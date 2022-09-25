Let’s be real: By the end of pregnancy, the idea of putting on real pants is comical. Maternity pajamas become the MVPs of your wardrobe when you’re pregnant, and you’ll need to browse for some before you start outgrowing your favorite pair of sweats. An added bonus, a lot of maternity PJs have easy access for nursing, so you can keep wearing them when you’re postpartum and figuring out breastfeeding.

But let’s not forget the pajama-adjacent category of bedroom fashion — lingerie. Maternity lingerie can make you feel like a bedroom baddie if you’ve been feeling run down or not yourself. Some expectant parents do maternity boudoir shoots to not only capture what they look like during this special life season, but to show themselves that they’ve still got it.

Whether you’re in the market for maternity PJs to sprawl out on the couch or some lacy maternity lingerie to surprise your bae or just because, check out the products available on Amazon. Because if you’re scrolling this article wearing pajama pants that have gotten too tight, you probably want the new ones via that Prime two-day shipping.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 An open-front chemise for a peek at the bump ADOREJOY Front Closure Babydoll Lace Chemise Amazon Available in sizes S through 4X $12.99 $25.99 See On Amazon If you’re shopping for a maternity boudoir shoot *lewk*, consider the Front Closure Babydoll Lace Chemise from ADOREJOY (it has more than 30,000 reviews from happy Amazon customers). It clasps in the front and would drape so beautifully around a baby bump. It comes with matching underwear too, and is available in plus sizes. Review: “Super sexy, comfy, and maternity friendly. Hubby loves it too! I’m 24 weeks pregnant with our third (so a big baby belly!) and this lingerie covered my bump. Super happy about that!”

2 Everyday maternity pajama shorts HOFISH Women's Over The Belly Pregnancy Support Breathable Maternity Shorts Amazon Available in sizes XS through XL $13.99 See On Amazon By the end of your pregnancy (if not well before then), your usual pajama bottoms may start digging into your hips and baby bump. The HOFISH Women’s Over The Belly Pregnancy Support Breathable Maternity Shorts have a full panel to support your bump and lower back without annoying seams. The stretchy material has plenty of give but doesn’t lose its shape throughout the day. You could also wear these out during the day. Review: “Comfortable all the way til the end of pregnancy!!! Comfortable, stretchy, light, don’t fall down! I’m now a week and a half from my due date (due August 20) and still LOVING these shorts! They have been the best through the hot summer months in southwest VA. LOVE AND HIGHLY RECOMMEND!”

3 The black maternity chemise of your dreams Avidlove Open Front Babydoll Lace Chemise Amazon Available in sizes S through 5X $16.14 See On Amazon This Open Front Babydoll Lace Chemise from Avidlove ties in the front and leaves room for a baby bump of any size. The eyelash lace details are so pretty, and because it ties closed, you can even potentially use this as a sexy coverup. This little number comes in plus sizes, too. Review: “It won’t stay on long! Such a sweet and romantic nightie to wear on a special evening. I took this on an anniversary trip and as soon as I walked in the room, he was taken.”

4 Maternity pajama shorts fitglam Women's Maternity Shorts Amazon Available in sizes S through XXL $14.99 $25.99 See On Amazon Do you like pajamas you could arguably wear out of the house? These Women’s Maternity Shorts from fitglam strike the perfect balance of comfort and style and could definitely pull off the athleisure look with some sneakers. They’re stretchy and soft and even have pockets — everything you could want in sleep shorts. Review: “Living in them! I ordered these because while I pre-pregnancy activewear still fits for the most part, they’re far from flattering these days and not super comfortable. I work from home so comfy clothes are a staple in my wardrobe and these are a DREAM. They have plenty of stretch but still feel secure and comfortable. The belly band is wide enough but I don’t feel like it goes all the way up to my bra line, which I prefer. Plus, I love the pockets!!”

5 A lacy lingerie set with room for your belly Avidlove Lace Babydoll Maternity Lingerie Amazon Available in sizes S through 5X $16.49 See On Amazon The Avidlove Lace Babydoll Maternity Lingerie has a 4.4-star rating and more than 17,000 reviews, so it should make you a happy customer. The open front gives plenty of room for your pregnancy belly at any size. This set includes both the chemise and undies, comes in 25 colors, and is available in plus sizes. Review: “Much nicer than expected, a definite buy! The lace on the bodice is sheer, but not stretchy so for those of us that don’t have perky boobs it’s perfect because it does hold the girls up. It looks super cute & sexy on. It gives a peek-a-boo slit in the front which I liked a lot and it’s also not flimsy material so it does hold its shape & for anyone body/rolls conscious lol have to keep it real, it’s very very flattering and it wouldn’t accentuate anything u don’t want accentuated. I ordered a medium, that’s my usual size and it was perfect.”

