Andy Cohen’s 4-year-old son Ben is fast becoming one of our favorite people on the internet. Not only is he full of personality and already surprisingly self-aware for such a little person, he’s also not afraid to shout other people out. In particular, his dad. Ben Cohen recently acted as the world’s cutest hype man for his dad on a plane, and we truly can’t get over it.

The Bravo star recently took to Instagram threads to share a moment on a plane with his son Ben. “On a plane with the kids, Ben just announced ‘Everybody meet my dad Andy Cohen,’” Cohen, who is also dad to 2-year-old daughter Lucy, wrote.

So let’s unpack this moment, shall we? Generally speaking, small children do not refer to their parents by their first and last names, which tells us that Ben is somewhat aware of his dad’s fame and really wanted to let everyone know they had arrived and people should perhaps pay homage to the Watch What Happens Live! host.

Certainly Cohen’s followers appreciated Ben’s efforts to hype up his dad. “He’s proud of his dad,” wrote one follower, while another added, “Cute! What a hype man.”

Cohen is a big fan of hyping his son as well, so it’s a real mutual appreciation society over at their house. Although he’s also a fan of documenting some of Ben’s more idiosyncratic moments for his adoring public. Like Ben’s penchant for getting up before anyone else in the house to eat things like chips or Reese’s peanut butter cups or, in a real festive moment, an entire gingerbread house. A decision he was gloriously unrepentant about and explained to his dad that he “just can’t stop” doing it. In fact, Ben’s early morning gingerbread house snacking was actually the first documented case of him hyping up his dad, because he told Cohen that it was “so delicious, just like daddy.”

As a single dad of two, it’s actually quite sweet that Andy Cohen’s son is making such an effort to hype him up and praise him. Because it’s a whole lot of work to raise two kids on your own, and it’s not the worst thing in the world to be reminded that you are a big deal to these two little people. And everyone else on the plane around them.