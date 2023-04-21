What are your Mother’s Day plans this year? Did your partner make brunch reservations at your favorite local eatery, or are you getting together as a family to celebrate all the moms you love? Maybe you’re getting a night off to grab dinner with friends, you lucky duck. In any case, if you need Mother’s Day outfit ideas, it’s time to start window shopping (as in, opening lots of internet tabs until you find *just* the thing).

Since Mother’s Day happens to take place in the spring, there are so many amazing new sun dresses, sandals, and skirts being released for the season. It’s a great time to buy a special outfit for yourself that you’ll actually enjoy wearing through the summer, unlike some other holidays (*cough cough,* St. Patrick’s Day) that cause you to have a hard time rewearing your new purchase year-round. For Mother’s Day, you can browse through all the breezy dresses, delicate blouses, and fun accessories your heart desires — and maybe even choose a new bag that isn’t big enough to fit snacks for a whole family.

Time to start envisioning yourself, looking radiant in your new favorite blouse, enjoying a fancy breakfast out (while maybe still wrangling a child or two, but looking every bit as gorgeous as you deserve).

1 A stunning jumpsuit with all the color Take Me Away Floral Print Wide Leg Jumpsuit Rebdolls Available in sizes S through 5X $69.90 see on rebdolls You should get a standing ovation in any room you enter wearing this outfit. The Take Me Away Floral Print Wide Leg Jumpsuit from Rebdolls has such a cool silhouette, with the cute cut up top and too-cool wide legs down low. The pattern sparks joy, as does the fact that this little number comes with pockets.

2 A quilted top with the prettiest back ASOS DESIGN Volume Sleeve Smock Top in Patchwork ASOS Available in sizes 0 through 14 $54 see on asos This ASOS DESIGN Volume Sleeve Smock Top is probably the only item of clothing that looks like a quilt in the best way possible. It’s perfect for springtime cottagecore vibes, and the floral patterns and mix of pastels make it a super cute Mother’s Day outfit for any sort of celebration.

3 This vibrant blue linen midi dress Linen-Blend Dress H&M Available in sizes XS through XL $26.25 $34.99 see on H&M H&M’s linen-blend dress comes in black, a rainbow of pastels, and this beautiful blue print. The calf-length hem would look so good with heeled sandals, and the adjustable straps will help you achieve the perfect length. Bonus points: it’s lined, so no worries about your undies peaking through — ain’t nobody got time for that.

4 Springtime-y headbands with embroided florals Everly Embroidered Twist Headband Anthropologie $28 see on anthropologie If you want to dress up an outfit you already own, consider popping on one of these Everly Embroidered Twist Headbands from Anthropologie. The colors will go with just about anything, and the vivid tones on the embroidery add the perfect amount of color. This will definitely be the most complimented part of your Mother’s Day outfit.

5 A peek-a-boo dress in the happiest color Rose Tie Front Midi A-Line Dress Rebdolls Available in sizes S through 5X $64.90 see on rebdolls This bright yellow Rose Tie Front Midi A-Line Dress from size-inclusive brand Rebdolls will have you looking like a ray of sunshine when you walk in to Mother’s Day brunch. All of the little details — the button front, bow tie front, and off-the-shoulder sleeves — make this a show stopper you’ll want to wear to every special occasion.

6 Strappy sandals with a low heel Vita Tie Up Sandal in Seafoam Zou Xou Available in sizes 36 through 42 $185 see on zou xou The subtle blue of these Zou Xou Vita Tie Up Sandals in Seafoam would add a little brightness to an otherwise dull outfit, but is muted enough that they’re still easy to wear. The shoes are handmade in Argentina using real leather, so they’re made to last for many years of Mother’s Day looks.

7 A bright plaid maxi dress with bow details Women's Smocked Dress Tea Collection Available in sizes XS through XL $139 see on tea collection Want a Mother’s Day dress you can match your kids in? Tea Collection’s Women’s Smocked Dress comes in three patterns, all of which pair perfectly with baby, toddler, and kids’ shirts and dresses on their site. It’s made with 100% cotton madras fabric, has adjustable straps, and the feature of all features: pockets.

