If your kid can’t stop shouting “cowbunga” and quoting the latest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem movie (which is a really fun watch, whether you’re new to the turtles or a long-time fan), then you already know what they’re going to ask to dress up as for Halloween this year. There are so many Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Halloween costumes available online right now, and they’re undoubtedly heading to stores near you too. So, what are you in the market for: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles kids’ costumes, dresses for adults, baby jumpsuits with shells and printed-on abs? There’s a Ninja Turtles costume out there in every style and size.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem hit theaters on Aug. 2, so it’s a favorite of lots of kids right now, and you’ll see way more turtles than usual while out trick-or-treating this year. Plus, it should be available to stream soon, so its fanbase will only keep growing between now and October 31.

No matter how many members of your family want to get in on the TMNT fun, there are costumes available for everyone, from babies to grownups. So, try on some turtle shells and grab a colorful eye mask to embody your favorite crime-fighting reptile.

1 A Donatello Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles costume for kids Kids' Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Donatello Halloween Costume Jumpsuit with Mask Target $25 see on target Most TMNT costumes don’t actually include a turtle face mask, but the children’s costumes at Target this year do — in fact, the jumpsuit comes with a mask, shell, belt, and elbow and knee pads. If your kid wants to wield Donatello’s signature staff, you can purchase it separately.

2 A Raphael Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles costume Kids' Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Raphael Halloween Costume Jumpsuit with Mask Target $25 see on target Raphael is a little sarcastic and rebellious, which could be exactly why your kid loves him. This costume includes a printed jumpsuit, removable shell, and face mask. The character’s iconic handheld sais set is sold separately.

3 A Leonardo Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles costume Kids' Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Leonardo Halloween Costume Jumpsuit with Mask Target $25 see on target The leader of the group of mutant reptile bros, Leonardo is usually the responsible, strategic one. Your kid can embody him in this jumpsuit, shell, and mask set from Target. Leonardo always has his katana nearby, so don’t forget to add it to cart if your kid wants it too.

4 A Michaelangelo Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles costume Kids' Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Michelangelo Halloween Costume Jumpsuit with Mask Target $25 see on target Last but not least, the wise-cracking, pizza-obsessed Michelangelo. His costume includes the same jumpsuit-shell-mask combo as the other three turtles’. Grab his (very cool looking) nunchucks from Spirit Halloween.

5 An adaptive Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles costume Kids' Adaptive Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem Leonardo Halloween Costume Target $35 see on target If your kid loves Leonardo (and the new Mutant Mayhem movie), this is the Halloween costume for them. This adaptive jumpsuit comes with a light-up “L” belt, eye mask, turtle shell that attaches to the back of a wheelchair, and built-in muscles.

6 A kids’ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle dress costume Kids' Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem Michelangelo Halloween Costume Dress Target $35 see on target If your kid prefers a bit of glam with their butt-kicking, this Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem Halloween Costume Dress has the cutest sparkly tulle skirt. The costume set comes with the dress, shell, and signature mask, and there’s a version available for whichever turtle your little one wants to portray.

7 A baby Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Costume Baby Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Coverall Costume Spirit Halloween $36.99 see on spirit halloween If you live somewhere where it gets chilly around Halloween, keep your baby cozy in this little hooded costume. It zips on and off easily and comes with a mask in each of the turtles’ signature color so you can choose from all four characters.

8 A Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles dress costume for babies Baby Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Dress Costume Spirit Halloween $36.99 see on spirit halloween This little dress looks almost too cute to kick butt in, but your baby can probably manage. This costume set includes the dress itself (those little sleeves!), green leggings, and a headband with interchangeable bows.

9 A toddler Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles costume TMNT Leonardo Costume for Kids HalloweenCostumes.com $44.99 see on halloweencostumes.com Your toddler will be the cutest little Leonardo on the block trick-or-treating in this get-up. It’s a one-piece jumpsuit with a hood, and comes with a removable foam shell and belt to finish off the look. You can choose from other turtles, like Raphael, in the same style.

10 A toddler Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles dress Toddler Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Dress Costume Spirit Halloween $36.99 see on spirit halloween Don’t leave little sisters out of the TMNT action. This toddler TMNT dress-style costume comes with leggings, gloves, a little removable shell, and reversible masks so your child can choose which character to portray.

11 A men’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles costume Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Raphael Costume HalloweenCostumes.com $34.99 see on halloweencostumes.com Would you look at those reptilian biceps? This adult-sized costume TMNT costume comes with a jumpsuit, shell, and eye mask, and is available in Raphael’s red, Leonardo’s blue, Michelangelo’s orange, and Donatello’s purple.

12 A women’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles costume Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Leonardo Kimono Costume Oriental Trading $14.99 see on oriental trading Want a non-jumpsuit TMNT-inspired costume? This dress with kimono-style sleeves comes with a shell you can stuff yourself, armbands, and eye mask. And if you need somewhere to stash your phone and house keys, it would look great with this pizza slice crossbody bag.

13 A Shredder costume from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder Classic Men's Costume Costume Supercenter $49.99 see on Costume Supercenter Shredder is the OG villain in the TMNT universe, so why not dress up just like him for Halloween? This costume comes with a jumpsuit, cape, shoe covers, and of course, Shredder’s signature mask.

14 A budget-friendly Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles toddler costume Toddler Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Halloween Costume Walmart $17.97 see on walmart Sometimes it’s just hard to shell out (pun intended) a lot of money for a costume if your kid will only wear it once. This costume is easier on the wallet than many other TMNT sets, and still comes with a jumpsuit, shell, and hat.

15 A Donatello costume from the live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Donatello Costume Oriental Trading $29.97 $54.99 see on oriental trading Yes, the live action renditions of the turtles that were somehow both cool and deeply unsettling are also available in costume form. This jumpsuit includes a foam muscle chest and arms, a shell you can stuff, and Donatello’s off-putting live action face in mask form. Just be mindful that this costume only comes in a size large.

16 A Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles costume for dogs Raphael Pet Costume Spirit Halloween $24.99 see on spirit halloween Is your pup hitting the neighbors up for treats this year too? Dress them up as rebellious Raphael in this costume set, which comes with a stretchy shirt, hat with elastic band, and a turtle shell, of course. It’s available in sizes small through XL, with a breakdown of how to measure for your pet’s size on the site.

There you have it — a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles costume for every member of the family. Don’t forget your katana and your pizza purse on your way out the door.