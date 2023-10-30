Adele was performing at her Las Vegas residence over the weekend when she spotted someone in the crowd who meant a great deal to her. A person who was there with her at one of the most important moments of her life. The doctor who delivered her son Angelo in 2012. And her reaction to seeing this man after several years was just about the most Adele thing ever.

The “Easy On Me” singer was performing at her Weekends with Adele Las Vegas residency on Saturday night, dressed in a gothic black gown that was perfect for the spooky Halloween season, when she stopped mid-song. She was singing “When We Were Young,” walking close to the crowd with security all around her, when she went up into the audience to hug someone. The doctor who was in the room when she delivered her 11-year-old son Angelo. “Oh my God, Colin,” Adele is heard saying in a video of the moment shared on X. Getting emotional, she exclaimed to the crowd, “Oh my God. This is my doctor that gave birth to my baby. I haven’t seen you in years.” The two hugged each other while the crowd waited and watched. She clearly needed a moment with him.

She got so emotional seeing this doctor, in fact, that she struggled to sing the rest of the song because she was tearing up. “Will you sing it for me? That man delivered my baby,” she said to the crowd, who obediently chimed in to sing the chorus of “When We Were Young.”

Her doctor, who she referred to as “Colin,” became a part of the show later on in the evening. When speaking to the crowd, Adele admitted that she was “desperate for another baby, Colin. Bloody hell.” As though it was just the two of them hanging out talking about her life. And this is why we love her.

The singer has opened up about wanting to expand her family several times in recent months. When a couple asked her to do their gender reveal for them, she said “if and when I get pregnant, will you do my gender reveal?” And last August she admitted that she is ready to marry boyfriend Rich Paul and expand her family, telling Elle at the time, “I definitely want more kids. I'm a homemaker and I'm a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music.”

Perhaps her pal Colin should expect a call to deliver another one of Adele’s babies in the near-ish future.