably move and flow with you, but also holds a form fitting shape up top. Note: this is a hand wash only garment that must be line dried.

4 Braided Shoulder Goddess Dress Selena Goddess Gown Nomadic Friends One Size $550 SEE ON NOMADIC FRIENDS If you’re looking for the truly traditional Greek goddess look with the tightly wound tank sleeves that splay into reams of fabric, Nomadic Friends Selena Goddess Gown is what you’re after. This dress comes in 10 color options including hues such as dusk and rose. Note, this dress is basically a series of fabrics you twist and tie around your body, so there is plenty of skin exposure like high leg cuts and a deep v neckline. But you’ll be cool as a cucumber in the light cotton gauze fabric — ideal for hot weather baby showers. This is another one size fits all garment, so keep that in mind when shopping.

5 Wrap Goddess Gown Dark Teal Off-the-Shoulder Dress Pink Blush Maternity Sizes S - XL $72 SEE ON PINK BLUSH MATERNITY If you’re going for a more simple goddess look, this teal shoulder wrap dress hints at the mythical style without going overboard. The sweetheart neckline comes off the shoulders and dips down to a V before hitting a high waist. From there, the skirt has a voluminous mermaid cut, great for photos. You could even wear this dress to a wedding if you had multiple events on the horizon. The blend of 95% polyester and 5% spandex means this dress has the give you need to open multiple presents, socialize, and grab a bite of cake, but it also keeps it shape so you’ll feel confident throughout the baby shower festivities.

6 Ivory Goddess Gown Ivory Floral Goddess Gown Pink Blush Maternity Sizes S - XL $156 SEE ON PINK BLUSH MATERNITY If your baby shower is a full on formal affair, you need a black tie-worthy gown. Perhaps this ivory flower embroidered white goddess gown will do the trick. Covered in appliqué flowers and sequins, you’ll be literally glowing in this polyester garment. With a sweetheart neckline and sleeves that both flow off the shoulder and on, this is a delicate dress that’s perfect for a baby shower. Fully lined, there’s a hidden side zipper to easily get in. A pleated waistline also means there’s room for a growing belly.

7 Off-The-Shoulder Goddess Gown Lysa Bo Off-The-Shoulder Goddess Gown Etsy Sizes XXS - 3XL $75 SEE ON ETSY If you want a world of color to choose from when it comes to your baby shower goddess gown, this off-the-shoulder dress comes in nine hues. Made from a blend of modal spandex, cotton, polyester, lycra, spandex, nylon, bamboo, it’s designed to have some give so you won’t feel constricted. But to add a goddess element to it the long sleeves drape off the shoulders allowing the wearer to show a little skin or highlight bold accessories. This dress also has many sizes from XXS to 3XL. So you could actually buy more than one to have your favorite dress grow with your pregnancy.

8 One Shoulder Goddess Gown One Should Goddess Gown Isabella Oliver Sizes 2 - 8 $149 SEE ON ISABELLA OLIVER You know who rocked the one sleeve look? Goddesses, that’s who. So for a twist on the mythical dress, go for this tea length off the shoulder take. The Alanya Maternity Dress is black and hits just below the knee so you can dress it up with heels or flats, however you choose. Made from luxe jersey, it’s crafted for comfort as well as style. Two stretchy wrap sleeves go over the left shoulder to hold the dress in place, while the right is free and open. A chic and modern approach to evening wear, this is very much a 2022 take on the goddess baby shower dress idea.

9 V-Neck Goddess Gown V-Neck Goddess Gown Chic Mama Clothing Sizes S - L $44 SEE ON CHIC MAMA CLOTHING Want a goddess baby shower dress that you can later wear on a Target run? That’s absolutely a thing and it’s this goddess v-neck maxi dress option. Made entirely of polyester and available in the colors of cloud or brown, this dress boils down the goddess elements to that of a soft v-neck with wide tank sleeves and a full maxi length. Ideal for a baby shower, but it would be just as on point with flips flops for an early morning coffee grab, or throw on a jean jacket and you’re ready to go out to the ball game.

10 Floral Goddess Gown Floral Goddess Gown New Genes Maternity Size S $160 SEE ON NEW GENES MATERNITY Goddess dresses don’t have to be monochromatic. Get a little pattern in there with the Kailyn Maternity Dress in floral. If being a goddess is all about showing a little skin in a flowing gown, then this checks all the boxes. You have an off the shoulder design complete with a ruffle that sits above the chest. From there the long dress offers a full on train that screams “Mount Olympus is my vacation home, duh.” Each of these dresses are custom made, so you can be sure this pretty number will fit for your big shower. Just be sure to order well in advance. The dress takes five days to complete.

