American Girl is known for the rich backstories and historical references they make with their dolls and stories, so it only makes sense that a Disney Princess could do the perfect crossover... especially when that doll is Moana. Available for pre-order on Nov. 27, the American Girl Moana doll is an incredibly perfect replica of everyone’s favorite Polynesian princess. She’s in that great American Girl style with the cute front teeth, vinyl arms and legs, and a soft body, and comes dressed in her Moana 2 outfit with a pendant necklace that opens to reveal a sea star given to her by her little sister — a new character in the franchise.

The American Girl Moana collection includes an adorable accessory set, which comes with a plush Pua pig and a Heihei rooster toy so she can live all of her favorite scenes with her besties. The accessory set also has an oar (with Maui’s signature on one side, just like from the first movie) and a floral lei to go around Moana’s head. There’s no word yet on any other Moana accessories and products to come from American Girl, but I love the idea of this Moana doll playing right alongside other American Girl dolls in a 1950s ice cream shop or classroom. Maybe dress her in a soccer uniform, too? The American Girl Moana doll is the standard 18” doll size, so she should fit in with all of your favorite American Girl pieces.

The American Girl Moana doll and accessories are available for pre-order on Nov. 27 on the American Girl website, and will be available to purchase in American Girl stores on Dec. 2.

American Girl

This is sure to be a hot Christmas present, especially after your kids get a chance to fall in love with Moana 2, which will also be released on Nov. 27. The perfect Thanksgiving plans? Watching Moana 2 and then pre-ordering the doll. The American Girl Moana doll will cost $135, and the accessory set will cost $40.

The American Girl Moana doll isn’t the first Disney x American Girl collab, however. The collection of American Girl Disney Princesses started earlier this year, with the brands launching Cinderella, Ariel, and Tiana in American Girl forms. Over the summer, Rapunzel joined the crew, and now Moana in November. Personally, I’m waiting for my very own American Girl Belle doll so I can live every 1990s girlhood dream I ever had. Actually, get Pocahontas in there, too.