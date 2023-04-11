Abbott Elementary Is Finally Introducing Us To Janine’s Mom & The Casting Is Perfect

Have you ever wondered about Miss Teagues’ mom on Abbott Elementary? I mean, who raised earnest, over-achieving second-grade teacher Janine, played by series creator Quinta Brunson? Where did she get her very particular fashion sense? Her need for order in chaos? Was it learned behavior? Based on a brief glimpse of Taraji P. Henson playing Miss Teagues’ mom on Abbott Elementary, it feels safe to say that Janine and her mother are two very different people. Very, very different people.

In a clip from Wednesday’s upcoming episode of the Emmy award-winning ABC series titled “Mom,” Miss Teagues is seen teaching her classroom when she comes to an abrupt stop. She touches the tops of two of her students’ heads, looking deeply disturbed, and says, “Listen. Do you hear that?” One of her students solves the mystery by asking, “Miss Teagues, who’s that?” She points at the door and there stands none other than Taraji P. Henson. Dressed in a short faux fur green coat, bright multi-colored skin-tight leggings, and heels.

“Mom?” Janine then says, looking incredulous. “That’s right baby!” Henson replies, strutting through the classroom and telling the students, “Y’all have the best teacher in the world.” One of the young students calls out to her, “Hi Miss Grandma Teagues” in a friendly voice. She does not take this title well.

Abbott Elementary shared the clip on the show’s Instagram page with the message, “proof it wasn’t an april fools’ day prank,” alluding to an earlier post where Henson and Brunson posed together alongside the caption, “about that episode titled ‘mom’ you saw earlier...” Several fans were concerned that it was actually a joke as it was posted on April Fool’s Day, but now we know. It’s the real deal.

In fact, it was Henson’s idea to be on the show in the first place. During an interview on The View she admitted, “I love it. I was a fan. Actually, I requested to be on the show. Quinta and I were competing on Jimmy Fallon's That's My Jam, and I was singing her praises and telling her how proud of her I was. I was like, 'Girl, you know, any time you need me, call me.' And she called! I was like, ‘Absolutely, I'll do it.’”

It feels important to note that, if we are accepting Henson’s character as canon, she would also be the mom of Janine’s “infamous” sister Ayesha, played by Ayo Edibiri. Now imagine if they have a family holiday episode with all three. Imagine.