11 Ruffle Bodice Goddess Gown Kailyn Maternity Gown New Genes Maternity Sizes XS - 2XL $160 SEE ON NEW GENES MATERNITY Similar to the floral goddess gown, this Kailyn Maternity Gown offers a generous train and plenty of bump room, but instead of an off-the-shoulder design, it has a poof top. Even better? It comes in cranberry, navy, and black so you have plenty of options (or you can buy more than one). As the description explains, “The double full circle ruffle bodice is classy yet bohemian... on all body shapes and sizes.” Again, order early to ensure the dress is completed before you shower and then enjoy a one-of-a-kind piece made specifically for your body.

12 Silk Goddess Gown Oneself Island Living Silk Goddess Gown Etsy One Size $110.01 SEE ON ETSY There’s a reason fashion designers love to work with silk. The fabric has a way of draping perfectly on a body. If you’d like to see such a phenomenon in action, consider purchasing this silk goddess dress. With eight colors to choose from, you can find just the look you’re after for your baby shower. The maxi dress has adjustable straps so you can wear it precisely as you want. Ruffle detailing accents the neckline while the back is of the open halter variety. This dress was designed to be enjoyed throughout the spring and summer, so there’s no need to worry that you’ll only wear it once. But do note that it’s dry clean only.

13 Tulle Goddess Gown Tulle Goddess Gown Anthropologie Sizes 0 - 16 $498 SEE ON ANTHROPOLOGIE If you want to be really dressed up for your shower, but aren’t too into having your arms fully exposed, this beautiful Valetta dress comes with full length sheer sleeves. The bodice is adorned with ornate appliqué designs and it features flowing tulle all the way to the floor. Perfect with a pair of natural sandals, this has a laid back goddess feel that’s at once dressy but comfortable thanks to the high waist design. Keep in mind, this isn’t a maternity gown, so you’ll probably want to size up. it’s also not bra friendly, so keep that in mind as well.

14 Boho Lace Maternity Dress Boho Goddess Gown 4UMaternity Etsy Sizes S - L $49.99 SEE ON ETSY If you want to go all out for your baby shower, then grab this cream boho lace maternity goddess gown, an ideal choice for formal photos as well. Long and flowing with a subtle polka dot design, this dress screams Greek goddess thanks to its plunging neckline and backless design. Two high slits cut through the skirt add a peekaboo element and features a ruched thick waist band that sits comfortably above a bump. The designer notes that “This dress was designed so that it could still be work postpartum or for anyone that isn't pregnant,” so there’s additional incentive to buy this goddess gown.

15 Tiered Maxi Goddess Gown Tiered Maxi Goddess Gown Ingrid & Isabel Sizes XS - XL $108 Real talk: you don’t have to wear a deep V neckline or high leg slits to still get that goddess gown vibe. This high neck OEKO-TEX® tiered maxi dress from Ingrid & Isabel has all the same romance with less skin showing. Of course, you can still feel a little flirty thanks to the scoop neck back, but won’t have to worry about sorting out any special undergarments to make this dress work. With sweet ruffle sleeves, and a lovely loose skirt, you’ll feel like you’re floating around on the day of your shower in this light and airy dress.

16 Formal Goddess Gown Formal Goddess Gown Lukalula Sizes S - 2XL $53.77 SEE ON LUKALULA Want to feel like straight royalty at your baby shower? Then wrap yourself up in this formal goddess gown. A cool aquamarine color, this flowing gown will stun thanks to its draping, a mix of sheer tulle in heavy pleats. The off-the-shoulder top sits on a wrap bodice that leads to long sleeves, making it a great choice to double as a photo shoot gown. You could even dress it up some more with a shimmering high waisted belt, as one reviewer did. “I’m so happy I made the purchase... my pictures look like something from Disney princess,” wrote one Lukalula reviewer.

17 Ruffle Sleeve Goddess Gown Ruffle Sleeve Goddess Gown Lukalula Sizes S - 3XL $47.62 $79.36 SEE ON LUKALULA For something very springy, consider this baby shower goddess gown featuring beautiful layered ruffle sleeves. The shiny dress is available in six colors including green, white, red, grey, light blue, and black. A plunging neckline reaches right to the top of a bump, so bear that in mind. The dress also features a long slit up the skirt on the right leg of the maxi skirt to show a little skin. The eye-catching design has a unique look that you won’t find in most baby shower goddess gowns either.

18 Prairie Chic Goddess Gown Prairie Chic Goddess Gown Lukalula Sizes S - 2XL $45.99 $79 SEE ON LUKALULA Looking for a goddess gown with a prairie chic aesthetic? Perhaps this printed maternity gown will do the trick. Poofy short sleeves frame the sweetheart neckline that flows off-the-shoulders. From there the gown falls into a tiered maxi length with gentle pleats. A soft flower print covers the fabric as well and would look great paired with some cowboy boots. To hold everything in place, there’s a ruched waistband that sits above the bump as well. Light and airy, this goddess gown is breathable for added comfort whether you’re posing for pictures with friends or digging yourself out from under a pile of baby presents.

Want to feel immortal? Buy one of these 12 goddess baby shower dresses to fully become the mythical maven you've always wanted to be.