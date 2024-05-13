Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are growing up and, apparently, have a lot to say. On the second day of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s trip to Nigeria, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that their two children are “very chatty” these days and being a mom has always been “a dream” of hers.

On May 11, Markle spoke at an event on Women in Leadership in Nigeria with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and talked about what she’s learned about balancing a busy career and motherhood. “I love being a mom, I love being a mom,” she said during the conversation, per GB News, and then shared what one of her mentors from her acting days had taught her when she was working on Suits.

“Bonnie Hammer, who runs NBCUniversal, was a huge mentor, remains a huge mentor to me,” she said. “And I remember having the good fortune at the time that she invited me to have breakfast, and I thought this was just the biggest deal in the world. And I asked her that exact question. I said, ‘How do you find the balance?’ And she said, ‘You don’t, you’ll never find the balance.’”

“This was before I was married, this was before I had children, this is before all the things in my life have certainly had a plot twist,” she continued. “And it struck me and it stayed with me for a long time because you say, ‘well how can you be so successful? And she’s a mother as well and she’s married and say that you’ll never find the balance? What does life feel like if it’s imbalanced?’”

The Duchess of Sussex, who married Prince Harry in May 2018, went on to explain that she now understands that advice to mean that “balance will always change for you” and “that balance, what seems balanced 10 years ago, is going to shift.”

Markle added that “being a mom has always been a dream of mine” and shared a sweet little update on Archie, 5, and Lilibet, who turns 3 in June. “I’m so fortunate that we have two beautiful, healthy, very chatty, sweet children.”

Meghan Markle speaking at a Women in Leadership event in in Abuja, Nigeria on May 11, 2024. Andrew Esiebo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While we know Archie has a cute American accent, after the family moved to California in 2020, it’s probably safe to assume his little sister is picking up a similar twang.

This isn’t the only time Markle has mentioned her kids during their Nigeria visit; she also shared that her daughter loves dancing. “That’s Lili’s favorite class...maybe it’s all the jumping around!” she said during a visit with kindergarten students with Prince Harry.

Not only are Archie and Lilibet chatty little kids, Prince Harry also recently revealed they’re pretty funny, too. In a February interview with Good Morning America in Whistler, British Columbia, the Duke of Sussex said, “The kids are growing up like all kids do — very, very fast. They’ve both got an incredible sense of humor and make us laugh and keep us grounded every single day, like most kids do. I’m just grateful to be a dad.”

Considering that Prince Harry loves a good dad joke and the Duchess of Sussex is always up for a prank, it sounds like Archie and Lilibet also got the funny gene.