8 Bright mules to level up any outfit Journee Collection Lorenna Mule DSW Available in sizes 6 through 12 $54.99 see on DSW Whether you need a dressy summer sandal to go with a dress, or to spice up a pair of jeans and a tee you already own for the holiday, these Journee Collection Lorenna Mules will do the job. The stretchy band ensures they won’t dig into your feet, and the variety of colors gives you a lot of options to choose from.

9 A jumpsuit with embroided flower details Ditsy Floral Square Neck Jumpsuit Cider Available in sizes XS through XL $34 see on cider There’s something so retro and 1970s-amazing about this Ditsy Floral Square Neck Jumpsuit from Cider. Maybe it’s the belt loops or the wide leg cut. In any case, should definitely top your list of Mother’s Day outfit ideas. It’s every bit as cute as a dress, but even more functional.

10 This stunning floral dress Bow-Back Puff-Sleeve Dress in Liberty® Meadow Song Fabric J. Crew Available in sizes 00 through 24 $328 see on j. crew J. Crew’s Bow-Back Puff-Sleeve Dress in Liberty® Meadow Song Fabric is everything a Mother’s Day outfit should be, honestly. The happy floral print, the flare skirt, the bow detail on the back — it just has it all. The silhouette would look equally beautiful dressed up with heels and a clutch, or dressed down with sandals and sunnies.

11 The cutest little bag you’ve ever seen Mini Knot Satchel Anthropologie $68 see on anthropologie It’s Mother’s Day for Pete’s sake, and on this one day of the year, you should not have to carry a bag the size of a small carry-on loaded with your kids’ stuff. The Mini Knot Satchel from Anthropologie is on-trend and oh-so-adorable. It comes in a few bright colors, as well as more neutral hues if you want something more versatile.

12 An off-the-shoulder shirt in the best shade of red Off-the-shoulder Blouse with Eyelet Embroidery H&M Available in sizes XS through XXL $22.50 $29.99 see on H&M Grabbing brunch out with your family? This Off-the-shoulder Blouse with Eyelet Embroidery with H&M would look right at home with any pair of jeans you choose, and some simple sandals or white sneakers. You’ll definitely wear this top again when it’s time for summer barbecues and Fourth of July fireworks.

13 This green gingham sun dress Never Fully Dressed Plus Size Textured Smock Midi Dress ASOS Available in sizes XL and XXL $90.20 $164 see on asos If green is your color, the Never Fully Dressed Plus Size Textured Smock Midi Dress from ASOS will be your new favorite wardrobe item. The stretchy bodice offers you maximum comfort and the perfect fit, while the just-at-the-ankle length and flared skirt offer some interest to the silhouette. And who doesn’t love gingham for spring?

14 A floral blouse with the prettiest details ASOS DESIGN Curve Long Sleeve Tie Front Shirred Cuff Blouse ASOS Available in sizes 12 through 26 $43 see on ASOS Ugh, that draped front! The ruffled sleeves! This ASOS DESIGN Curve Long Sleeve Tie Front Shirred Cuff Blouse is so dang pretty, and the mustard hue is complemented by the little blush flower print. It’s brunch appropriate, good for hosting at home, and would look cute dressed up for evening drinks with your mom friends.

15 A heart necklace perfect for layering Etched Heart Station Necklace Madewell $17.99 $28 see on madewell Tap in to all the love surrounding Mother’s Day with this subtle Etched Heart Station Necklace from Madewell. On its own, it’s a simple, sweet necklace with a little more interest than your average gold chain. It also works well layered with other necklaces if you’re the more is more type.

16 Statement earrings that still look delicate Pearl Bow Statement Earrings Madewell $32 see on madewell Looking for more of a standout accessory? These Madewell Pearl Bow Statement Earrings add a touch of prim and pretty to any outfit, and thanks to their color, they’ll go with just about anything. Everyone is going to want to know where you got these, so be prepared to drop the link in your group chat.

