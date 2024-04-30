Andy Cohen Shares How 2-Year-Old Daughter Lucy Brings A New Energy To Their Home

Andy Cohen’s daughter Lucy celebrated her second birthday on April 29 and the proud dad could not help raving about his sweet little girl on social media. He rang in her birthday with a big number two balloon, and a lovely tribute praising the “female energy” she has brought to his household.

Cohen, who is raising Lucy as a single dad along with 5-year-old son Benjamin, both of whom he welcomed via surrogate, took to Instagram on Monday with a birthday message for his little girl. Alongside a photo of him holding Lucy in one arm and a big “2” balloon in the other hand, both of them with big smiles on their faces and Lucy’s curls held back with a big bow, the proud dad wrote, “Lucy is Two! It is so exciting getting to know my daughter; she’s a smart, funny sweetheart who surprises me every day.”

“And the female energy Lucy is shining all over this house is welcome and needed!” he added. “It’s getting really fun over here!” The Bravo host even appeared to get a little emotional, noting that he is “marking time through the filter of my children’s growth is blowing my mind at this later stage of my life. Everything feels on double-time but it’s also, as @hodakotb says, right on time.”

Before Lucy’s arrival back in 2022, Cohen’s household was all-male as it was just him and son Benjamin. Even one of Cohen’s closest dad friends, Anderson Cooper, brought only boys over for playdates with his sons, 4-year-old Wyatt and 2-year-old Sebastian. So Cohen is right, little Lucy is really the one bringing the feminine energy to his house.

Now that Lucy is one year older, she’s able to share her own little personality. She might even enjoy some of the birthday wishes sent her way from some of her dad’s friends, like comedian Amy Sedaris who wrote, “And she is in charge! Go Lucy go” and Casey Wilson who wrote, “Happy happy birthday!” Best of all, perhaps, was that Elmo himself wrote, “Happy birthday, Lucy! Elmo loves you.”

While Lucy is bringing a new energy to their home, her older brother Benjamin is bringing the quirky energy. He has a history of being pretty hilarious, like when he spent his summer calculating to have bad days or got up early to eat entire gingerbread houses. It will be fun to see what Lucy does as she continues to grow up.