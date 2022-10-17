Apple TV+ is ready to spread holiday cheer with a joyous new lineup of Christmas specials including a slew from the Peanuts, Fraggle Rock, and more. Below is the full lineup and what you can expect from all of the new holiday specials coming to the streaming service that will make for a very fun, jolly movie night.

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock

In the new Fraggle Rock holiday special, it’s the “Night of the Lights,” the most Fraggily holiday of the year, and the Rock is filled with songs and cheer. When Jamdolin (voiced by Emmy Award nominee Daveed Diggs from Hamilton) encourages Wembley to make a special wish, the Fraggle head out on an adventure to find the brightest light and, maybe, the true meaning of the holiday. Jim Henson’s fun-loving and musical Fraggles — Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey, Boober, and new Fraggle friends — have returned for all new adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world.

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock premieres on Friday, Nov. 18.

Fraggle Rock features Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey, Boober and friends.

Pretzel and the Puppies Holiday Special: Merry Muttgomery!

In the Pretzel and the Puppies “Merry Muttgomery!” special, a heavy snowfall jeopardizes the annual holiday festival and the pups find unique ways to celebrate with all the snowed-in dogs in the city.

Based on the beloved canine from the classic book Pretzel and the Puppies by award-winning authors Margret and H.A. Rey, creators of Curious George, the original series follows the modern dog family led by stay-at-home dad Pretzel, his five adorable Dachshund puppies, and mom Greta, the mayor of Muttgomery. Together, the Doxies are always sniffing out ways to “make their bark” on their doggie hometown and make it a better place for their four-legged friends and neighbors. Pretzel and Greta encourage their pups to try to solve their own problems, often reminding them to “Get those PAWS UP!” whenever they face a challenge.

Pretzel and the Puppies’ Holiday Special premieres on Dec. 2.

Pretzel and the Puppies Holiday Special premieres on Friday, Dec. 2. Apple TV+

Interrupting Chicken Holiday Special: A Chicken Carol

A play based off of Charles Dickens' holiday classic, only this time it’s “chicken style” in this preschool series holiday special. In A Chicken Carol, Ebenezer Wolf decides to cancel the holidays so, Piper teams up with the Three Little Pigs and some ghostly friends to change his mind. The series is based on the 2011 Caldecott Honor-winning book series written and illustrated by David Ezra Stein.

A Chicken Carol premieres on Dec. 2.

Interrupting Chicken is a 2011 Caldecott Honor-winning book series written and illustrated by David Ezra Stein.

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

A heartfelt holiday story about a boy who forms an unlikely friendship with a mole, a fox, and a horse. The group travels together in the boy’s search for a home. The movie is based on a book by Charlie Mackesy.

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse will be available on Apple TV+ outside of the UK, on Christmas, Dec. 25.

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse is based on a book by Charlie Mackesy.

The Snoopy Show Holiday Collection: Happiness Is the Gift of Giving

Now onto the Peanuts! In the special, Happiness Is the Gift of Giving, Snoopy adapts a Christmas poem to help Sally sleep. Meanwhile , Charlie Brown makes gifts for his pals, but Snoopy finds waiting to open his presents easier said than done.

The Snoopy Show’s Holiday Special Happiness Is the Gift of Giving premieres on Dec. 2.

A Charlie Brown Christmas first aired back in 1965.

I Want A Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown

In this 2003 Peanuts special, all Rerun wants from Santa is a dog, but his mother won’t let him have one. Spending time with Snoopy provides the perfect pick-me-up. But when Snoopy gets too busy to play with Rerun, they call in a substitute—Snoopy’s brother Spike.

I Want A Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown begins streaming on Dec. 2.

Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tales

In this seasonal compilation, Snoopy, Charlie Brown, Linus, Lucy, and Sally each star in their individual Christmas tale.

Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tales begins streaming on Dec. 2.

A Charlie Brown Christmas

Last but certainly not least, no holiday movie night would be complete without A Charlie Brown Christmas. In this beloved 1965 Peanuts special, Charlie Brown becomes the director of the gang's holiday play. But can he overcome his friends’ preference for dancing over acting, find the “perfect” tree, and discover the true meaning of Christmas?

A Charlie Brown Christmas premieres from Dec. 22-25.

To get families excited for the holidays, Apple TV+ is also giving non-subscribers free viewings of It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (available from Oct. 28 through Oct. 31) and A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (available from Nov. 23 through Nov. 27). With so many new and classic specials coming to Apple TV+ this year, your kids will surely be entertained all holiday season long.