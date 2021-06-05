Fertility issues can be incredibly emotional. When a friend is trying to conceive a baby it can be hard to know how to offer support. Is bringing up the subject taboo? Can you try to help them laugh about it? What kind of texts can you send to a friend trying to conceive?

Perhaps what’s most important is to consider your friend’s feelings and personality first before you hit send. Consider that what you say in a text needs to pass the inflection test (meaning, can they hear your tone in your words?). If something you think is funny might not come off that way in text form, reconsider. Being sensitive to someone struggling with conception is paramount. If they’re undergoing fertility treatment, drugs may make them more emotional. Others might feel anxious or depressed. Seeing your friend for who they are as a person and not a patient can help humanize their experience and make them feel less alone.

So yes, do reach out via text, but do it in a way that lets them know you’re there and ready to listen if they need to talk and share and vent or maybe even just let them cry for a bit.

Supportive Texts To Send A Friend Trying To Conceive

Sending words of encouragement and support are vital for a friend in the midst of trying to conceive. For many, the long, slow process of conception can feel never-ending. Knowing you’re in their corner can help.

“Here for you.”

“Tell me more about what’s going on.”

“Is there anything I can do for you this week?”

“If you need to talk, I’m available.”

“Want me to come with you to your next appointment?”

“Want to go for a walk?”

“Can I bring you dinner?”

“I know this is bad news and I’m so sorry.”

“May I take treat you to lunch to catch up?”

Funny Texts To Send A Friend Trying To Conceive

Disclaimer: Read the room. If you think your pal is up to a little humor, then by all means, send them a funny text. But be careful not to be too flippant lest you make matters worse.

“Want to come over and not talk about it?”

“Snuggle in embies.”

“Praying that this is your cycle!”

“Trying is the fun part” said no infertile couple ever.

“I heard Clomid is a gateway drug. True?”

“May the embryos be ever in your favor.”

“Are you on fertility drugs or are you just happy to see me?”

“I hereby grant you permission to smack the next person who tells you “Just relax, it’ll happen.”

“Want to come over to my house and punch my throw pillows for a bit?”

“I have it on good medical authority that chocolate helps.”

FreshSplash/E+/Getty Images

Understanding Texts To Send Someone Trying To Conceive

“It’s OK to cry.”

“Some days are going to be shitty. And that’s OK.”

“Thinking of you today.”

“It’s OK to be selfish right now.”

“Remember, I’m here for you if you need me.”

“I know this is rough and it hurts and I’m with you.”

“I’m hurting with you.”

“Feel free to scream at will.”

“Sending you hugs.”

“You’re allowed to be angry.”

Texts To Send A Friend After Miscarriage

Miscarriages can be isolating, scary experiences. Help your friend know that they don’t have to shoulder their grief alone with these text ideas.

“I’m so sorry for your loss.”

“I’m thinking of you.”

“I’m not sure what to say, but I’m here for you.”

“Please don’t hesitate to reach out if you need anything.”

“Sending you all the love.”

“Here to talk anytime.”

“If you need to get away for a bit, my door is always open.”

“You’ve been in my thoughts. How are you doing?

“❤️”

Use your words wisely and your friend will feel supported while they continue their fertility journey.