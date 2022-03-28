Bluey & More Great Kids' Shows With Episodes To Watch On April Fools’ Day

The first day of April is usually reserved to be a day of jokes and fun — and no one loves a good prank more than kids. From whoopee cushions and cookie dough to slime and fake bugs, kids really love to pull a good, silly prank and after the initial shock, it guarantees a good chuckle from us grown-ups as well. And if you or your little ones are looking for a little inspiration this April, there are fortunately a number of kid-friendly TV episodes that are perfectly themed for April Fools’ Day.

The episodes featured on this list are certified kid-proof, harmless, and hilarious. In other words, they’re perfect to watch in anticipation for April Fools’ Day. As a matter of fact, one prankster episode of Bluey has been making rounds on TikTok because toddlers (and grown-ups) love the silly, toilet-themed joke so much. Potty humor never gets old, folks!

After all, the best pranks to play are the ones that are fun, safe, and won’t get you grounded. And these kids’ TV shows feature just that. Once you’re done streaming through these episodes, be sure to turn on one of the many movies that are full of the pranking spirit of April Fools’ Day.

Caillou: “Caillou and April Fools Day” Caillou/Wildbrain In this April Fool’s Day combination, Caillou’s friend Leo brings over a joke kit box with slime, goofy glasses, chattering teeth, and other prank toys. The boys decide to use the box to do some practical jokes, starting with a whoopee cushion that Caillou’s mom sits on and a box of peanuts that turned out to be confetti for his dad. His parents got a good laugh out of the pranks, but when the boys got to Rosie and set a toy mouse her way, she thought it was real and started crying. To make for it, the two pranked their grandmother and put toy ice cubes with bugs in them, in her juice glass. Watch Caillou on YouTube.

Bluey: “Favourite Thing” YouTube In Season 2, Episode 7 of the popular Australian children’s series, Bluey, Bingo pranks her mom Chili while the family is out for lunch. She shapes his paws into a toilet and tells her to stick her finger in and wiggle it around, take her finger out and close the lid. After she does that, she says “thank you for cleaning my toilet.” Parents have been sharing videos of their kids on TikTok replicating the prank. One particular video of this prank by TikTok user @mymadisyn has been liked over 1.2 million times! Watch Bluey on Disney+.

Oddbods: “April Fools Day Special” Oddbods/YouTube The fuzzy rainbow friends pull a variety of pranks on another from switching bottle cans to slimy handshakes. Each Oddbod — Newt, Jeff, Zee, Pogo, Slick, Fuse, and Bubbles — comes with a colorful personality that includes some love, laughter, and a little harmless destruction along the way. Pogo is actually known as the master of pranks and mischief in the bunch, so watch out for him! If your kids like the Bluey prank, there’s also a fun episode about toilet troubles that they will enjoy! Oddbods is an award-winning CGI animated series by the Singapore based-studio, One Animation. Watch Oddbods on Peacock.