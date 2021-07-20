These Are The Sweetest Sunflower Baby Shower Ideas

If you’re looking for a bright, beautiful baby shower, you can’t beat sunflowers as the theme. With their bold colors and perky petals, sunflowers just scream happiness, which is exactly how you want your shower to make you feel. So if you’re looking to shower your, um, baby shower in sunshine, these sunflower baby shower ideas can bring on the bling — and the beauty.
“It has become evident that sunflower-themed baby showers have been popular in recent years,” Andrea Correale, an entertaining expert and president of Elegant Affairs tells Romper. “A sunflower theme is not only easy to achieve, but the payoff is undeniable, since sunflowers are versatile flowers that everyone adores.” And if you’re looking for ways to add some sophistication to your shower, there are simple ways to make it stunning. “For the yellow enthusiasts, if you want to make your floral arrangements or centerpieces pop, you can line the inside of any clear vase with citrus fruit slices, such as lemons or oranges,” says Correale. “Simply place them along the sides of the glass after putting a lovely sunflower inside. Add in some black-eyed Susans, and it is finished!”
Looking for ways to finesse your floral baby shower motif? These products can help make your Helianthus (read: sunflower) party pretty and pop.
A sunflower baby shower is a sweet way to welcome your little one into the world. Its cheerful design, along with its bright colors, will make your shower feel extra sweet as you let the sun shine in on this special time in your life.