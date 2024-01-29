Taylor Swift is an icon, America’s sweetheart, a musical genius, but above all — she’s a storyteller. And every song of hers somehow puts you right in the middle of the story, it’s magic. But all of these stories also need names, and if you’re looking for some Taylor Swift-inspired baby names, it’s not a bad idea to just listen to a bunch of her songs in a row until you get a pretty great list.
Whether you’re a huge Swiftie fan or just like the vibes Taylor brings, finding baby names inspired by Swift really isn’t that hard. You can go fairly obvious and give your baby Taylor’s own name as a nod to the singer (the name has actually gotten less popular since Taylor’s 2006 album debut, so it could be a pretty unique option), or you could go more subtle and choose names that are part of Taylor Swift’s legacy, like Abigail from the song “Fifteen.” So many of the names in Taylor’s songs are from literature — Romeo and Juliet, Peter and Wendy — but this list includes some great options for baby names inspired by Taylor Swift without being too generic. If you’re a fan of vintage or retro names, you’re in extra good luck because Taylor really seems to choose those above other, more modern names in her songs. So pick a favorite here, even if you’re not sure of the song it comes from or know much about the lyrics — these Taylor Swift baby names are for everyone.
Classic, sweet, and lovely — those are the best words to describe these baby boy and girl names inspired by Taylor Swift. Don’t forget to make your baby a friendship bracelet.