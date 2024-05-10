Princess Diana died decades before she became a grandmother, but she absolutely lives on in her family. Take her 2-year-old granddaughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana, for example. Lilibet is not only named for her late grandmother, she also shares a favorite hobby with Princess Diana. Much like her 9-year-old cousin Princess Charlotte, in fact.

Meghan Markle shared a lovely little update about life at home with Lilibet during a recent visit to Nigeria with husband Prince Harry. The mom of two visited the Lightway Academy on Friday, where she met with kindergarten students who were showing off their dance moves. Prince Harry asked the students, “Is singing and dancing your favorite class?” and Markle chimed in to tell them, per The Mirror, “That’s Lili’s favorite class...maybe it’s all the jumping around!”

Lilibet’s grandmother, Princess Diana, was famously a big fan of dancing. She once performed a surprise contemporary dance number at the Royal Opera House to Billy Joel’s “Uptown Girl” for Prince Charles, and her famous dance with John Travolta at the White House really showed off her skills.

Now, all these years later, Princess Diana’s love of dance has been passed down to her two granddaughters. Lilibet and her “jumping around,” and Princess Charlotte dancing to Shakira in the kitchen in her ballet attire before school, according to dad Prince William. Two cousins, living thousands of miles apart, both following in their grandmother’s footsteps.

Lilibet has inherited a love of dance. Ian Vogler - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Of course, Lilibet could also have picked up her love of dance from dad Prince Harry. He has long been known to be a joyful dancer, so much so that his older brother Prince William admitted during a 2022 trip to Belize that the dad of two was never “self-conscious” about dancing. We can just picture the proud dad dancing around the house with his Lilibet and her 5-year-old brother Archie.

Beyond sharing Lilibet’s love of dance, Markle also shared a sweet story about her daughter’s thoughtful personality. She told the young students about a moment she shared with her daughter a few weeks earlier, when Lilibet saw her reflection in her mother’s eyes. “She said, ‘Mama, I see me in you.’ Now, she was talking literally, but I held onto those words in a different way. I thought, yes, I do see me in you, and you see me in you,” the former Suits star shared in Nigeria, according to People.

Lilibet is really turning into her own little person ahead of her third birthday on June 4. A dancer and a philosopher all in one.