These Boy Names Will Fit Your Taurus Baby Perfectly

Have a due date between April 20 and May 20? Look out, you’ve got a bull on your hands, otherwise known as a Taurus baby. The second sign in the modern Zodiac calendar, Taurus babes are stubborn and set in their ways (re: bull!), but are also reliable and stalwart. They’re great listeners and are considered very dependable. Not too shabby, eh? Keeping all that in mind, naturally certain Taurus boy names may instantly occur to you.

For instance, how about Alexander? Greek for defender of men, how’s that for a name that evokes a strong-willed soul? Or how about John after famous Taurus comedian John Oliver? There’s a guy who uses his bullishness to school audiences in style on his show Last Week Tonight.

Or maybe you want to focus on some of their more powerful characteristics like the fact that Taurus individuals are generally seen to esteem integrity above all else. This proud trait is one you can honor with a name like Kareem which means noble or Constantine which means constant.

Looking for more options? Use this list to direct your Taurus boy name brainstorm and gather a great group of options to choose from in the process.

1 Liam Edwin Tan /E+/Getty Images Liam is an Irish name that means strong-willed warrior. For a bull babe, what could be more appropriate?

2 Max Max comes from the name Maximillion, which means the greatest. For a Zodiac sign with a tendency to be set in their ways, a Taurus might feel this name fits them perfectly.

3 Ekon A popular Nigerian name, Ekon means strong. For a Taurus boy name it has the benefit of being very unique and totally apropos.

4 Aaron In Hebrew the name Aaron is sometimes interpreted to mean “mountain of strength.” Instilling that attitude in a child is a great way to set them up for success with an ideal Taurus boy name.

5 Griffin When it comes to mythical characters, Middle English defined a ​​ griffin of 'gryphon’ as a creature with the head and wings of an eagle and the body of a lion. Now there’s a combo that perfectly describes a Taurus boy name.

6 Everett Brave and hardy are the meanings behind Everett in old German. For Taurus boys who often display ambition and mental tenacity, this name makes a good one.

7 Warrick In Old German, Warrick means leader who defends. Instill in your boy a spirit of loyalty and concern for his friends by naming him this.

8 Ezekiel ridvan_celik/E+/Getty Images If you’re looking for Taurus boy names with a Biblical connection, Ezekiel makes for a good choice. It means “God will strengthen.”

9 Harold Harold is derived from the Old English name Hereweald and means army commander. You could take that literally or use it as a metaphor to encourage your son to be a leader among men.

10 Kane Looking for Taurus boy names with options. Consider Kane. In Irish it means Battlefield. In Japanese it means golden. And in Hawaiian it means man.

11 Lewis Think your boy has a future being famous? Well then Lewis is the Taurus boy name for him. It means renowned in Old German.

12 Marcus You have to look to ancient Latin to find the meaning of Marcus which is dedicated to Mars. Mars in this instance refers to the Roman god of fertility.

13 Milo Milo is thought to be a Latin derivative of a word meaning soldier. If your boy has a fighter’s heart from the start, consider Milo.

14 Donovan Here’s a good one for Taurus boy names: Donovan. In Irish it means chieftain. For all their bossiness and stubbornness, your Taurus child will likely think they’re the chief of the family.

15 Cayden Cayden is an American name that means fighter. A popular modern name, it’s a nice twist on a timeless meaning.

16 Dustin franckreporter/E+/Getty Images Here’s one you might not have considered. Did you know Dustin comes from Old Norse and mean’s Thor’s stone? How’s that for a powerful first name?

17 Morgan A unisex Celtic name, Morgan means bright sea. Given the charisma of Taurus boys, Morgan makes an excellent moniker.

18 Tiger Powerful cat is obviously the meaning behind the name Tiger. And the evocative might just be the perfect choice for a Taurus boy not afraid of authority.

19 Wyatt Brave, strong, and hardy are the three words most associated with the Old English name of Wyatt. There are also strong cowboy connotations given it’s prevalence in the wild west of yore.

20 Frederick How’s this for a nice balance for a headstrong Taurus baby: Frederick means peace and power. If your child can marry the two, there’s no stopping what they can do in life.

21 Patrick Patrick means nobleman. And if you apply the fundamental idea of being noble, that’s not a shabby Taurus boy name afterall.

22 Charles Another Taurus characteristic is that they prefer to go their own way. And Charles means free man. Fits perfectly.

23 Albert Noble and famous is the meaning behind Charles. Consider it one step beyond Charles on your list of great Taurus boy names.

24 Alastair Alastair means the “one who repels men.” Meaning he can fight off anything that comes for him.

25 Edel In Old German, Edel means splendid and noble. That’s a lot to live up to, but chances are you Taurus boy is game for it.

Now go sharpen your pencil and write down these fantastic Taurus boy names to pick the perfect name for your child.