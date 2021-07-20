These Are The Sweetest Sunflower Baby Shower Ideas

If you’re looking for a bright, beautiful baby shower, you can’t beat sunflowers as the theme. With their bold colors and perky petals, sunflowers just scream happiness, which is exactly how you want your shower to make you feel. So if you’re looking to shower your, um, baby shower in sunshine, these sunflower baby shower ideas can bring on the bling — and the beauty.

“It has become evident that sunflower-themed baby showers have been popular in recent years,” Andrea Correale, an entertaining expert and president of Elegant Affairs tells Romper. “A sunflower theme is not only easy to achieve, but the payoff is undeniable, since sunflowers are versatile flowers that everyone adores.” And if you’re looking for ways to add some sophistication to your shower, there are simple ways to make it stunning. “For the yellow enthusiasts, if you want to make your floral arrangements or centerpieces pop, you can line the inside of any clear vase with citrus fruit slices, such as lemons or oranges,” says Correale. “Simply place them along the sides of the glass after putting a lovely sunflower inside. Add in some black-eyed Susans, and it is finished!”

Looking for ways to finesse your floral baby shower motif? These products can help make your Helianthus (read: sunflower) party pretty and pop.

1 Sunflower Baby Shower Balloons Sunflower Baby Shower Decorations Amazon $22.98 see on amazon Show off all the shades of a sunflower with this cute baby shower decoration set. It comes with a bounty of balloons in varying yellow tones, along with a 7 foot sunflower silk and plastic vine. To bring the theme home, there’s a gold banner that reads: “You are my sunshine.”

2 Sunflower Baby Shower Balloon Boxes Gold Transparent Balloon Boxes Amazon $20.95 see on amazon Oh, baby! Your baby shower will be even more beautiful with these balloon boxes. The gold transparent boxes match the sunflower theme, and they come with 30 letters so that you can spell anything you want, like the word “baby” or “love,” or even your little one’s name.

3 Sunflower Baby Shower Photo Frame Sunflowers Photo Prop Frame Printable Etsy $5.59 see on etsy Even Great Aunt Alice will want to get into the shot when you have this sweet photo frame from Etsy seller magnoliapapersandco. It is a digital download, and you can edit the text to include your baby shower date along with your and your partner’s name.

4 Sunflower Baby Shower Backdrop Sunflower Baby Shower Backdrop Amazon $18.99 see on amazon This bright and beautiful sunflower baby shower backdrop will be the perfect place to take all of those precious family pics. Place it as its own standalone photo booth backdrop, or use it to go behind your dessert table for images that will be as cheerful as your baby.

5 Sunflower Baby Shower Cupcake Stand Sunflower Baby Shower Cupcake Stand Oriental Trading $9.99 see on oriental trading This stand gives your cupcakes a cute way to show off. Made from chipboard, it stands a short yet sweet 9 ¼” x 12 ¾”. You can put it on your dessert table or even as a centerpiece for small sandwiches and other treats.

6 Sunflower Baby Shower Game Sunflower Baby Shower Game Etsy $4.63 see on etsy Your baby shower party game will be on point with these cute printables. From “Who Knows Mommy Best?” to “Guess the Baby Food Game,” you’ll have hours of sunny fun.

7 Sunflower Baby Shower Diaper Raffle Tickets 50 Sunflower Diaper Raffle Tickets Amazon $8.99 see on amazon Your guests will rave over this sunflower baby shower raffle. But this is a pay-to-play raffle: friends and fam will have to fork over a pack of diapers in order to be included in the drawing.

8 Sunflower Baby Shower Tummy Tape Measure Tummy Measure Baby Shower Game Amazon $9.99 see on amazon Sure, it’s not technically sunflower specific, but with its yellow and black coloring, it’ll match your theme well. And the game, which has guests take as much tape as they think will wrap around your big ‘ol belly, is a classic game that’s always a crowd pleaser.

9 Sunflower Baby Shower Party Favors Sunflower Keychains Pendants Amazon $7.99 see on amazon Send your guests off with some sunshine with these sunflower keychains. The 12-pack of sunflowers are made from soft PVC and are odorless and fadeless. Your family and friends will never lose their keys again.

10 Sunflower Baby Shower Invites Sunflower Field Baby Shower Invitations Basic Invite $9.99 see on basic invite The Sunflower Field Baby Shower Invitations from Basic Invite allows you to completely customize your card. Not only can you choose the colors, but you can also select a shape (think square, round, bracket, or ticket-shaped). You can add in the text right on the screen to see exactly how your invite will look. It even comes with peel and seal envelopes so you won’t have to worry about licking gross glue.

11 Sunflower Baby Shower Invitation Sunflower Baby Shower Invitation for a Girl Zazzle $2.66 see on zazzle You can’t get more gorgeous than this stunning sunflower baby shower invitation. The 5x7 full-color invite can be customized with photos and text on the other side at no additional charge. And the envelopes can be color-coordinated and even have liners to match the invitation, too.

12 Sunflower Baby Shower Seed Packets Personalized Sunflower Seed Packs Etsy $25 see on etsy Send your guests home with a little sunshine. It can help their garden grow. These sunflower seed packets from FunGifts4All come in a set of 25. They can be personalized with either the mom-to-be’s name or the baby’s name, along with the shower or due date.

13 Sunflower Baby Shower Soap Favors Sunflower Soap Favors Set of 10 Etsy $35 see on etsy What shower would be complete without a little soap? Etsy seller SeasideSoapKitchen has these precious sunflower soaps that can be great as a gift or as a prize at your party. The greeting tag can be personalized, and each soap is individually wrapped in a bag with a ribbon bow.

14 Sunflower Baby Shower Party Supplies Sunflower Party Supplies Walmart $40.98 see on Walmart Having a beautiful baby shower is one thing — but cleaning up after it is entirely another. This sunflower party supplies set allows you to ditch all the disposables when the shower is over. It comes with a table cover, dinner and dessert plates, forks, napkins, and even mini fruit forks, too.

15 Sunflower Baby Shower Yard Sign Personalized Rustic Sunflower Yard Sign Oriental Trading $19.99 see on oriental trading No one will question where the party’s at with this personalized rustic sunflower yard sign. You can customize it with any text so that out-of-town family and friends don’t accidentally drive by your house.

A sunflower baby shower is a sweet way to welcome your little one into the world. Its cheerful design, along with its bright colors, will make your shower feel extra sweet as you let the sun shine in on this special time in your life.