6 Loose, stretchy maternity pajama pants Motherhood Maternity Women's Side Ruched Waist Knit Pajama Pant Amazon Available in sizes S through 3X $18.75 $19.98 See On Amazon If your version of comfortable is “no part of these pants are touching my body,” the Motherhood Maternity Women’s Side Ruched Waist Knit Pant comes pretty darn close to making that a reality. They’re lightweight, soft, loose-fitting, and have a fold-over waistband to adjust the fit as your pregnancy goes on. Review: “Very comfortable. A must have for c section mamas! My wife loves them and still wears them 5 weeks postpartum. She recommends getting your actual size since they stretch. She sized up so they fall a lot but she still loves them.”

7 A lace kimono to top off your favorite bra and undies RSLOVE Women's Lace Kimono Robe Amazon Available in sizes S through 3X $18.99 $39.99 See On Amazon If you want new lingerie you can during pregnancy and postpartum, consider a coverup like the RSLOVE Women's Lace Kimono that ties at the waist. It can adjust to fit around your baby bump or be left open and worn with other pieces, or to really surprise your partner, you can always wear it with nothing underneath. Review: “Flawless for maternity shoot! MY DIY maternity shoot went amazing! This looked amazing!! Comfy. I ordered a size up and it was perfect. Very flattering, not tight, lace was well made, looked great!”

8 A floor-length teddy for a dreamy boudoir shoot COSYOU Maternity Floral Lace Nightgown Amazon Available in sizes S through 4X $25.99 See On Amazon The COSYOU Maternity Floral Lace Nightgown is perfect if you’re looking for the perfect maternity boudoir shoot look or just something special to surprise your partner with. It has long sleeves and hits the floor, but the see-through lace and low-cut top bring all the sex appeal. Plus sizes are available, and it’s machine washable, too. Review: “Absolutely beautiful. It is see through so if you want to do a milk bath or pose in a way where you don't show anything it works great, however if you are front facing or want to wear this for an outdoor photoshoot, i recommend getting an under dress or finding matching undergarments that are the same exact color.”

9 A tank nightgown with easy-off straps for nursing Ekouaer Women's Maternity Sleeveless Dress Nightgown Amazon Available in sizes S through XXL $23.99 See On Amazon The Ekouaer Women’s Maternity Sleeveless Dress Nightgown is soft, stretchy, and breathable, which is worth a whole lot when you’re sweating through the night at 37 weeks pregnant. Of all the maternity pjs, this dress may keep you coolest, and it has button straps to make nursing access easy once baby arrives. Review: “Hands down THE BEST dress. I’m currently pregnant with baby #3 and I live in this dress! The quality is unmatchable. It’s soooo soft, stretchy and has withstood multiple washes so far. The color has not faded at all. I’m definitely buying more!”

10 Short-sleeved maternity pajamas Ekouaer Women's Maternity Nursing Pajama Set Amazon Available in sizes S through XXL $24.59 $39.99 See On Amazon If you like shorts and a loose shirt for sleeping, the Ekouaer Women’s Maternity Nursing Pajama Set is the buttery soft outfit you’ll want in every color (there are tons of options). The top is loose and comfortable but has easier nursing access than a normal T-shirt, and the shorts have an adjustable waistband. Review: “Soft, comfortable, and great for breastfeeding. Purchased a pair of these while I was pregnant and they were super comfortable. The material is super soft even after a few washes. I now use them post partum I had to get a few different colors because they are by far my favorite PJs to wear. The best part is you can wear them around the house and not feel super sloppy. I’ve worn the top with Jean shorts out before because it’s so comfy and easy to breastfeed.”

11 A long, sleeveless maternity nightgown Ekouaer Maternity Nursing Nightgown Amazon Available in sizes S through XXL $24.98 See On Amazon Ekouaer’s Maternity Nursing Nightgown is made with soft, stretchy material for a comfortable fit over your bump. The sleeveless tank top will help you stay cool at night, and the button front allows for easy breastfeeding once baby arrives. Review: “I have 2 of these and they’re awesome. Super soft and comfy. I wore them during my pregnancy and recovery. My baby is 5 months old and I’m still rockin’ these gowns. The buttons are great for quick easy access for nursing and the length is awesome cause you can wear it and not worry about showing anything.”

