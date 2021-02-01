African American history isn't just a section that's reserved for a specific group of people; it's American history. However, despite the past and current accomplishments of African Americans in this country, issues continue on how that education is conceived and taught. "The first time many schoolchildren learn about Black people is through enslavement and other oppression-centered narratives," University of Missouri professor LaGarrett J. King wrote in an op-ed titled Black History Is About More Than Oppressionfor EdWeek.
"Black people are taught as passive people and disconnected from their liberation," King continued. "The prevailing narrative emphasizes white saviors and the federal government as Black people’s primary liberators. When Black liberation is taught, 'liberation' is limited to 'nonviolence,' and historical narratives that state otherwise are vilified and compared to white supremacy."
In other words, it's our job, Black and white, parents and individuals to change the narrative and celebrate Black history, not just during the month of February or a 28-day public recognition from the federal government, but as an entwined and sacred part of this nation.
While some of the titles on this list may be violent, tragic, and disturbing (and should be watched with parental discretion), others are uplifting and encouraging. But hey, that's history, isn't it? So sit back and turn on one of the many insightful documentaries below. And once you're done with one, turn on another because all of them will hopefully inspire more open-mindedness and less ignorance.