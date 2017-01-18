Let’s be honest: 40 weeks is a really long time to be pregnant. Even if you have a dream pregnancy with no complications, at some point along the way, you’re bound to feel totally over it. As your due date approaches, and you become more physically uncomfortable and impatient to meet your baby, trying different ways to induce labor becomes more and more appealing. If you’re desperate to jump start the process, there’s actually a Starbucks order to induce labor trending on social media right now, and it users say it’s worth the hype. Might as well grab yourself a refreshing iced tea and get to curb walking, right?

The supposedly labor-inducing drink in question is Starbucks’ iced passion tango tea, a delicious-looking dark red beverage, with four pumps of raspberry syrup added in. Most parents-to-be on Tik Tok are pictured drinking a venti (which they deserve), though it’s not totally clear if the size of the drink matters for this whole induction hack to work.

In 2017, Romper reported on another supposed labor-inducing Starbucks order, the Pineapple Kona Pop brewed tea. While it’s not available to order anymore, it made the rounds as the first induction drink of choice because pineapple has been rumored for years to help induce labor.

The new passion tango tea includes a blend of lemongrass, apple, and hisbicus, according to Starbucks, but it’s probably the four pumps of raspberry syrup pregnant people should be most interested in. Once you’re at term, you’ll probably start hearing recommendations from friends or folks online to drink raspberry leaf tea to induce labor. There’s not much data about how effective raspberries, or raspberry teas and extracts are at inducing you, Romper reports. Experts recommended speaking with your doctor before trying anything to induce yourself at home, but all in all, seemed to agree that raspberry products aren’t inherently dangerous.

Before you try any method of inducing labor at home, make sure you've spoken to your doctor and understand any and all risks, especially if you’re not yet at full term. And though it can be hard to hear when you’re sick of being pregnant, your baby will be here before you know it.

That being said, if you still just want to get pregnancy over with (and have cleared it with your OB-GYN), there are some expert-approved methods of induction you could try, like grabbing your partner and heading to the bedroom.