12 Maternity pajama pants with over-the-belly support PACBREEZE Women's Maternity Pants Amazon Available in sizes S through XXL $23.99 $28.99 See On Amazon Need some cozy pants for sleeping and lounging at home? The PACBREEZE Women’s Maternity Pants are comfortable enough to wear while you sleep, and because they don’t scream “pajama pants,” you can get away with wearing them in public. They’re soft and stretchy with a fold-over waistband to cover your bump and fit your hips postpartum. Order your pre-pregnancy size for the best fit. Review: “I LOVED these pants during my pregnancy! First off, they're super comfy. I ordered the dark grey because they were easy to pair with anything. The material is light, but soft and perfect for lounging and sleeping. Also, THEY HAVE POCKETS! This part was CRUCIAL because as a pregnant woman, I don't want to have to do more walking or getting up than necessary! I could load those pockets with my phone, snacks, and anything else I needed before waddling myself to the couch to settle in. I felt they were true to size. The band is stretchy but holds well to a growing bump. Overall, I would recommend them, especially for that last trimester and for the hospital stay.”

13 A nightgown you can wear to your delivery Ekouaer Women 3 in 1 Delivery/Labor/Maternity/Nursing Nightgown Amazon Available in sizes S through XXL $28.98 $32.99 See On Amazon The Ekouaer Women 3 in 1 Delivery/Labor/Maternity/Nursing Nightgown is perfect if you want maternity pajamas you can wear while pregnant, in the hospital, and back at home again. It’s made with super-soft modal material, comes in 22 colors and patterns, and includes long-sleeve options too. Review: “So soft and comfortable. Fit was a little bigger than I was expecting in the chest, but I'd rather have too loose than too tight when my milk comes in. Super comfy and soft. I'm 30 weeks along with twins and it fits my belly just fine with plenty of room to keep growing. I think I got a bigger size because I was worried about it not fitting my big belly but I would have been fine with my normal size. This will be perfect for labor and recovery.”

14 A spaghetti-strap maternity nightgown with lace trim Motherhood Maternity Women's Lace Trim Nursing Nightgown Amazon Available in sizes S through 3X $29.99 See On Amazon This Motherhood Maternity Women's Lace Trim Nursing Nightgown sleeveless dress is great for pregnant people who live in hot climates (or just can’t stop sweating these days). It has built-in cups — you won’t have to stuff them back in because they can’t fall out in the dryer — and nursing clips on the straps similar to other breastfeeding-friendly camis and bras. Review: “Favorite nightgown. I love this! I wear it pretty much every night. So easy to unclip to nurse. I’m bigger chested and this was supportive without a bra. Which says a lot for me because I can never go without a bra. Once more colors are available I’m ordering more!”

15 A nightgown for delivering, postpartum, and beyond Kindred Bravely Universal Labor and Delivery Gown Amazon Available in sizes S/M/L through 1X/2X $39.99 See On Amazon Looking for a labor and delivery gown you can wear before and after your baby’s birthday? Kindred Bravely’s Universal Labor and Delivery Gown has all the features you need in an L&D gown (like epidural access to your back), but is comfortable enough to wear as a nightgown. The patterns are so cute, and when you’re postpartum, it makes breastfeeding and skin-to-skin super simple. For the best fit, measure your bump to compare to their size recommendations. Review: “I bought this because I knew that I would need something to wear at home after coming home with my newborn. I didn't deliver in it so I can't speak to that functionality. I have been basically living in it since the birth of our baby though. It allows easy access for breastfeeding & skin-to-skin contact and is very comfy/soft. It does run large but I don't mind.”

16 Maternity pajamas set with shirt, pants, and robe Bearsland Maternity Women's 3 Pieces Soft Nursing Pajamas Set Amazon Available in sizes S through XXL $39.99 See On Amazon A nursing-friendly cami. Pants with an elastic waistband. A robe-style coverup with a ribbon tie. The Bearsland Maternity Women’s 3-Piece Soft Nursing Pajamas Set has all the features you’ll need during pregnancy, in the hospital, and postpartum. They’re made of soft modal fabric to boot. You can pair each piece with other articles of clothing or rock the entire 3-piece ensemble. Review: “This PJ set is AMAZING. It's light and breathable, almost like wearing nothing, which is stellar during these record high temps this summer. The material is so stretchy! And even has the adjustable elastic band on the pants!! The nursing component actually took me a second to even realize how it was there, that's how subtle it is. I bought these for the hospital and I'm absolutely delighted with my purchase. 6 stars!”

So, whether you need a comfortable new PJ set to relax in at home, or maternity lingerie to spice up your next bedroom rendezvous, Amazon has you covered — well, as covered as you want to be.