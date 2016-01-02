If you’re lucky enough to have a baby due any day now, you’re probably either sold on their name or racing to decide exactly what to call this new addition. It’s no easy choice. As Juliet famously said in Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet, “What's in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet.” Oh sure, Juliet was talking about how the Montague name prevented her from associating with Romeo, but she makes a great point. What is in a name? For January babies with names that evoke the new year, a fresh beginning, and the joy of life — quite a lot. That’s why these 22 January-inspired baby names might be great for your winter wonder baby.

January is just a fabulous time to be born. Everything is new and we’re all focused on doing our best with resolutions and new year goals. Plus, January babies have all kinds of advantages. Research suggests that they tend to be leaders, sports stars, relatively chill, bright and ambitious bundles of joy. With that in mind, consider this list of names that evokes the promise of these children — a pack of go-getters who will set the world ablaze.

1 Kiara Marc Romanelli, Getty images I told you these kids were bright, so why not give them a name that means the same? In Korean this name means “first ray of sun” according to Scary Mommy, which is as bright as it gets.

2 Reagan A great gender neutral name, Reagan in Irish translates to “little ruler” according to BabyCenter.com, ideal for these future bosses. Give your baby a name that says “I’ll take the corner office.”

3 Nova If your child feels like a star that’s suddenly burst upon life’s stage, you can’t do better than the name Nova. The term for a creation star, reports Mama Natural, the name sums up the mystery and the majesty of the arrival of an enthusiastic January babe.

4 Amal Not just a nod to George Clooney’s amazing wife, Amal is a beautiful name that comes from Arabic and means hope. If January isn’t about hope, what month is?

5 Simone Feel like you want to shout the news about your baby’s forthcoming entry to the world? Then go with the name Simone. In French, according to Nameberry.com, Simone means “hearkening.”

6 Xavier “Derived from the Basque place name Etxeberria meaning 'the new house,'” says BehindtheName.com about the name Xavier. And if this is your second baby, you know that’s true. Your house is no longer your own.

7 Liam CafeMom says Liam means “strong-willed warrior” and isn’t that just what a January baby is? They arrive in the cold and bring with them the warmth of new life.

8 Beatrice Marc Romanelli, Getty Images Meaning “she who brings happiness,” according to MummyPages, Beatrice is apropos for a baby who arrives in the dark season.

9 Dawn Nina Simone said, “It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day” and if that’s how you feel about the arrival of your baby, Dawn is a perfect choice for a name.

10 Neo Latin for “gift,” your baby may arrive after the biggest gift giving season of the year but will likely be the best gift you ever received.

11 Ordell BabyNamesPedia reports that Ordell means “of the beginning.” January babies kick off the year and continue the beginning of a family.

12 Ewan You don’t just have to have an appreciation for dishy Scottish actor Ewan McGregor to love the name Ewan. It’s a great name for January babies as it means “born of youth,” according to TheBump.

13 Amaryllis Taken from Ancient Greek, NameBerry says Amaryllis means to sparkle or shine. Shine on baby, girl, you little January surprise.

14 Dagny Generally a girl’s name, Dagny is Norse for “new day” NameBerry reports. Whether you have Norse roots or not, that’s just a great story for your kid to tell for the rest of their life.

15 Evangela In January we could all use good news and that’s exactly what Evangela means, according to SheKnows.

16 Hope The name says it all. Hope for a new life, for new joys and shared time as a family.

17 Rana D3sign, Getty images This unique name comes from Arabic translates as beautiful and gorgeous. Isn’t that just what a January baby is?

18 Altan “Red dawn” is what Altan means in Turkish, Name Doctor says. If you awake from the hospital to a gorgeous red sunrise, then Altan is the name to go with.

19 Kit The name Kit can work for a boy or a girl and comes from English, meaning “pure.” There’s a purity in a fresh new baby arriving in January, so Kit makes sense.

20 Felix Happy and lucky, that’s what Felix means. But if you have a little girl and not a boy, go with its alternative “Felicity.”

21 Lucien French for “light”, NameBerry says, Lucien is a lovely name for a family that has French roots or just a Francophile predilection.