17 A figure-flattering wrap dress Knox Rose™ Women's Short Sleeve Wrap Dress Target Available in sizes XS through 4X $40 see on target If you want a dress that feels special, but not over-the-top, the Knox Rose™ Women's Short Sleeve Wrap Dress available at Target should fit the bill. The double ruffle on the bottom is super feminine, as is the wrap top, and but the color tones it all down a bit and makes it wearable.

18 Dressy sandals you can still chase the kids in Dolce Vita Hapi Sandal DSW Available in sizes 5 through 13, including wide $114.99 see on DSW If you need a spruced up shoe to finish off your Mother’s Day outfit, consider the Dolce Vita Hapi Sandal. The slight heel gives you a little *something* but it’s not a true heel, so it’ll be plenty comfortable and easy to keep up with your kids as needed (though, hopefully, you get some time off duty on your special day).

19 A bright blue blouse Pintucked Cutout Ruffle Neck Top LOFT Available in sizes XXS through XXL $45.46 $64.95 see on loft Are you hosting a big Mother’s Day lunch with the family at home? The Pintucked Cutout Ruffle Neck Top from LOFT is a comfortable, 100% cotton shirt that would feel nearly as comfortable as a T-shirt, but look way better in photos later. Plus, it’s a breezy top you’ll likely wear all summer long.

20 A statement blouse for ruffle-lovers Maeve Ruffled Off-The-Shoulder Blouse Anthropologie Available in sizes XXS through XL $148 see on anthropologie It’s giving most fashionable mother at the country club, but in a really great way. The Maeve Ruffled Off-The-Shoulder Blouse is not for the faint of heart, with its big, ruffly neckline, bold pleats, and blue and white striped material. It also comes in solid black if you like the top, but want to tone it down a bit.

21 A wrap dress as bright as your personality Ava & Viv™ Women's Balloon Long Sleeve Woven Dress Target Available in sizes XXL through 4X $35 see on target If you like color, you’ll love the Ava & Viv™ Women's Balloon Long Sleeve Woven Dress from the in-house Target brand. It’s got all the swing and movement you’d want in a summer dress, and the abstract pattern and bold hues make it stand out. Put on your favorite pair of hoops with this and there you have it.

22 A neutral maxi skirt that still reads spring Tiered Gingham Maxi Skirt for Women Old Navy Available in sizes XS through 4X $39.99 see on old navy OK, but if color is usually not your thing, you don’t have to go all in just in the name of Mother’s Day. This Tiered Gingham Maxi Skirt for Women feels feminine and pretty without any crazy colors or flowers galore. You can mix and match it with so many different tops year-round.

23 A bright geometric maxi dress Yarima Halterneck-Tie Midi Dress Sikaa Available in sizes 4 through 12 $115 $230 see on sikaa Not all Mother’s Day outfits require floral prints and ruffles. This Yarima Halterneck-Tie Midi Dress by the brand Sikaa is super chic with its halter neck, sleeveless silhouette. It’s made of a high quality silk satin material, and the lime green and blue print is inspired by geometric African designs.

24 A breezy dress you’ll reach for all summer Waist-Defined Puff-Sleeve Printed Mini Shirt Dress for Women Old Navy Available in sizes XS through 4X $22 $39.99 see on old navy It seems like puff sleeves are having a moment, huh? And Old Navy’s Waist-Defined Puff-Sleeve Printed Mini Shirt Dress for Women makes them look good. This flared mini dress would look so cute on you at your Mother’s Day picnic, and on Saturday mornings at the farmer’s market the rest of the spring and summer too.

25 A sunshine yellow skirt RHODE x Target Women's Dainty Lotus Print Midi Skirt Target Available in sizes XXS through 4X $30 see on target The RHODE x Target Women's Dainty Lotus Print Midi Skirt is such a happy color, and it would pair so well with a crisp white T-shirt for Mother’s Day lunch with the fam. It’s actually part of a two-piece set, and you can purchase the matching wrap blouse from Target too, if that’s more your vibe.

So, have you settled on your Mother’s Day look for this year? Be sure to stand front and center in all the photos with your little ones today.