Dad, baby, and dog in matching Christmas pajamas
These Matching Christmas Pajamas For Babies & Pups Are So Doggone Cute

A bunch of them are on sale, too.

Getting your family matching Christmas pajamas is such a fun tradition. Whether you live in them all month long or hand them out on Christmas Eve to wear to bed, they make everyone feel a little extra festive. If it’s your baby’s first Christmas (and you also have a fur baby), you definitely need dog & baby matching Christmas pajamas this year. Because the only thing cuter than a puppy dog in pajamas is when they match their baby bestie.

If you decide to go for the matching Christmas PJs for your “kids” this year, you should definitely set up some cute, at-home photo ops. With a few simple tricks — like adjusting the exposure of your photo and toying around with Portrait mode — you can take some seriously beautiful images using your trusty smartphone. Find the perfect caption about it being baby’s first Christmas, and hit post to bring a little love and light to your friends’ timelines.

So many of these matching Christmas jammies are on sale right now, and available in kids’ and adults’ sizes too, should you want to get the whole fam in on the fun.

Dog & baby matching PJs in a festive rainbow tree print from Primary

These Primary pajamas come in a classic Fair Isle print with a modern rainbow color scheme. They’re made with 100% GOTS-certified organic cotton, so there are no toxic chemicals in their footies or puppy PJs.

Baby Organic Zip Footie in Festive Fair Isle
Pet Organic PJ Top in Festive Fair Isle
A nostalgic Christmas matching PJ set from Petite Plume

If you’re going to take Christmas pictures, these jammies are perfect for a little photoshoot. Look at that tiny collar, would you? If your pup isn’t comfortable in full-on pajamas, the bandana is a nice way to match baby without forcing Fido into a shirt.

Winter Nostalgia Cambridge Romper
Winter Nostalgia Dog Bandana
These adorable ornament dog & baby PJs from Monica + Andy

These Monica + Andy PJs are covered in cute little ornaments and have red trim accents. They’re made with 100% organic cotton and yes, they also come in adult sizes.

Baby Matching Two-Piece Pajama Set
Pet Matching Family Pajamas
A black and white buffalo check with red trim thanks to Gerber

Hello, very affordable dog and baby matching PJs. This red, black, and white check pattern is a wintertime classic, and the simple red bandana is one your dog can wear again come Valentine’s Day.

Baby & Toddler Neutral Buffalo Plaid Snug Fit Footed Pajamas
Red Pet Bandana
Dog & baby pajamas with colorful presents galore from trusy Hanna Andersson

Hanna Andersson’s pajamas are just the right thickness, super soft, and always come in the best prints and patterns. These modern PJs are adorned in presents of all colors, but if they’re not your cup of tea, peruse their other family matching PJs for dog and baby options.

Baby Modern Merry Matching Family Pajamas
Pet Modern Merry Matching Family Pajamas
Classic red plaid matching PJs for babies & dogs courtesy of Honest

If you want cute plaid PJs without spending a ton of money, check out Honest’s Christmas jammies this year. This little gingham print is available in baby and toddler PJ sets and doggie bandanas.

Organic Cotton Holiday Matching Family Baby Sleep & Play Pajamas
Organic Cotton Holiday Matching Family Pajamas Pet Bandana
Striped dog & baby matching Christmas pajamas available at Leveret

These classic green and red striped PJs are a snug-fit cotton material made without scratchy tags. Maybe your pup wouldn’t feel it through their fur, but your baby will certainly appreciate that little detail.

Kid's Footed Cotton Red & Green Stripes Pajamas
Dog Red & Green Stripes Pajamas
A glam take on matching Christmas jammies from Posh Peanut

If you want Christmas PJs with a little sass, then these leopard print Santa PJs are the ones for you. Grab a one-piece zip-up pajama for baby and a bandana for your pup.

Lana Claus Convertible One Piece
Lana Claus Dog Bandana
Matching dog & baby pajamas with happy little trees available at Clover

Christmas is all about the red and green color scheme, and this pattern delivers. Sleep and plays are so nice this time of year, and this one from Clover is designed to be comfy yet durable.

Soft & Stretchy Zipper Footie
Pet Bandana
Magnetic reindeer jammies for dog & baby from Magnetic Me

Magnetic Me’s jammies have magnetic front closures instead of snaps or a zipper, making them a breeze to take on and off for diaper changes. The matching bandana for your pooch is made with the same soft and stretchy modal PJ material.

Merry and Bright Modal Magnetic Parent Favorite Footie
Merry and Bright Modal Dog Bandana
Matching flannel PJ shirts for dog & baby from Old Navy

The fact that Old Navy made a collared flannel pajama shirt for the dogs...amazing. Grab Fido a flannel and score a matching set for your baby or toddler. They’ll look like a mini grownup in these PJs.

Unisex Matching Print Pajama Set for Toddler & Baby
Matching Print Flannel Shirt for Pets
Holiday cityscape dog & baby pajamas spotted at Target

Target’s Wondershop PJs are one of the more affordable matching sets out there this year. The pet outfit is designed to fit equally well on cats or dogs.

Baby Holiday City Matching Family Footed Pajama
Holiday City Matching Family Cat and Dog Pajamas
May your fur babies and your baby babies look extra precious together this year. Take all the pictures you can in their matching ‘fits.